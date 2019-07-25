Phuket police crackdown nets over 20,000 meth pills and weapons | The Thaiger

PHOTO: khaophuket.com

Police have nabbed drug dealers in Phuket with more than 20,000 methamphetamine pills plus other drugs and weapons.

On July 23, Phuket police announced a drug crackdown. Police have ended up seizing more than 20,000 methamphetamine pills, crystal methamphetamine, kratom and a gun.

In the first case, police arrested 21 year old Arunrat ‘May’ Jirapongpitak and 25 year old Surasak ‘Sak’ Poonkhaothong with 693 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ice) along with 20,433 methamphetamine pills, plu 6 packets of kratom leaves. Police also seized two motorcycles, valued around 30,000 baht each. The two were arrested at The Scene condominium and Tyler Service Apartment in Soi Tak Dad, Kathu.

In the second case 24 year old Ilawin ‘Team/Seua’ Wisetsing was arrested at the parking lot of the Kositwihan Temple with a 9 mm CZ brand gun and 10 bullets. He was charged with possession and carrying a gun in public without a permit.

Finally, in the last case, police arrested 24 year old Anotai ‘Pae’ Jindapon and 19 year old Jansorn ‘Jum’ Tima with 2 kratom bushes weighing 10.5 kilograms plus 9 litres of kratom water. They were arrested at a house in Srisoonthorn sub-district.