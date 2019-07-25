Phuket police crackdown nets over 20,000 meth pills and weapons | The Thaiger

Crime
Phuket police crackdown nets over 20,000 meth pills and weapons
PHOTO: khaophuket.com
Police have nabbed drug dealers in Phuket with more than 20,000 methamphetamine pills plus other drugs and weapons.
On July 23, Phuket police announced a drug crackdown. Police have ended up seizing more than 20,000 methamphetamine pills, crystal methamphetamine, kratom and a gun.
In the first case, police arrested 21 year old Arunrat ‘May’ Jirapongpitak and 25 year old Surasak ‘Sak’ Poonkhaothong with 693 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ice) along with 20,433 methamphetamine pills, plu 6 packets of kratom leaves. Police also seized two motorcycles, valued around 30,000 baht each. The two were arrested at The Scene condominium and Tyler Service Apartment in Soi Tak Dad, Kathu.
In the second case 24 year old Ilawin ‘Team/Seua’ Wisetsing was arrested at the parking lot of the Kositwihan Temple with a 9 mm CZ brand gun and 10 bullets. He was charged with possession and carrying a gun in public without a permit.
Finally, in the last case, police arrested 24 year old Anotai ‘Pae’ Jindapon and 19 year old Jansorn ‘Jum’ Tima with 2 kratom bushes weighing 10.5 kilograms plus 9 litres of kratom water. They were arrested at a house in Srisoonthorn sub-district.
Crime
Police arrest Nigerian over Phuket-based ‘Nigerian Romance Scam’
A 38 year old Nigerian alleged ‘romance scammer’ has been arrested in Bangkok for allegedly operating bank accounts and arranging money transactions. The unnamed man was operating out of Phuket.
The suspect is now being returned to Phuket, where an arrest warrant was issued on July 9 charging the man with conspiracy to commit fraud.
Immigration Police Bureau chief Pol Lt-General Sompong Chingdoung reports that police made the arrest on July 19 at a condominium in Bang Na district in Bangkok. During the raid they also seized 14 items of evidence, including several bankbooks, ATM cards and money transaction slips, as well as the suspect’s mobile phone.
The romance scam, by now well known, was perpetrated by a gang claiming to be white businessman, who feigned romantic intentions towards their Thai victims via social media. After earning their trust and affection online, the gang then offer the women gifts but tell to transfer funds into their bank accounts to pay for the import duties to release the expensive gifts (that don’t exist).
One victim in Phuket allegedly lost 897,400 baht to the scam. Police are now hunting for the accomplices of the 38 year old suspect.
Sompong said that investigators found that the suspect was using bank accounts that had been opened by Thai nationals in exchange for payments. The gang had opened a front company to transfer the money to accomplices overseas.
SOURCE: The Nation
Crime
Police receive reports of Ponzi scene affecting 200 on Koh Samui
PHOTO: Manager Online
200 Thai wives of foreigners have reportedly lost up to 120 million baht in a Ponze scheme on Koh Samui.
A group of 20 affected victims were represented by ‘Praew’ who reported to the Bophut Police Station to register a formal complaint. Bophut Police are trying to interview 30 victims each day since the complaint was registered on the weekend.
Local police chief Pol Col Thongchana Hankittikanjana says that Praew told them that the scheme started among friends, initiated by a woman identified only as ‘Bew’ who owned a gift shop in a department store on Samui.
Manager Online reports that the Thai wives of foreigners living on Koh Samui were among 200 people who had lost 120 million baht in the Ponzi or pyramid share scheme. Other wives of foreigners on the island were invited to invest in an online scheme called “Share Ban Bew Gift Shop” with contributions of 10,000-50,000 baht. Promises were made for ‘substantial returns’ on their investment.
Some of the investors actually received a 30% return on their initial investments but after a few payments, as often happens in these schemes, ‘Bew’ disappeared with a reported 120 million baht.
Praew explained that the victims were mostly wives of foreigners, public servants, hotel staff and other department store staff, according to Manager Online.
SOURCE: Manager Online
Crime
32 year old charged with attempted murder after Egyptian tourist stabbed in neck in Phuket
Sanook News is reporting further details after an 30 year old Egyptian, the son of an Ambassador, was struck in the neck by a roti seller who thought that the tourist was swearing at his wife.
32 year old Surachai from Koh Lanta, who was helping his wife sell rotis outside a Family Mart in Chalong’s Soi Ta-iad, grabbed a big knife when he heard the words “F*CK YOU” uttered by the tourist. The ‘knife’ has been reported as a machete, meat cleaver and just ‘knife’. Here is the weapon…
Surachai left the tourist with a 7 centimetre gash on his neck.
Mahmoud Abbas, the son of the Egyptian Ambassador in Uruguay, is now recovering in the Bangkok Phuket Hospital (earlier reported to be at Vachira Hostpial) after the attack late on Friday night.
Chalong police have been investigating and have witnesses who say that the tourists (there were two not three as previously reported) were actually talking about some Thai boxing they had been to see.
The witnesses told police they believe the reported slurs were just idle chatter between the friends and not a slur on the character of Surachai’s wife. Surachai has now been charged with attempted murder.
Investigations continue with police talking to the friend of the victim who also appears to have been hurt, according to Sanook.
Chalong’s Soi Ta-iad is a popular street for fitness and mauy thai fans.
SOURCE: Sanook
Mahmoud Abbas recovers in hospital – Facebook
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
Pattaya officials tell Bali Hai Pier vans, taxis and baht bus drivers to clean up their act
Ready, set, Dragonboats are GO! World Champs come to Pattaya in August
Phuket police crackdown nets over 20,000 meth pills and weapons
Thai PC and notebook sales set to increase 5% in second half of year
Police arrest Nigerian over Phuket-based ‘Nigerian Romance Scam’
Tobacco giant lobbies Thai government to reverse vaping laws
Builders of Laos dam say they’re not responsible for lack of flow in Mekong River
Police receive reports of Ponzi scene affecting 200 on Koh Samui
American dies after being knocked over by motorbike north of Bangkok
Security tight for the first day of the new Thai parliament
Lost Leopard Cat kitten being cared by Phang Nga wildlife officials
32 year old charged with attempted murder after Egyptian tourist stabbed in neck in Phuket
Thai police impersonator arrested in Bangkok
More rain on the way for the north and north-east
Lights, camera, blog. TAT reaches out to online millennials.
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
Trending
- Thai Life1 day ago
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
- Chiang Mai1 day ago
Top 10 ways to save water at home
- Thailand6 hours ago
Tobacco giant lobbies Thai government to reverse vaping laws
- Crime1 day ago
Phuket’s roti knife attack victim identified as Ambassador’s son
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand’s taxi and tuk tuk scams and annoyances
- Chiang Mai1 day ago
“Worst in ten years” – Chiang Mai hotels
- Pattaya2 days ago
Pattaya tourist slump – visitors leaking to Vietnam
- Hua Hin3 days ago
Hua Hin Hospital sued for overcharging foreigners