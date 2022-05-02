Connect with us

Events

“No pants for women, only black shoes for men”. Internet trolls Thai conference dress code

Tim Newton

Published

 on 

Dress code details for an upcoming scientific event in Bangkok has the internet in a cosmic quandary. International physicists are finding themselves scratching their head over the obscure dress code requirements for the event’s opening day that harken back to the 1950s.

The 13th International Particle Accelerator Conference is being held at the Impact exhibition and convention centre on the north side of Bangkok. Over 1,000 delegates and 70 industry exhibits are expected to be at this event.

But the scientific minds are being distracted from matters of particle acceleration and quantum physics to dressing “appropriately” for the event. The dress code infographic has been issued due to the attendance of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn who is opening the event and attending the first two plenary sessions.

The organisers have since removed the outmoded dress requirements saying that it will be ‘refined’ before the event. The events website also provided guidelines for interacting with a member of the Thai Royal Family and how to address Her Royal Highness.

"No pants for women, only black shoes for men". Internet trolls Thai conference dress code | News by Thaiger

The details for the women were twice as long as for the men with the key word ‘conservative’ and ’no pants allowed’. ‘No tattoos and only pale coloured nail polish’. Skirts were ‘a little below the knee’ and blouses ‘preferably white’.

As for men, Steve Jobs would have been banned from attending the opening day as black skivvies and while sports shoes are verboten! But at least the jackets were ‘optional’ given Bangkok’s heat.

Professor David K. Smith tweeted that the attendees “are creative academics. We go to conferences to share ideas”.

“As long as people aren’t wearing bikinis or speedos and don’t have swastika tattoos on the side of their face, I really couldn’t care less what they look like.”

“Lots of people asking if it is for real. Yes, it’s the dress code for the opening session attended by a member of Thai Royal Family.”

“No trousers for women!!
No patterned shirts (that’s me gone!)
Dark leather shoes (nope)
Neutral colours (nope)
Clothes pressed (nope, I’m a single dad)”

“The detailed dress code was preliminary and will be adapted – presumably to simply request ‘professional business’ attire or possibly ‘smart casual’ for the Royal Family session. I think that’s right response.”

And in response…

“Regarding the concerns over the dress code requirements for the IPAC 22 opening ceremony published on the IPAC 22 website, we, the IPAC 22 organizers, would like to express our gratitude for all the valuable feedbacks. #IPAC22 #IPAC2022.”

Netizens have rushed off to the archives finding numerous occasions when people have been meeting Thai royalty in contravention to the conference’s published dress code.

This meeting between then US President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton with the King Bhumibol Adulyadej showed her both wearing pants AND not in ‘neutral colours’.

"No pants for women, only black shoes for men". Internet trolls Thai conference dress code | News by Thaiger

The event kicks off on June 13, we predict with a modified dress code. We look forward to seeing the same sort of dress code imposed for the next Star Trek convention in Bangkok.

Which leads us to this ‘physics’ joke for the travellers to the event…

“A photon checks into a hotel, where a bellhop asks where its suitcase is. The photon replies, “I didn’t bring any luggage. I’m traveling light.”

"No pants for women, only black shoes for men". Internet trolls Thai conference dress code | News by Thaiger

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Chatogaster
    2022-05-02 18:56
    Dress style, manner of speech, postures, body type and suchlike can all be distractions from hearing and properly evaluating the one thing that matters (i.e. good ideas). That's silly but - unfortunately - also true. The first aspect is…
    image
    WilliamG
    2022-05-02 19:09
    Is Angela Rayner going?
    image
    vvdb.fr
    2022-05-02 19:10
    it's the same in the UK, when the queen is present there are many things forbidden! Topless is allowed on our beaches under to gender equality ... In my business company it is stated that women should wear a bra,…
    image
    Rookiescot
    2022-05-02 19:30
    20 minutes ago, WilliamG said: Is Angela Rayner going? Thanks mate. Thats the best laugh I have had for a long time.
    image
    ChrisW
    2022-05-02 20:28
    “No pants for women, only black shoes for men”. All very interesting and clearly written by an Americanised author Americans use the word 'pants' referring to trousers, whilst any Brit will know that 'pants' refer to underwear. Underpants if you…
    Tim Newton

    Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2011. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 42 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program (public radio Australia), presented over 11,000 radio news bulletins, 3,950 in Thailand alone, hosted 1050 daily TV news programs and produced 2,100 videos, TV commercials and documentaries. He also reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue and other major stories in Thailand. As founder of The Thaiger in 2016, Tim is the current English Content Manager for the company, based in their Bangkok HQ.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

      Yay May. Covid numbers down, arrival numbers up in Thailand.
      Thailand4 hours ago

      How is Crypto currency used in Thailand?
      Events6 hours ago

      “No pants for women, only black shoes for men”. Internet trolls Thai conference dress code
      Sponsored3 days ago

      Dine in Sears & Co., Phuket’s best beachfront bar and grill
      image
      Thailand7 hours ago

      Is Thailand ready for a Clean Air Act?
      Transport9 hours ago

      Thailand braces for higher fuel and energy costs
      Thailand News Update (weekday mornings)10 hours ago

      Thailand News Update | Thailand ready for an Influx of tourists
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Weather11 hours ago

      Thailand’s wet seasons and the annual monsoons
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 hours ago

      PM calls on schools to implement strict Covid safety measures on re-opening
      Northern Thailand12 hours ago

      Thai-Burmese border checkpoints prepare to re-open in Tak province
      Drugs12 hours ago

      Thai troops kill 8 drug smugglers in Chiang Rai jungle, seize 6.7 million yaba pills
      Thailand12 hours ago

      Thailand ranked one of 10 safest travel destinations | GMT
      Economy12 hours ago

      Federation of Thai Industries concerned about plans for minimum wage hike
      Tourism13 hours ago

      Feedback positive following cancellation of Test & Go entry scheme
      Transport14 hours ago

      New upper speed limit increases to 120 kilometres per hour on some Thai motorways
      Phuket1 day ago

      Another Phuket festival showcases the island’s traditional clothing
      Thailand8 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism1 year ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending