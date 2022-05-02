Thailand
Is Thailand ready for a Clean Air Act?
Thailand has plenty of air pollution problems, from the city traffic, the black-smoke belching buses, the industry and, most of all, the smoke and smog from the burning of agricultural waste, principally in the central and northern parts of Thailand. Then there’s all the air pollution that floats in across the Laos, Cambodian and Myanmar borders. There’s also a seasonal aspect where the monsoonal winds either clear up or contribute to the problems. So what can the Thai government do about all this? Is Thailand ready for a Clean Air Act?
Recent comments: