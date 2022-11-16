Events
NEON Countdown EDM Festival comes to Bangkok
Making your plans for New Year’s Eve? Love dance music? This year, Bangkok will celebrate New Year’s Eve with the NEON Countdown, a three-day EDM festival. The event is gathering big names in electronic music from around the world. They just announced their first lineup.
World-famous DJs like Afrojack, Alan Walker, Axwell, Da Tweekaz, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Martin Garrix, Nervo, and Vini Vici are now confirmed to be performing at the event. Coone, Dimatix, Fatima Hajji, and Giuseppe Ottaviani have been announced as supporting acts.
The three-day NEON Countdown will begin on December 30 and last through the evening on January 1, ringing in the new year along the way. The event will be held at Wonder World Extreme Park in Bangkok. A variety of three-day passes as well as single-day tickets are available for the event, though the single-day tickets are listed as sold out.
This year marks the triumphant return of NEON Countdown, one of the biggest EDM festivals in all of Thailand. It was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The event claims to be the largest New Year’s celebration in Asia, though no information on the total capacity was mentioned. Phuket often attracts large crowds for New Year’s and Koh Pha Ngan holds the Full Moon Countdown Party which has been attended by up to 60,000 people in the past and is expected to draw at least 30,000 this year.
The event is open to anyone aged 20 and older and will feature Full Moon Party-style body paint, though the NEON Countdown warns that outside materials are not allowed in and UV paint must be purchased inside the venue. The festival does not allow ins and out, with people only being allowed to leave at the end of the night and return the next day. But a variety of food and drinks will be available inside.
They have announced that the show will go on, rain or shine.
Early bird tickets for 3,500 baht have already sold out, and the 3-day passes are now 4,200 baht but will increase to 4,700 baht as tickets sell out. There’s also a VIP option for 6,000 baht that includes priority access to the festival and to bars, a variety of souvenirs, and even air-conditioned bathrooms.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
NEON Countdown EDM Festival comes to Bangkok
South Thailand province welcomes first female Muslim governor
Firefighters fear building collapse after footwear factory fire in central Thailand
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
Donki drops ads on premium Thai rice after making Thais angry
Frenchman missing after hiking in Khao Sok National Park
After heavy floods, Patong Hill road reopens to some traffic
The three best dishes you may have not tried in Thailand
Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar in move towards cashless society
Asia at the FIFA World Cup, Part 2 – The Best
THAI Airways makes resurgence with addition of nine more aeroplanes next year
Free concert with renowned Russian Jazz artist coming to Phuket
Thai restaurant staff attacked by customer in the US
Thailand World Cup fans may miss first match after broadcast pricing agreement stalled
Thailand to issue one-year visas for medical tourists
Pattaya man says friends attacked him with a knife
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
Show me the way to Bangkok’s best whisky bars
Teen boasts he escaped murder charge because his family is rich
Superstitious man arrested after stabbing friend to test his immortality
Mass tree-planting planned for Phuket beach after illegal structures removed
Kush House: Bangkok’s most unique cannabis dispensary
A trip to Thailand: what to take and leave behind
TerraCycle crusade to rid Bangkok canals of plastic goes on
Thailand is 1 billion baht short for World Cup 2022 broadcasting license
Primary teacher arrested for ‘schoolgirl’ porn
Police arrest bat-eating YouTuber in northeast Thailand
Two Thai airlines among Top 10 most timely in the world
Taxi fares in Bangkok to increase in two weeks
Thai man drowns after falling into canal on Loy Krathong night
A cheap flight to Thailand? Don’t bank on it anytime soon
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Thailand3 days ago
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
-
Malaysia2 days ago
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
-
Thailand2 days ago
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
-
Thailand2 days ago
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
-
Cannabis News4 days ago
Cannabis flower bud now a controlled substance with restrictions
-
Health4 days ago
Thailand’s public health officials find sex drug in herbal medicine