NEON Countdown EDM Festival comes to Bangkok

Making your plans for New Year’s Eve? Love dance music? This year, Bangkok will celebrate New Year’s Eve with the NEON Countdown, a three-day EDM festival. The event is gathering big names in electronic music from around the world. They just announced their first lineup.

World-famous DJs like Afrojack, Alan Walker, Axwell, Da Tweekaz, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Martin Garrix, Nervo, and Vini Vici are now confirmed to be performing at the event. Coone, Dimatix, Fatima Hajji, and Giuseppe Ottaviani have been announced as supporting acts.

The three-day NEON Countdown will begin on December 30 and last through the evening on January 1, ringing in the new year along the way. The event will be held at Wonder World Extreme Park in Bangkok. A variety of three-day passes as well as single-day tickets are available for the event, though the single-day tickets are listed as sold out.

This year marks the triumphant return of NEON Countdown, one of the biggest EDM festivals in all of Thailand. It was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event claims to be the largest New Year’s celebration in Asia, though no information on the total capacity was mentioned. Phuket often attracts large crowds for New Year’s and Koh Pha Ngan holds the Full Moon Countdown Party which has been attended by up to 60,000 people in the past and is expected to draw at least 30,000 this year.

The event is open to anyone aged 20 and older and will feature Full Moon Party-style body paint, though the NEON Countdown warns that outside materials are not allowed in and UV paint must be purchased inside the venue. The festival does not allow ins and out, with people only being allowed to leave at the end of the night and return the next day. But a variety of food and drinks will be available inside.

They have announced that the show will go on, rain or shine.

Early bird tickets for 3,500 baht have already sold out, and the 3-day passes are now 4,200 baht but will increase to 4,700 baht as tickets sell out. There’s also a VIP option for 6,000 baht that includes priority access to the festival and to bars, a variety of souvenirs, and even air-conditioned bathrooms.