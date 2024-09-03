Libertex brings European football to iFX EXPO Asia 2024

PHOTO: Libertex

CFD brokerage firm Libertex is set to make a stark difference on the expo floor at iFX EXPO Asia 2024. The company will enjoy a prominent position at booth no. 5, being also the Gold Sponsor of the prestigious event.

Over two days, from September 16 to 18, Libertex’s team of experts will engage with existing and new Introducing Broker (IB) partners and showcase the benefits of its award-winning Partnership Programme, with a spotlight on its stellar offerings for retail traders.

This will offer interested IBs first-hand insights into the broker’s unique offerings, enabling them to present their clients with a comprehensive value proposition, covering all the key touchpoints of trading – from advanced technology to instrument coverage, to education and customer service.

Alongside the industry-standard platforms and tools available via the MT4 and MT5 infrastructures, Libertex also affords access to its modern proprietary trading platform, known for its enhanced flexibility and diverse choice of trading tools and indicators.

This strong offering has won Libertex several global awards over the years, including the prestigious Global CFD Broker of the Year at the PAN Finance Awards 2024, and Most Reliable Broker Asia at the UF AWARDS APAC 2023.

IBs in Southeast Asia

Libertex’s Partnership Programme is by far one of the most competitive in the industry. In addition to handsome rewards that can reach up to US$35 per lot and extra financial benefits, IB Partners can utilise Libertex’s vast range of marketing resources to boost their online presence.

Other perks include US$10 (approximately 342 baht) for every traded lot of gold and US$8 per lot on EURUSD, on top of up to 40% of the brokerage commission, assistance from a dedicated IB Manager, and most importantly, no initial deposit requirements.

Libertex also offers a Master IB Programme, which enables IB Partners to generate new income streams and boost their earning potential by referring fellow IBs to the broker.

Appealing as it may be, this Partnership Programme is only one side of the coin. Plenty of attractions will distinguish Libertex’s booth from the rest, including a special appearance by Berni, the lovable FC Bayern mascot.

For those less familiar with the subject, in 2022, Libertex secured a partnership deal with German football giants FC Bayern, becoming the official online trading partner of the highly successful club.

Driven by the same values of fair play and commitment to high quality, Libertex and FC Bayern have set out to push the boundaries of football and online trading together. Each a pioneer in their respective fields, they have demonstrated remarkable resilience and ability to pass the test of time.

Berni and association with the Bundesliga

By associating its name with the most prestigious Bundesliga team, Libertex shares in its success and carries Bayern’s greatness across borders, paying tribute to some of the best footballers.

Signed jerseys will be awaiting IB Partners at the Libertex booth, following a draw during the expo. To take home one of these coveted jerseys, interested participants must drop by, say ‘hi’ to Berni, and leave their business cards. Other official FC Bayern memorabilia will also be up for grabs (just for stopping by), making booth no. 5 an FC Bayern one-stop giveaway shop.

Berni was born on May 1, 2004, in Munich. He is a 2-metre-tall teddy bear and the only player whose contract never ends. He debuted at a match against Werder Bremen in May 2004 and never missed a game since.

Berni will assist the Libertex team, shining a spotlight on their booth as he will be welcoming visitors and taking selfies.

Attendees will enjoy various Bayern-themed activities, aptly organised by Libertex. As a token of appreciation for its IB Partners, Libertex will hand out tickets to an FC Bayern match in Munich. This is an exclusive opportunity to watch Germany’s No. 1 team play live and enjoy all the privileges of VIP seating, including inbound and outbound flights and accommodation.

More information about this golden opportunity will be provided at the event. Don’t miss out on an exclusive opportunity. Leave nothing to chance, contact Libertex to book a meeting in advance.



Press Release