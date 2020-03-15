Khon Kaen University students in anti-government demonstration | The Thaiger

Events
Khon Kaen University students in anti-government demonstration
“We are afraid of the virus. But, we are also duty-bound to study and seek the government’s ouster.”
Adding to a growing trend, students at Khon Khaen University in northeastern Thailand held a second demonstration last night, despite fears of the Covid-19 coronavirus spread, saying they’ve “had enough” of the government. Students from all departments gathered at the multi-purpose ground near the Law Faculty at about 6:30pm. Large sheets of white cloth were laid at the entrance for students to write messages to the government and express their opinions.
Student leaders made speeches attacking the government’s handling of various situations, including the spread of the coronavirus, which they said clearly showed failures in the administration of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. They called for the government to step down for its inability to effectively handle the country’s problems.
Face masks and hand sanitiser gel were distributed to everyone who attended as a precaution.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Prachatai
Tourism officials ponder moving Songkran to July, boosting domestic tourism
Joint ventures with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) are trying to solve worst case scenarios of losing over 1 trillion baht in revenue and 10 million in inbound guests to celebrate Songkran. The TAT has set a optimistic target of 172 million domestic trips this year, generating 1.13 trillion baht in revenue. They’re also examining the postponing of Songkran celebrations to July 4-7 this year. The idea already has the nod from Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn but still needs approval from the Culture Ministry and cabinet.
Meanwhile, the President of The TCT Chairat Trirattanajarasporn acknowledge TAT’s prediction – the decrease in revenue and inbound guests.
“The greater challenge for Thai tourism is to boost the number of domestic trips to maintain jobs for workers in the industry until the coronavirus crisis passes. The TCT has set a lofty goal for local tourists to take 200 million domestic trips this year, also that tourism operators from the private sectors should make more effort to attract domestic tourism”.
“As the cabinet has encouraged state agencies to arrange meetings and seminars within the country instead of outbound trips.”
Mr Chairat says he believes this segment can support tourism from April – June. He did not rule out the possibility of raising the number of domestic trips to 200 million, as the circumstances are drastically different with Thais unable to currently travel abroad.
TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn says the growth target of 4% for the domestic market is already beyond reach.
“As in the past few years the growth rate lingered below 3% and now virus fears are constraining travel. Last year, Thais took 166.84 million trips nationwide, spending 1.08 trillion baht. To achieve 200 million trips will require an additional 33.16 million trips or at least 20% growth this year.
“This is hard for all of us, but it’s worth trying. We need a lot of cooperation from the TCT and the private sector to build sentiment among tourists who still have travel ambitions and purchasing power but do not want to take risks outside the country.”
SOURCE: BangkokPost
Transgender queen crowned in Pattaya
“This is for you, I made this for you.”
The crowd was smaller and there were temperature checks for attendees, but the show went on: Mexico’s Valentina Fluchaire was crowned as the winner of what is billed as the world’s biggest transgender pageant yesterday in Pattaya.
To allay fears over the Covid-19 coronavirus, the entire venue in the seaside resort town was disinfected the day before the event by staff in protective suits. Organisers advised anyone who felt unwell not to attend.
Unlike many events cancelled around the world since the coronavirus outbreak, the Miss International Queen 2020 pageant went ahead, although the crowd was markedly smaller than those of previous years, and there were many empty seats.
All contestants had their temperatures taken with hand scanners before being allowed to go onstage in their national costumes, swimsuits and glamourous evening gowns.
Fluchaire hailed her victory as “a win for all trans-women in Latin America.”
The second and third place went to contestants from Brazil and Thailand.
Thailand was the first country outside China to record an infection with the new coronavirus, but with only 50 cases recorded so far, it is no longer even in the 20 worst affected countries.
With the infection rate slowing in China as well, the Chinese contestant hailed efforts to stop the spread of the virus there.
“I’m so proud of my country. It’s like a lesson for everyone, for the earth, we can get through it,” said the contestant, who gave her name just as Lacey to conceal her identity.
The annual pageant was in its fifteenth year. Thailand has built a reputation as a place with a relaxed attitude toward gender and sexual diversity since homosexuality was decriminalized here in 1956.
But activists say LGBT people still face discrimination and stigma in schools, the workplace and health facilities, and are often rejected by their families.
SOURCE: Reuters
Top of the Gulf Regatta cancelled over virus fears
Adding to a rapidly growing list, including Songkran celebrations around the nation, and dealing yet another blow to Thailand’s reeling tourism sector, the Top of the Gulf Regatta has become the latest event to fall victim to the coronavirus threat.
Organisers Ocean Marina announced yesterday that this year’s race is cancelled. The Regatta was scheduled to run from May 1-5. The official announcement from Ocean Marina’s Top of the Gulf website read as below:
Important Announcement
In light of the current Coronavirus situation, the Top of the Gulf Regatta Committee have decided to reschedule the 2020 regatta. The dates for the next regatta will be 30th April to 5th May 2021.
This decision has not been taken lightly. With existing and possible Governmental decisions both here and abroad that could affect travel for overseas participants, and having taken into account recent communications with sailors, partners and stakeholders, we feel the decision to reschedule is the correct action.
We hope that you understand our position in this situation and look forward to your continued support and participation in 2021. All future communications will be made on the official website and/ or through the regatta’s official social media channels. Thank you for your understanding.
For more information, please email info@topofthegulfregatta.com.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand said on Monday that the number of foreign tourists visiting Thailand may fall by 6 million this year to 33.8 million, the lowest in four years, due to growing fears over the coronavirus outbreak,
SOURCE: topofthegulfregatta.com
