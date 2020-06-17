Bangkok woman allegedly kills, mutilates father | The Thaiger

image
Crime

Bangkok woman allegedly kills, mutilates father

Jack Burton

Published 

40 mins ago

 on 

PHOTO: thailandstack.com
Bangkok police have arrested a woman who they suspect of murdering her father and cutting off his genitals before fleeing the scene yesterday. She was found wandering on a street around 2.30am this morning. They also recovered the knife that they believe was used in the murder. The woman was semiconscious and unable to speak, and officers say they’ll let her rest and further interrogate her when her condition improves.

Officers at the Tung Song Hong Police Station were informed last night about the murder at a house in the city’s Lak Si district, where 58 year old Kasem Bunyachon was found dead, covered in blood. He had severe wounds on his face and his genitals had been removed. The prime suspect, his 29 year old daughter, was missing from the house.

Witnesses told police the victim had just returned home from hospital and his daughter also arrived at the house shortly after. Neighbours couldn’t hear any conversation between the two due to rain.

The daughter later left the house carrying a bag, with visible bloodstains on her body and clothes. The neighbours decided to enter the house and called the police when they saw the blood soaked body.

The victim’s wife told police that their daughter has used drugs since a very young age, which has made her emotionally unstable, while her husband was hot-tempered and often fought with the daughter.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

