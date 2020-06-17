Bangkok woman allegedly kills, mutilates father | The Thaiger

Crime
Bangkok woman allegedly kills, mutilates father
Bangkok police have arrested a woman who they suspect of murdering her father and cutting off his genitals before fleeing the scene yesterday. She was found wandering on a street around 2.30am this morning. They also recovered the knife that they believe was used in the murder. The woman was semiconscious and unable to speak, and officers say they’ll let her rest and further interrogate her when her condition improves.
Officers at the Tung Song Hong Police Station were informed last night about the murder at a house in the city’s Lak Si district, where 58 year old Kasem Bunyachon was found dead, covered in blood. He had severe wounds on his face and his genitals had been removed. The prime suspect, his 29 year old daughter, was missing from the house.
Witnesses told police the victim had just returned home from hospital and his daughter also arrived at the house shortly after. Neighbours couldn’t hear any conversation between the two due to rain.
The daughter later left the house carrying a bag, with visible bloodstains on her body and clothes. The neighbours decided to enter the house and called the police when they saw the blood soaked body.
The victim’s wife told police that their daughter has used drugs since a very young age, which has made her emotionally unstable, while her husband was hot-tempered and often fought with the daughter.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
PM, police issue warning to biker gangs, threaten renewed curfew
In a press briefing yesterday, the assistant national police chief issued a stern warning against “dek waen” (biker gangs), who have returned to the roads of Bangkok and some provinces after the national curfew was lifted Sunday. On Monday, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha issued a warning saying the government will reimpose the curfew if people fail to cooperate with Covid-19 control measures.
The PM’s warning follows media reports that young motorcyclists gathered for illegal street races on Sunday, shortly after the curfew was lifted at midnight. Authorities say people have filed multiple complaints about motorbike racing on major roads in Bangkok and elsewhere.
“Police will take tough legal action against these dek waen.”
Police say 6 of them were arrested in the southern Songkhla province. The racers, 15-18 years old, were charged with creating a public disturbance after they gathered for illegal racing on Sunday night, and their motorbikes were seized. Each juvenile offender was fined 1,000 baht, and 3 of them had to pay an additional baht each for driving without a licence.
The boys’ parents were notified and ordered to teach their children to not get involved in illegal racing again, and were fined as well for allowing the teens to go out at night, violating the Child Protection Law. Authorities say if the offenders had been adults, they’d be charged with reckless driving and prosecuted.
According to statistics 1,699 offenders were caught from June last year to this April. Police say 19 people have reported offences to local police during that period and each received 3,000 baht as a reward.
Members of the public are encouraged to report illegal street racing.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Love for driving fast leads to fatal crash
Shortly after expressing his love for driving fast, a young man has died in a high speed motorcycle crash in Bangkok. He wrote on Facebook yesterday saying that when riding solo… “I can go as fast as I wish.”
2 hours later, he died.
A witness said the 21 year old motorcyclist from Lopburi was speeding by when he smashed into a road barrier. Medics from King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital rushed to the scene and found the man’s body next to his beloved motorcycle. Nation Thailand did not report if the man was wearing a helmet, or the suspected speed the man was going before he crashed.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Officer says sex-for-sale to be banned on infamous “happiness street”
Prostitution is supposedly being eliminated in the Pathum Thani province, just north of Bangkok, after two sex workers were caught on video not wearing face masks while soliciting customers. It would take a lot more than a mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus during sex, but that’s apparently what sparked the attention. One police officer even said “there will be no prostitutes in this area ever again!”
No prostitutes … right. The province has a street well known for easy-to-get sex known as Soi Pan Sook, meaning “sharing happiness street.” A video taken by men driving their car through the street shows the two women soliciting the men for sex. But what got the people on the internet riled up is the fact that the women aren’t wearing face masks.
The women turned themselves in, telling police they had taken the face masks off to talk to customers. The women were also accused of breaking the 11am curfew, which has now ended. They were fined 1,000 baht for violating the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act.
In the video, the women claim to have deals with the police, and assure the potential clients that the authorities won’t be a problem. Officers responded by saying this isn’t true, and the sex workers later retracted what they said, adding that they just want the men to feel comfortable.
The Thanyaburi district police say they have arrested 10 sex workers this year, but if they’re only getting 1,000 baht fines, that probably won’t stop them.
SOURCES:Nation Thailand | Coconuts Bangkok
