8,600 lanterns to be launched during Chiang Mai’s Yi Peng festival | The Thaiger

Today is Loy Krathong and there is nowhere else in Thailand that does it as well as Chiang Mai.

The Choeng Doi subdistrict, to the north east of Chiang Mai city, will continue to hold the Loy Krathong and Yi Peng lantern festival until November 12, as the area does not come under prohibited zones due to flight services.

Chitipon Sanrapang, the municipality chief executive, said the Choeng Doi area has been holding the Yi Peng festival every year. The municipality has been allowed to release 8,600 lanterns: 5,000 lanterns under Choeng Doi administrative officials, 600 under Chiangmai Senkobfah Company, and 3,000 under other private companies. However, the private companies will release the lanterns outside the subdistricts.

A fire engine and ambulance will be on stand-by to deal with any emergencies caused by failing or falling Khom Loi (sky lanterns).

The lanterns used in the festival will be able to float for about 10 minutes before the lights go out and they slowly fall to the ground. They will be gathered and cleared by the cleaning team before morning. He also said locals had been urged to bring lanterns that they would be happy with landing in their own property.

Some 15,000 people are expected to take part in the festival over the three days. It runs until tomorrow.

Happy Loy Krathong!

SOURCE: The Nation