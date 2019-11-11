8,600 lanterns to be launched during Chiang Mai’s Yi Peng festival | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
8,600 lanterns to be launched during Chiang Mai’s Yi Peng festival
Today is Loy Krathong and there is nowhere else in Thailand that does it as well as Chiang Mai.
The Choeng Doi subdistrict, to the north east of Chiang Mai city, will continue to hold the Loy Krathong and Yi Peng lantern festival until November 12, as the area does not come under prohibited zones due to flight services.
Chitipon Sanrapang, the municipality chief executive, said the Choeng Doi area has been holding the Yi Peng festival every year. The municipality has been allowed to release 8,600 lanterns: 5,000 lanterns under Choeng Doi administrative officials, 600 under Chiangmai Senkobfah Company, and 3,000 under other private companies. However, the private companies will release the lanterns outside the subdistricts.
A fire engine and ambulance will be on stand-by to deal with any emergencies caused by failing or falling Khom Loi (sky lanterns).
The lanterns used in the festival will be able to float for about 10 minutes before the lights go out and they slowly fall to the ground. They will be gathered and cleared by the cleaning team before morning. He also said locals had been urged to bring lanterns that they would be happy with landing in their own property.
Some 15,000 people are expected to take part in the festival over the three days. It runs until tomorrow.
Happy Loy Krathong!
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai
American spews racist and offensive slurs in Chiang Mai
MONTAGE: YouTube
An apparently drunken American has smashed a shop window in Chiang Mai while ranting racist and offensive slurs at onlookers. His outbursts were filmed and widely posted on Facebook. According to a witness, she was minding her own business in front of the shop she was working in when the American began shouting and screaming at her.
“I kill people, I rape children, I kill faggots.”
The witness called police who arrived to find onlookers being verbally abused and threatened by the man.
She posted the video on Facebook, showing the American spewing racist and homophobic rants, threatening to kill and rape her and the other bystanders.
Bystanders appeared calm as they waited for authorities. They believed the man was mentally ill since he was sweating profusely and pacing about. At one point he began dancing and spitting at the crowd of onlookers.
“Put me on YouTube and make me famous,” the man said as police arrested him.
After the video went viral, people alleged this same man had already been guilty of similar offences.
Some claimed he had damaged other businesses around Chiang Mai, including a McDonalds restaurant. Some remarked that he must be mentally ill, but others thought his behaviour stemmed from a desire for a free ticket home.
UPDATE: The witness updated her Facebookpage saying the man has now been released and is awaiting a court date in December. He has been identified as 46 year old Daniel J Franckowiak.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Warning: Offensive language
Chiang Mai
How to celebrate Loy Krathong or Yi Peng in Chaing Mai
PHOTO: yipengchiangmailanternfestival.com
The Loy Krathong festival, known in Chiang Mai as Yi Peng, runs from today until Tuesday, November 12
It started last night at Three Kings Monument around 6pm, where 500 dancers perform terra cotta candle worship dances. People also started lighting candles around the moat and old city, a focus for the events each year.
Today, November 10, it’s the official opening of Yi Peng Festival at Thapae Gate 6pm and Yi Peng Lantern Procession contest 7pm – 10pm from Thapae Gate to Panthip Plaza.
November 11 and 12, from 7pm – 11pm, the main activity is Mister & Miss Yi Peng Contest at Thapae Gate.
November 11, there will be cultural performances and floating of krathongs from 7pm – 10pm at the Chiang Mai Municipality.
November 12, a grand Krathong float procession from 7pm – 11pm from Thapae Gate, along Thapae Road, to the Chiang Mai Municipality.
For details about the Khon Ly (flying lantern( release locations, click HERE.
Chiang Mai
Man opens emergency exit on Chiang Mai to Bangkok flight
PHOTOS: Sanook.com
A Thai Smile flight, due to leave Chiang Mai airport for Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport, had to be delayed for hours after a foreigner opened one of the emergency exits as the flight was about to take off.
Thai Smile are the low-cost subsidiary of Thai Airways.
Thai Residents reports that the incident took place on board flight Thai Smile flight WE169 on Wednesday after the doors had closed, the crew were preparing for departure and the plane had already started taxiing for take off.
A man, whose name and nationality have not been reported, ran from his seat and opened the left-hand over-wing exit, causing the door to open and fall on the wing. The inflatable slide was also reportedly deployed.
The captain stopped the plane as it taxied on the runway and notified airport officials, with the passenger having to be dragged from the aircraft by security officials.
The plane was carrying 86 passengers and was subsequently delayed for several hours while the aircraft was checked by security personnel. The flight eventually took off late at 5 pm.
Thai Smile has not provided any further information on the passenger, other than he was a foreign national. His reasons for opening the exit door are unclear.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
