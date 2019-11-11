Nakri weakens to a storm as it heads into Laos | The Thaiger

Northern Thailand
Nakri weakens to a storm as it heads into Laos
Typhoon Nakri weakened as it crossed the Vietnam coast on Saturday night/Sunday morning. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, and now to a storm as it weakens and moves inland toward southern Laos. Despite a lot of rain and strong winds in central Vietnam, no bad damage or injuries have been reported at this stage.
The storm will continue to weaken into a low depression over southern Laos and this will bring isolated rain to Thailand’s lower northeast and eastern regions through to Wednesday, according to the Thai Meteorological department.
Meanwhile, another strong cold front from China is forecast to cover the northern parts of Thailand from Wednesday through Friday this week, initially bringing heavy rain to the northeast, east and, eventually, the northern and central regions.
After the rains, temperatures in the northeast and north are forecast to fall 3-5 degrees C, with cold weather in mountainous areas falling to a minimum of 8 degrees C. Temperatures in the eastern and central regions are forecast to dip 2-4 degrees C.
Bangkok and its surrounding areas will be cold and windy overnight into tomorrow morning, with a minimum temperature of 22C and a maximum of 34C.
SOURCE: Thai Meteorological Department
Second bridge connecting Thailand and Myanmar opens
The second bridge connecting the Thai north-western province of Tak and Myanmar is now open.
The bridge crosses the Moei river in the Mae Sot district of Tak and is expected to give Thai exports a significant boost, up from the current 78 billion baht a year to 100 billion.
The second friendship bridge was opened by the Thai Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and Myanmar’s minister of construction, U Han Saw, in a ceremony held yesterday. As part of that ceremony, Thai PBS World reports that Mr Saksayam officially handed over the border road, along with an office building and office equipment, to Myanmar governance.
The second friendship bridge will be open to passenger vans, buses with more than 13 seats, as well as six-wheel and larger trucks, and will be open from 6.30am to 6.30pm everyday. The first bridge will be open to cars and smaller buses.
Mr Saksayam credits the first friendship bridge with easing travel between Mae Sot and Yangon, with around 230,000 vehicles crossing the border each year, as well as increasing trade between both countries to about 190 billion baht last year.
He added that a third bridge may be a possibility in the future if demand justifies it.
According to Thai PBS, border crossing fees are 50 baht for seven-seat four-wheel cars, 100 baht for mini buses with 7-12 seats, 150 baht for medium-sized buses with 13-24 seats, 200 baht for buses with more than 24 seats, 50 baht for four-wheel trucks, 250 baht for six wheelers, 350 baht for ten-wheel trucks and 500 baht for articulated lorries.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Chiang Mai hotel has big plans for Loy Kratong
137 Pillars House in Chiang Mai has made elaborate arrangements for next month’s Loy Krathong festival, better known as Yi Peng in the North.
The full moon on November 11 will see celebrants floating lotus-shaped krathong with flowers, candles and incense on rivers and canals to pay respect to the water spirits and carry away the sadness and setbacks of the year.
Others will do the same with candlelit kongming lanterns that will float into the night sky.
137 Pillars House has 30 suites set around a former colonial teak homestead in a leafy residential enclave just a few minutes’ walk from the historic Tha Pae Gate and the Ping River.
The hotel’s festivities will include a Lanna-style market and gala evening with cocktails, a three-course dinner, traditional entertainment, umbrella painting and making Lanna flags. After dinner, guests’ krathong will be floated in the river.
Rates start at 32,800 baht for two and include a night’s accommodation, all the festivities and breakfast the following day. Additional nights with breakfast start at 25,000 baht. Non-guests are welcome for dinner, cocktails and entertainment for 3,900 baht.
SOURCE: nationthailand.com
Police foil attempt to smuggle one million yaba pills from north to south of Thailand
Thai Residents reports that acting on intelligence reports, Border Patrol Police (BPP) in Chiang Mai have busted a drug smuggling operation that was attempting to transport a million yaba pills from the north of the country to the south.
The operation began on October 22, with the gang planning to transport the pills from Chiang Dao district through the forest and a network of waterways to their eventual destination in southern Thailand.
During a surveillance operation that night, police spotted a group of people crossing the Mae Ping river on foot. Each of them was carrying the same type of white backpack. A white Mitsubishi vehicle was also seen travelling to the spot where the police where hiding and, on seeing the officers, the car made a U-turn to get away.
On seeing the car turn around, the men in the water threw their backpacks into the river in panic and fled into the night.
Police say there were ten backpacks in total, each one containing 100,000 yaba pills wrapped tightly in plastic to protect them from water damage.
The Office of the Narcotics Control Board say it’s likely the drugs arrived in Thailand as part of a shipment brought in through the Mae Ai border crossing in the Chiang Dao district of Chiang Mai.
SOURCE: thairesidents.com
