Nakri weakens to a storm as it heads into Laos | The Thaiger

Typhoon Nakri weakened as it crossed the Vietnam coast on Saturday night/Sunday morning. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, and now to a storm as it weakens and moves inland toward southern Laos. Despite a lot of rain and strong winds in central Vietnam, no bad damage or injuries have been reported at this stage.

The storm will continue to weaken into a low depression over southern Laos and this will bring isolated rain to Thailand’s lower northeast and eastern regions through to Wednesday, according to the Thai Meteorological department.

Meanwhile, another strong cold front from China is forecast to cover the northern parts of Thailand from Wednesday through Friday this week, initially bringing heavy rain to the northeast, east and, eventually, the northern and central regions.

After the rains, temperatures in the northeast and north are forecast to fall 3-5 degrees C, with cold weather in mountainous areas falling to a minimum of 8 degrees C. Temperatures in the eastern and central regions are forecast to dip 2-4 degrees C.

Bangkok and its surrounding areas will be cold and windy overnight into tomorrow morning, with a minimum temperature of 22C and a maximum of 34C.

SOURCE: Thai Meteorological Department