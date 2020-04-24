Thailand’s wildlife is thriving in shutdown, but maybe not for long | The Thaiger

Environment
Thailand’s wildlife is thriving in shutdown, but maybe not for long
by Ben Schaye
There have been a lot of viral news stories going around Thailand the last few weeks about the way wildlife is rebounding while humans are all hunkered down at home under Covid-19 lockdown. Dugongs (sea cows) have been seen frolicking off the coast of Trang, a pod of false killer whales appeared near Koh Lanta, and endangered leatherback sea turtles have been laying eggs on beaches in numbers not seen in years.
There is a serious threat toward wildlife looming though, and this drop in tourism can create its own problems for animals. While it’s great that the pressures of mass tourism have eased up on these creatures, if people don’t have work and income, that pressure will be replaced by poaching and unsustainable hunting.
Thailand is a solidly middle-income, developing country. Extreme poverty is low, and hunger is close to non-existent, or at least they were when times were good. Now with much of the economy shut down to slow the spread of the coronavirus, millions of people are out of work and facing difficult times. If this goes on much longer, it’s not a question of if, but when some of those people will turn toward poaching, illegal hunting, and fishing with cyanide or even dynamite.
While high profile stories of poachers and land encroachers are often in the news in Thailand, the country actually does a lot to protect its marine and land-based ecosystems. In the last few years, popular islands and beaches such as Maya Bay have been closed indefinitely, while areas like the Similan and Surin Islands are closed for half the year to allow ecosystems to recover from humans.
Thailand’s national parks also offer habitat protection to thousands of species including thousands of wild elephants whose populations have finally stabilized after decades of decline.
All of this may be under threat from the effects of the economic shutdown. While marine and national parks have yet to see layoffs or budget cuts, that could change as budgets are strained across all government sectors. These parks and reserves typically have money flowing in each day from admission fees but have been closed now for around a month and counting. Any staff cuts would make it easier for poachers to sneak in and out of these areas, while pay cuts could tempt rangers to accept bribes, or become poachers themselves.
Unlike many other countries in Southeast Asia, Thailand has mostly done away with unsustainable fishing practices such as dynamite fishing or using cyanide to poison waters and kill fish. These practices that were once widespread have become quite rare due to a combination of strong enforcement and better education, but a cratering economy might threaten these gains. Desperation may lead people back into such unsustainable methods, and few things cause as much desperation as not having enough food to feed your family.
The solution to this problem needs to address the short and the long term. For now, Thailand needs to provide a way for its citizens to meet their basic needs. They also need to ensure that wildlife protection officials are still on the job and still being paid to patrol and keep poachers out.
In the longer term, there are lessons to be learned from the way wildlife is thriving right now while tourism is practically non-existent. More beaches and islands may need to be closed off, at least for temporary periods of time. There may also be value in closing off open areas of the ocean to boat traffic so that wildlife can gather there undisturbed.
There is a constant give and take between sustainability and economic development. Tourism is a crucial part of the Thai economy, and closing off too many areas will inevitably hurt locals and the broader industry. However, not doing enough will mortgage the future and ultimately be even more painful. Let’s hope the government can get this right. For now, we all need to come together to help out our neighbors and our communities. Meanwhile, let’s hope the animals enjoy their own little holiday in Thailand away from the stresses of ordinary life.
Ben has a blog at It's Better In Thailand
Huge rise in single-use plastic during Thailand’s lockdown
One positive of the world shutting down is nature being given a much-needed chance to heal and recover. Sadly though, another not so nice consequence of the Covid-19 lockdown has been the significant increase in Thailand’s plastic waste. Why?
Coconuts Bangkok says the Thailand Environment Institute blames the rise on more people availing of single-use plastic during this time for takeaway and the delivery of food. Director Wijarn Simachaya urges the country’s residents to be more aware of how much waste they are generating while ordering takeaway food. Non-plastic alternatives are still difficult to find and expensive to buy at this stage.
Latest reports say the country’s plastic waste is now sitting at around 6,500 tonnes a day. To put that in context, it was 1,500 tonnes a day prior to the virus outbreak. In an attempt to reverse the upward trend, Wijarn is asking people to replace single-use plastic with reusable containers when ordering takeaway food. (Perhaps Wijarn can explain this to the providers of the take away services)
Earlier this year, many of the country’s biggest retailers stopped offering single-use bags to customers, in an effort to address Thailand’s overuse of plastic. See story HERE. And while the current ban on travel and severe restrictions on movement are proving very beneficial for the environment, it’s important we don’t reverse the progress Thailand has been making in reducing its plastic waste.
You may have also noticed that convenience stores are again offering plastic bags after earlier becoming part of the movement to stop handing out plastic bags for customers.
SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok
Irrigation Department of Chiang Mai urges citizens to use water sparingly
“The current drought situation is the worst it has been in a decade, with only 1.4 square liters of water running per second. The municipality’s request for water for the moat has had to be delayed as water for households is the main priority at this time.”
The Director of Chiang Mai’s Irrigation Department said yesterday the department had added 300,000 cubic metres of water to the province’s Mae Jok Luang reservoir which supplies water to the irrigation canal.
“Due to water shortage in the Wat Umong area of Suthep District (north of city centre) many reservoirs are being emptied out to supply water to the public.”
He says with people at home under quarantine due to Covid-19 this year, households are consuming far more water than normal. If consumption continues at this rate, he warns, there could be a shortfall in the coming weeks.
While there are still numerous reservoirs and pockets of water to draw from across the area, their levels are dropping at an alarmingly rate. The director urges everyone to use water accordingly and to not waste it as water is precious at this period time.
SOURCE: Chaingmai City Life
Plans to renew northern forests destroyed in recent fires
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, along with The Royal Forest Department says they have conducted plans to revive the northern forests which have been destroyed by this year’s burning season and other forest fires.
But some good news, the Royal Forest Department says the number of hotspots detected in the North has fallen to 28. The fewer hotspots, ie. fires, is attributed to recent thunderstorms as well as cooperation between officials and local reporting.
The department’s director general Atthaphon Charoenchansa says that the recovery will include all sectors, involving government, private and municipal.
“The effort will involve a mass-planting campaign to address the damaged areas with more than 10 million seedlings of padauk, teak, rosewood and other economically valuable tree species.”
“The department plans to plant the seedlings in May, on and around National Tree Day, with activities reaching a climax on May 21”
The Royal Forest Department reported that the fires have destroyed roughly 55,266 rai or 0.18% of the total 30.148 million rai of national forest in the recent weeks. While Chiang Mai province suffered the most damage, with 17,771 rai of forest destroyed.
“A total of 963 cases of forest arson were prosecuted between March 30 and April 17.”
SOURCE: The Nation
