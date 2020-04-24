Thailand News Today – Friday, April 24 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 24
15 new Covid-19 cases in Thailand, no new deaths
15 new confirmed Covid-19 cases were announced today. This brings the total since the start of the outbreak to 2,854.
60 more people recovered and were released in the same 24 hour period. The total number of patients recovered is now 2,490.
Only 314 patients remain in hospital undergoing specific Covid-19 treatment.
Of the new cases, the majority were very close contacts, often live-in family members of previously confirmed cases. There was one case from a repatriated Thai citizen.
Four of the new cases today were in the Bang Tao cluster on the Phuket’s west coast, including a 2 year old child. Bang Tao has become a problematic cluster for the holiday island meaning a lockdown of the largely Muslim community for an extended period.
Over the next few days hundreds of Thais will arrive from overseas and officials caution this may add to a higher daily number of cases. Every repatriated citizen goes immediately into 14 days of state quarantine as soon as they arrive.
Buriram and Chon Buri get ready for easing of restrictions starting May 1
Two of Thailand’s provinces have already declared they will begin relaxing provincial ‘lockdowns’ from May 1.
Buri Ram, in the north east, and Chon Buri, south east of Bangkok, have separately announced a progressive relaxing of lockdown restrictions acknowledging the improved coronavirus situation in their provinces.
In Chon Buri, including the seaside city of Pattaya, the Governor issued orders yesterday to ease some of the restrictions imposed on April 9, citing the “improving situation”.
And the Buri Ram Governor says the province should reopen so people can resume activities which present a minimal risk of disease transmission. He also said…
“All people in Buri Ram, 15 years or older, whether residents or not, will each be issued with a sticker to be attached to their ID cards or passports. Anyone leaving the province will have the stickers removed and, upon their return to the province, will have to enter quarantine.
Thailand’s Security Council eyes extending state of emergency, easing some restrictions
Next Monday, the day before the weekly Cabinet meeting, Thailand’s National Security Council will present a proposal to extend the national state of emergency to PM Prayut Chan-o-nocha
It is rumoured that they will be recommending the relaxation of some current restrictions to allow some businesses and daily activities to resume amid the Covid-19 crisis.
The PM has the right to extend the current Emergency Decree for up to 90 days under the Thai Constitution.
Details regarding the relaxation of restrictions will be known after Monday’s meeting, and the NSC will invite business leaders to give opinions on how they can help curb new infections if restrictions are relaxed.
Strict rules set to govern a possible return of domestic flights from May 1
The director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand is eyeing May 1 as a possible date for some domestic flights to once more take to the skies. And he’s clarified some of the rules for airlines and passengers.
• The flight destination must be a province that has relaxed its ‘lockdown’ restrictions
• Strict social distancing must be in place during check-in, boarding and disembarking
• The wearing of masks is obligatory for all passengers while crew must wear masks, face shields and gloves
• Passengers must provide their own masks
• No meals or beverages can be served in-flight
• Passengers cannot bring their own food
• Every other seat must be left empty
• Passengers showing any symptoms of Covid-19 should be seated at the back of the aircraft for flights longer than 90 minutes
Four arrested for shooting videos at Phuket Zoo and soliciting donations
Following last week’s posting of a video taken at the Phuket Zoo apparently ‘whilst on a walk’, 2 foreigners and 2 Thais have now been arrested.
They’ve been detained after allegedly scaling a wall at the Phuket zoo. They shot videos of crocodiles and tigers then posted them online asking for public donations to help the ‘abandoned’ animals. The police report says that zoo’s security guard reported four people climbing over the zoo’s perimeter wall around 6pm on April 14 and recording videos of some of the animals.
The three men and one woman have been charged with violation of the Computer Crimes Act and trespassing on private property. The suspects all denied the charges and engaged a lawyer. The zoo is closed, as are all animal entertainment venues, by order of the Phuket Governor.
Their lawyer claims the whole situation is “all a misunderstanding”. He told reporters that his clients had asked the zoo owner’s motherto enter the zoo after being told the animals were not being fed. He said that the mother would be a witness for the defence.
320,000 of Singapore’s migrant workers living in Covid-19 limbo
Not too far away from Thailand, Singapore’s confirmed cases have blown past 11,000 from just 1,000 at the beginning of this month and doubled just in the past week. The city state now has the highest number of reported cases in south east Asia. The vast majority of the new wave of cases are among Singapore’s estimated 320,000 migrant workers living in cramped dormitories.
This week, Singapore said it would stop the daily movements of workers in and out of all dormitories. Workers in essential services, who’ve tested negative, have been moved to other accommodations. The rest will remain in virtual concentration camps, where the risk of infection has been evaluated as “extremely high”.
Migrant workers arrested in Bangkok for working through curfew
And speaking of migrant workers, Bangkok police have arrested 15 migrant workers accused of violating the emergency decree by working during curfew hours
The construction workers were stopped at a checkpoint on the Bangna-Trad road as they were making their way home from having worked overtime on the Yellow Line monorail project.
Their employer vigorously disputed the charges and has taken to social media to air her grievances, claiming the workers were in possession of a special travel permit which the arresting officers allegedly tore up during the arrests.
Police responded by saying the permits don’t cover working at night as this is not included in the exemptions listed as essential night-shift workers such as medical and logistics staff.
When asked about the checkpoint officers tearing up the permits presented by the workers, Damrongsak says the officer thought they were scrap paper.
The workers have been released on a bond of 40,000 baht each.
Indonesia bans air, sea travel until June over virus fears
Indonesia has announced a ban on all air and sea travel until at least June to try and contain the spread of the coronavirus during Ramandan, which started today.
The temporary ban takes effect from today and covers the end of Ramadan when millions would traditionally return to their hometowns. The latest measure will not apply to emergency, diplomatic or cargo transport, the government said. Returning Indonesian citizens from abroad and foreigners who reside in the archipelago will also be exempt.
Airbus pulls the plug on the joint Thai Airways’ maintenance facility at U-Tapao
Airbus, the European multinational aircraft manufacturer, has pulled the plug on an 11 billion baht joint venture with Thai Airways scheduled for the U-tapao airport in Rayong, east of Bangkok.
The project was to develop a maintenance, repair and overhaul facility at the. The airport also serves the seaside resort of Pattaya.
The pull out is a huge blow to the Thai Government’s much hyped Eastern Economic Corridor project which the Prayut Government has made its poster economic project for Thailand. The lack of a partner also leaves Thai Airways in limbo with its plans for the regional maintenance hub.
Thai Airways’ executive vice president of Technical Development says the failure to go ahead with the project left the national carrier seeking a new partner to go ahead for the proposed maintenance facility.
About 45% of the current Thai Airways fleet is from Airbus, including 6 of the massive double-decker A380 aircraft.
Environment
Thailand’s wildlife is thriving in shutdown, but maybe not for long
by Ben Schaye
There have been a lot of viral news stories going around Thailand the last few weeks about the way wildlife is rebounding while humans are all hunkered down at home under Covid-19 lockdown. Dugongs (sea cows) have been seen frolicking off the coast of Trang, a pod of false killer whales appeared near Koh Lanta, and endangered leatherback sea turtles have been laying eggs on beaches in numbers not seen in years.
There is a serious threat toward wildlife looming though, and this drop in tourism can create its own problems for animals. While it’s great that the pressures of mass tourism have eased up on these creatures, if people don’t have work and income, that pressure will be replaced by poaching and unsustainable hunting.
Thailand is a solidly middle-income, developing country. Extreme poverty is low, and hunger is close to non-existent, or at least they were when times were good. Now with much of the economy shut down to slow the spread of the coronavirus, millions of people are out of work and facing difficult times. If this goes on much longer, it’s not a question of if, but when some of those people will turn toward poaching, illegal hunting, and fishing with cyanide or even dynamite.
While high profile stories of poachers and land encroachers are often in the news in Thailand, the country actually does a lot to protect its marine and land-based ecosystems. In the last few years, popular islands and beaches such as Maya Bay have been closed indefinitely, while areas like the Similan and Surin Islands are closed for half the year to allow ecosystems to recover from humans.
Thailand’s national parks also offer habitat protection to thousands of species including thousands of wild elephants whose populations have finally stabilized after decades of decline.
All of this may be under threat from the effects of the economic shutdown. While marine and national parks have yet to see layoffs or budget cuts, that could change as budgets are strained across all government sectors. These parks and reserves typically have money flowing in each day from admission fees but have been closed now for around a month and counting. Any staff cuts would make it easier for poachers to sneak in and out of these areas, while pay cuts could tempt rangers to accept bribes, or become poachers themselves.
Unlike many other countries in Southeast Asia, Thailand has mostly done away with unsustainable fishing practices such as dynamite fishing or using cyanide to poison waters and kill fish. These practices that were once widespread have become quite rare due to a combination of strong enforcement and better education, but a cratering economy might threaten these gains. Desperation may lead people back into such unsustainable methods, and few things cause as much desperation as not having enough food to feed your family.
The solution to this problem needs to address the short and the long term. For now, Thailand needs to provide a way for its citizens to meet their basic needs. They also need to ensure that wildlife protection officials are still on the job and still being paid to patrol and keep poachers out.
In the longer term, there are lessons to be learned from the way wildlife is thriving right now while tourism is practically non-existent. More beaches and islands may need to be closed off, at least for temporary periods of time. There may also be value in closing off open areas of the ocean to boat traffic so that wildlife can gather there undisturbed.
There is a constant give and take between sustainability and economic development. Tourism is a crucial part of the Thai economy, and closing off too many areas will inevitably hurt locals and the broader industry. However, not doing enough will mortgage the future and ultimately be even more painful. Let’s hope the government can get this right. For now, we all need to come together to help out our neighbors and our communities. Meanwhile, let’s hope the animals enjoy their own little holiday in Thailand away from the stresses of ordinary life.
Ben has a blog at It's Better In Thailand
Vietnam
China opens 2 more border points to allow transport of Thai fruits
The director-general of the Department of Agriculture announced today that China has opened two more points at its Vietnam border to allow the transportation of Thai fruits during the Covid-19 crisis. The move comes after the existing Youyi Guan checkpoint was overwhelmed with 15 kilometre queues of Thai and Vietnamese goods vehicles.
The Department of Agriculture together with National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards raised the border traffic problem with the China’s General Administration of Customs. China responded by opening the Dongxing and Pingxiang border gates in its southern Guangxi province for imports of Thai fruits from the Vietnamese side.
The former can serve over 2,000 trucks a day, while the latter allows the fruits to be brought in by train.
Thailand
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 23
Thousands of tourists stranded on a trio of Gulf islands
An estimated 10,000 foreign tourists are stranded on three islands in the Gulf of Thailand – Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao.
More than half of them, around 5,700 are on Koh Samui, another 3,300 foreign tourists on Koh Phangan and about 1,000 on Koh Tao, after passenger flights were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Surat Thani province’s tourism and sports chief says… “They have accommodation, travel and growing expense problems. I have sought help from the Tourism and Sports Ministry.”
Local officials have asked local hoteliers to allow the foreigners to stay until they are able to leave the Surat Thani province.
There is currently a visa amnesty running for foreigners on Tourist Visas running up to July 30.
Huge rise in single-use plastic during Thailand’s lockdown
One positive of the world shutting down is nature being given a much-needed chance to heal and recover. Sadly though, another not so nice consequence of the Covid-19 lockdown has been the significant increase in Thailand’s plastic waste.
The Thailand Environment Institute is blaming the steep rise on more people using single-use plastic bags during this time for takeaway and the delivery of food. They acknowledge that non-plastic alternatives are still difficult to find and expensive to buy at this stage.
Latest reports say the country’s plastic waste is now sitting at around 6,500 tonnes a day. It was 1,500 tonnes a day prior to the virus outbreak. In an attempt to reverse the upward trend, the Thailand Environment Institute is asking people to replace single-use plastic with reusable containers when ordering takeaway food, not usually an option when ordering through most of the popular food delivery Apps.
There’s also been an apparent reversal on the ban on plastic bags from convenience stores over recent months.
Baby becomes youngest Covid-19 patient to recover in Thailand
As of 10.45am today, Thailand has a reported 2,839 Covid-19 cases, 13 more added since yesterday. 83% of those have recovered and been discharged from hospital already. Today they can add 1 more recovery to the list.
A 1 month old boy has become Thailand’s youngest coronavirus patient to successfully make a full recovery from Covid-19, after a team of medics used of a cocktail of antiviral drugs.
The paediatrician in charge of the baby’s care says that… “The strategy used to treat the baby was to give him medication for 10 days. We conducted a health check on him every day, and after 3 to 5 days his X-rays showed signs of gradual recovery.”
Phuket eyes lifting restrictions on Tambons that are virus-free for 14 days
Out side Bangkok, the island of Phuket has had the second highest number of Covid-19 infections. Now the provincial governor is looking at a possible lifting of some of the inter-tampon travel restrictions that have virtually locked down the island for the past month.
Phuket’s outgoing governor Pakkapong Tawipat says they are seeking opinions from all quarters about the possibility of reopening some of the island’s 17 tambons, or subdistricts, once they are free of new Covid-19 cases for 14 days.
Out of the provinces 17 tambons, there are 8 still considered in a “red condition”, including Patong, Bang Tao and Kathu. The provincial governor hinted that the lockdowns may have to continue in the 8 ‘red’ tambons for at least another 14 days.
Man allegedly shoots his wife after argument over money for alcohol
A man has allegedly shot and killed his wife as she lay next to their baby yesterday after, according to neighbours, she refused to give him money to buy more alcohol.
Nation Thailand reports that Police in Samut Songkhram province, south west of Bangkok, say the alleged killer is still on the run. They found the body of the 36 year old woman lying with a gunshot wound to the head as the couple’s 9 month old baby cried next to the mother’s dead body. She was found still clutching 700 baht in her hand.
Police learned that the couple were vendors suffering from lack of employment during pandemic crisis. Police have named the 25 year old husband and are continuing the manhunt to arrest him.
A witness told police he saw the man argue with his wife after she refused to give money to buy alcohol and then heard gunshots, before the man fled from the house.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
