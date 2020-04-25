Australians and New Zealanders commemorate ANZAC Day with driveway tributes | The Thaiger

Events
Australians and New Zealanders commemorate ANZAC Day with driveway tributes
Australians and New Zealanders have stood outside their homes at dawn this morning to mark the annual ANZAC Day. This year’s tributes and salutes to the fallen who have served their countries at war have been from a distance. A new generation stood quietly at the entrance to their homes, in some cases wearing the medals of their relatives that served, to join in the 104 year tradition.
The national day of remembrance has become, certainly in the case of Australians, the most important day of commemoration and still attracts crowds for community parades and dawn services. ANZAC Day commemorates the landing of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) at Gallipoli, in Turkey, during World War I in 1915.
Whilst the ‘Diggers’, the original Aussie and Kiwi soldiers that served in the Gallipoli campaign, are long since passed, the spirit continues. Indeed the popularity of the day, and the message, has found a new voice in the last couple of decades in new generations.
Its original commemoration and thanks to the Diggers that served in the fateful Gallipoli campaign has now morphed into something that reaches the newer generations. The day now broadly commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders “who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations” and “the contribution and suffering of all those who have served”.
Of course the traditional dawn services, gatherings and parades were cancelled last month along with the bans on restrictions on gatherings around the two countries. But, instead, people were urged to hold a candle in their driveways and live stream their personal services.
NZ PM Jacinda Ardern had already acknowledged the disappointment in the ceremonies being cancelled for the first time in history.
“But that doesn’t mean we can’t show our support as a collective. As dawn breaks, we can stand at the end of those driveways, together in silence and pay tribute to those we should never forget.”
Australia’s PM Scott Morrison attended a closed dawn ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, which began at 6am and was broadcast nationally. Channel 9 covered the morning’s commemorations across the nation.
Usually, huge crowds gather at war memorials and community halls each year to attend dawn services But the home-bound tributes, no less significant or moving, included musicians playing the Last Post in suburban streets, while others shared pictures of poppy wreaths online and baked ANZAC biscuits (cookies) at home.
“ANZAC biscuits have long been associated with the ANZACs, a tradition established in World War I. It has been claimed that biscuits were sent by wives and women’s groups to soldiers abroad because the ingredients do not spoil easily and the biscuits kept well during naval transportation. They are a chewy treat made from oats, flour, butter and golden syrup.”
The Australia’s veterans group, the Returned Services League, encouraged “diggers”, now used broadly to describe service men and women, to call each other in lieu of the traditional marches and parades.
The two nation’s usually stage a joint ANZAC Day services at Gallipoli in Turkey, often a pilgrimage for many citizens, but these were also cancelled after travel bans made the grand service impossible. Once wartime foes, the Turks, Aussies and Kiwis now share a special bond, forged in war but remembered as a sacrifice of common people caught up in the tragedy of war.
Emergency decree extension will be discussed in next week’s cabinet meeting
“A meeting of cabinet ministers did not discuss an extension of the emergency decree.” – PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha.
“The cabinet meeting did not consider extending the emergency decree, which is being enforced nationwide until April 30. The government is gathering related information, which will be presented to the cabinet meeting next week. The situation will depend on public cooperation and compliance with precautionary measures.”
“The government will have to be extra careful when deciding which measures can be eased.”
“Although fewer infections are now being reported nationally, the government cannot start to relax the measures that have been used to control the Covid-19 virus as it could lead to another spike of Covid-19 infections, and all the effort to date would go to waste.”
The Thai PM urged the public not to pressure the government and “cause others to be misinformed about the government’s work”.
Linking back to his plan to contact the country’s top 20 wealthiest people, the PM says…
“I wanted to know how their organisations are helping their employees and to gather ideas and opinions from all involved, as they can be used to support the government’s measures.”
Prayut added that he won’t be meeting the 20 billionaires in person, “and a distortion of these facts will not benefit anyone.”
World body bans Thai weightlifters from Tokyo Olympics
Thai and Malaysian weightlifters will be barred from the Tokyo Olympic Games, whenever they’re held, over their high numbers of doping cases. The sport’s governing body, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) said in a statement that the two countries’ lifters can’t compete at the Tokyo Games, regardless of the change of date.
Previously there had been some hope in Thailand that its lifters might get a chance to compete in a rescheduled Olympics if the local federation could clean up its act.
The 2020 Olympics have been postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, and are currently scheduled to be held from July 23 to Aug 8, 2021.
The Thai and Malaysian federations can appeal the ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within 21 days.
The IWF also imposed a 6.6 million baht fine on the Thailand Amateur Weightlifting Federation (TAWA), which has already voluntarily banned itself from all weightlifting, including the Tokyo Games, because of its recent doping record.
8 Thai lifters, including 2 reigning Olympic champions, tested positive for banned substances at last year’s World Championships. They were caught when the IWF carried out extra tests in Germany, on samples taken last November from “target athletes” and using “the most sophisticated techniques available” at the World Championships in Turkmenistan.
Thailand was also involved in a doping scandal in 2011 when 7 teenage girls were banned after testing positive, 2 of whom are among the 6 new cases.
The IWF suspended TAWA’s membership status for three years, saying the sanction would be reviewed on or after March 2022 if “Tawa can demonstrate it has met pre-defined criteria”.
The Malaysian Weightlifting Federation has been suspended for a year. The the IWF says sanction will be reviewed and may be lifted as early as Oct 1.
Natcha from Phuket crowned Miss Hooters Thailand 2020
Meanwhile, somewhere in Phuket…
Beauty Pageant was recently held at Hooters Pattaya, for the fifth year running. This is event is one of Hooters biggest events that attracts audiences from across the world. Khun Ekasit Ngampichet, President of Pattaya Business and Tourism Association, came to give an opening speech and wished Hooters Asia for every success in helping together to promote Pattaya’s tourism industry.
Winners from the heats held around Thailand competed for the title of “Miss Hooters Thailand 2020” at the Grand Final. A title where the winner will represent Hooters Thailand in the “Miss Hooters International Pageant 2020”. Winner of that pageant gets to globally represent the franchise as a brand ambassador.
The winner, Natcha Nunoochan – earlier a month prior to the Grand Finale won the heat of Miss Hooters Phuket also went on to win the title of Miss Hooters Thailand 2020.
Natcha will represent the Kingdom in the 24th Annual Hooters International Pageant at Lake Tahoe in the US this coming June.
“Winning this is an honour. I’m so grateful and I wish to thank everyone for the support,” said Natcha, who is a Hooters Girl at Hooters Phuket.
“The girls are like my family and we work hard everyday to serve our guests with the best experience of coming to Hooters. I am very proud to represent Hooters Thailand in the Annual International Pageant at Lake Tahoe this year. I will take that task on with pride and honour to represent my beautiful country.
“Being a Hooters Girl is more than just being a waitress,” said Gary Murray, CEO of Destination Eats, which franchises Hooters Asia.
“They are fun, beautiful and smart, they are hardworking and good entertainers”
The final contestants were evaluated based on responses to interview questions, their personality and overall contribution to the iconic Hooters brand, including beauty and dance coordination in three separate rounds. The rounds represented Hooters uniform, evening gowns and swim wear.
The heats and the Grand Final supported The Destination Kids Foundation. All money raised from voting sales was donated to the charity who supports orphanage children with education, medical support and guidance for a brighter future.
(The event was held before the closure of all entertainment venues in Phuket)
