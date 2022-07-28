Southeast Asian Arts Forum 2022 is ready to rock n roll

If the arts, sustainability, and storytelling are your thing then you’re in luck because the Singaporean-based Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts is hosting a Southeast Asian Arts Forum 2022.

The two-day hybrid forum, on August 4 and 5, kicking off at 1pm Bangkok time, wants to highlight where the arts stand in terms of sustainable practices in Southeast Asia.

The forum will feature livestreamed presentations, performances, and dialogues by 12 regional artists, designers, artisans, and scholars from a number of creative and academic disciplines held under the banner of Imperishable: Sustainability.Arts.Together.

Forum speakers, from Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, will discuss the artistic practices that contribute to building awareness of social and environmental issues, cultural heritage preservation, resource management, and accessibility in creative production.

Speakers include Vietnamese multi-disciplinary artist UuDam Tran Nguyen, and Kuala Lumpur-based embroidery artist Jesse Joy. There is also a presentation on Khatabi, a dance theatre piece that narrates a story from the Itneg Tribe’s folktales about the origins of weaving.

The forum will be delivered by NAFA lectures Georgette Yu, and Dr Filomar Cortezano Tariao.

There is no admission fee to join the forum online but registrations are required via seaartforum.nafa.edu.sg. Email seaartforum@nafa.edu.sg.

