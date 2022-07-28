Connect with us

Environment

Southeast Asian Arts Forum 2022 is ready to rock n roll

Published

 on 

If the arts, sustainability, and storytelling are your thing then you’re in luck because the Singaporean-based Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts is hosting a Southeast Asian Arts Forum 2022.

The two-day hybrid forum, on August 4 and 5, kicking off at 1pm Bangkok time, wants to highlight where the arts stand in terms of sustainable practices in Southeast Asia.

The forum will feature livestreamed presentations, performances, and dialogues by 12 regional artists, designers, artisans, and scholars from a number of creative and academic disciplines held under the banner of Imperishable: Sustainability.Arts.Together.

Forum speakers, from Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, will discuss the artistic practices that contribute to building awareness of social and environmental issues, cultural heritage preservation, resource management, and accessibility in creative production.

Speakers include Vietnamese multi-disciplinary artist UuDam Tran Nguyen, and Kuala Lumpur-based embroidery artist Jesse Joy. There is also a presentation on Khatabi, a dance theatre piece that narrates a story from the Itneg Tribe’s folktales about the origins of weaving.

The forum will be delivered by NAFA lectures Georgette Yu, and Dr Filomar Cortezano Tariao.

There is no admission fee to join the forum online but registrations are required via seaartforum.nafa.edu.sg. Email seaartforum@nafa.edu.sg.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime4 hours ago

Children falsely accuse village drunk of murdering 6 year old in central Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand has 2 of the “World’s 20 Most Beautiful Beaches”
Crime5 hours ago

37 million baht fines issued to Cambodian contraband thieves
Sponsored2 days ago

Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
Thailand5 hours ago

Happy Birthday to His Royal Majesty King Vajiralongkorn
Thailand6 hours ago

Thailand’s second case of monkeypox recorded in Bangkok
Crime6 hours ago

Loan sharks steal Pattaya mother’s electrical items
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime7 hours ago

Thieves rob French millionaire’s house at gunpoint in northeast Thailand
Environment7 hours ago

Southeast Asian Arts Forum 2022 is ready to rock n roll
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Study reminds that Long Covid, not just death, a hazard of infection
Economy8 hours ago

Tenfold tourist increase due after Thailand-Saudi route opens
Tourism9 hours ago

Thai celebs join Olympic Day Walk-Run fun at Pattaya Beach
Tourism9 hours ago

Bangkok Airways flights resume to Da Nang, Siem Reap, Yangon
Thailand9 hours ago

Elderly man hit with 10,000 baht electricity bill in central Thailand
Crime10 hours ago

Illegal massage therapists from Thailand arrested in Malaysia
World10 hours ago

Lulo Rose: Largest coloured diamond in 300 years found in Angola
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending