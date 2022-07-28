Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Study reminds that Long Covid, not just death, a hazard of infection
Much of the debate over the continued importance of the Covid-19 pandemic focuses on the milder variants lowering the death rate even when infections are on the rise. But Long Covid – the long-term effects of an infection that can last for weeks or months or longer – is an often overlooked, but potentially major, problem now and in the future.
A study released in the Nature Medicine Journal on Monday laid out a list of up to 62 underlying conditions brought on by an initial Covid infection that could negatively affect the infected person for months after the original virus is cleared from their system.
A lecturer at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine warned that this study shows that many medical maladies may follow Covid. And not just predictable ailments like problems with the respiratory system, circulation, and heart, but also things like hair loss (about four times more likely post-Covid) and weakened concentration, memory, and even libido. The lecturer, Thira Woratanarat, warns that Long Covid can lower libido, cause erectile and ejaculation dysfunction, and put the entire reproductive system at risk.
“Covid-19 patients face a 1.26 times higher risk of developing erectile dysfunction than those not infected.”
Monday’s study followed 486,149 Covid patients who had mild to moderate infections that did not require hospitalisation over 12 weeks. Demographics such as age, sex, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, body mass index, chronic conditions, and harmful activities like smoking were all factored into consideration in the study.
Results indicated that even without severe coronavirus infections, up to 62 different medical conditions could develop due to Long Covid after the initial infection. The Chulalongkorn lecturer explained on Facebook on Tuesday that people need to still worry and protect themselves against the coronavirus, particularly those at risk of severe or long-term symptoms. He stressed that Long Covid can be calamitous to people’s quality of life, relationships, and pocketbooks as long-term medical treatment bills add up.
The warning regarding Long Covid: the risks from the coronavirus are not just whether you die from the infection, but what long-term effects linger with you indefinitely.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Children falsely accuse village drunk of murdering 6 year old in central Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thailand has 2 of the “World’s 20 Most Beautiful Beaches”
37 million baht fines issued to Cambodian contraband thieves
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
Happy Birthday to His Royal Majesty King Vajiralongkorn
Thailand’s second case of monkeypox recorded in Bangkok
Loan sharks steal Pattaya mother’s electrical items
Thieves rob French millionaire’s house at gunpoint in northeast Thailand
Southeast Asian Arts Forum 2022 is ready to rock n roll
Study reminds that Long Covid, not just death, a hazard of infection
Tenfold tourist increase due after Thailand-Saudi route opens
Thai celebs join Olympic Day Walk-Run fun at Pattaya Beach
Bangkok Airways flights resume to Da Nang, Siem Reap, Yangon
Elderly man hit with 10,000 baht electricity bill in central Thailand
Illegal massage therapists from Thailand arrested in Malaysia
Lulo Rose: Largest coloured diamond in 300 years found in Angola
Thai monkeypox fugitive believed to have swam to Cambodia
Singapore hangs a fifth person in four months
Must-try Chinese restaurants in Bangkok for 2022
Teen girl found lying on Pattaya beach missing her phone
Thai police seize 200kg of smuggled cannabis but don’t know if it’s illegal
Nigerian monkeypox fugitive arrested in Cambodia
Northeast woman dies chasing biker thief who nabbed her gold chain
Best burgers to try in Bangkok 2022
Rescuers searching for missing tourist in Chiang Mai find broken helmet
Another Indian tourist reported gold necklace stolen in Pattaya
Elderly northeast woman charged with theft after picking plants for curry
4 tips about buying a condo in Thailand
Dessert cafes in Bangkok you need to try (2022)
Malaysian man arrested in Thailand for laundering gambling money
Benevolent Thai monk gives away 300,000 baht & gold rings on birthday
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews1 day ago
Must-try Chinese restaurants in Bangkok for 2022
-
Property3 days ago
4 tips about buying a condo in Thailand
-
Best of1 day ago
Dessert cafes in Bangkok you need to try (2022)
-
Phuket2 days ago
No more monkey business! Phuket monkeys lose tourists from monkeypox scare
-
Thailand2 days ago
Royal birthday holiday upcoming July 28-31, and again August 12
-
Thailand3 days ago
French Muay Thai boxer resigns over death of opponent
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok police shoot out tyres in dramatic car chase
-
Chiang Mai3 days ago
Body of missing Thai – Belgian tourist found in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand
Recent comments: