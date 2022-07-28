Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Study reminds that Long Covid, not just death, a hazard of infection

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Long Covid poses a long-term health risk. (via World Organisation for Animal Health)

Much of the debate over the continued importance of the Covid-19 pandemic focuses on the milder variants lowering the death rate even when infections are on the rise. But Long Covid – the long-term effects of an infection that can last for weeks or months or longer – is an often overlooked, but potentially major, problem now and in the future.

A study released in the Nature Medicine Journal on Monday laid out a list of up to 62 underlying conditions brought on by an initial Covid infection that could negatively affect the infected person for months after the original virus is cleared from their system.

A lecturer at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine warned that this study shows that many medical maladies may follow Covid. And not just predictable ailments like problems with the respiratory system, circulation, and heart, but also things like hair loss (about four times more likely post-Covid) and weakened concentration, memory, and even libido. The lecturer, Thira Woratanarat, warns that Long Covid can lower libido, cause erectile and ejaculation dysfunction, and put the entire reproductive system at risk.

“Covid-19 patients face a 1.26 times higher risk of developing erectile dysfunction than those not infected.”

Monday’s study followed 486,149 Covid patients who had mild to moderate infections that did not require hospitalisation over 12 weeks. Demographics such as age, sex, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, body mass index, chronic conditions, and harmful activities like smoking were all factored into consideration in the study.

Results indicated that even without severe coronavirus infections, up to 62 different medical conditions could develop due to Long Covid after the initial infection. The Chulalongkorn lecturer explained on Facebook on Tuesday that people need to still worry and protect themselves against the coronavirus, particularly those at risk of severe or long-term symptoms. He stressed that Long Covid can be calamitous to people’s quality of life, relationships, and pocketbooks as long-term medical treatment bills add up.

The warning regarding Long Covid: the risks from the coronavirus are not just whether you die from the infection, but what long-term effects linger with you indefinitely.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Chatogaster
2022-07-28 17:51
2 hours ago, Thaiger said: “Covid-19 patients face a 1.26 times higher risk of developing erectile dysfunction than those not infected.”   Numbers (1.26) are great, but without context they have no meaning. For example, if the number would be…
JJJ
2022-07-28 20:51
2 hours ago, Chatogaster said: Numbers (1.26) are great, but without context they have no meaning. For example, if the number would be 1.001 when restricted to people aged less than 30 years it would hardly make an impression. Let's…

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime3 hours ago

Children falsely accuse village drunk of murdering 6 year old in central Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand has 2 of the “World’s 20 Most Beautiful Beaches”
Crime4 hours ago

37 million baht fines issued to Cambodian contraband thieves
Sponsored2 days ago

Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
Thailand5 hours ago

Happy Birthday to His Royal Majesty King Vajiralongkorn
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand’s second case of monkeypox recorded in Bangkok
Crime5 hours ago

Loan sharks steal Pattaya mother’s electrical items
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime6 hours ago

Thieves rob French millionaire’s house at gunpoint in northeast Thailand
Environment6 hours ago

Southeast Asian Arts Forum 2022 is ready to rock n roll
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Study reminds that Long Covid, not just death, a hazard of infection
Economy7 hours ago

Tenfold tourist increase due after Thailand-Saudi route opens
Tourism8 hours ago

Thai celebs join Olympic Day Walk-Run fun at Pattaya Beach
Tourism8 hours ago

Bangkok Airways flights resume to Da Nang, Siem Reap, Yangon
Thailand8 hours ago

Elderly man hit with 10,000 baht electricity bill in central Thailand
Crime9 hours ago

Illegal massage therapists from Thailand arrested in Malaysia
World9 hours ago

Lulo Rose: Largest coloured diamond in 300 years found in Angola
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending