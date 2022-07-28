Crime
Thieves rob French millionaire’s house at gunpoint in northeast Thailand
Four thieves armed with guns and knives broke into a French millionaire’s house in the northeastern province of Chaiyaphum in the early hours of Monday morning and robbed millions of baht’s worth of cash and assets.
The single-story home in the Noen Sa-nga district is jointly owned by 39 year old Waritsara Poobkhonthot and her French husband Stephane Greco, the owner of Rhodior SA, a successful luxury watch company in Switzerland. The couple built the house on their farm last year and live there with their two children.
Waritsara told police that she went to bed with her husband after dinner when they were awoken by four thieves dressed in black breaking into the back of their house through the window at about 2.30am.
The thieves were armed with handguns and sharp knives, said Waritsara. One of the thieves held Stephane’s neck and asked Stephane and Waritsara to remain calm and show them where the cash and valuables were stored. The men were speaking Isaan dialect, said Waritsara.
The armed men ransacked the whole house and took 50,000 baht in cash, 1000 euros, two gold necklaces worth 300,000 baht, and six Swiss watches worth 2,269,900 baht.
After half an hour, the men finally left the property. Waritsara and Stephane – shaken but unharmed – called Noen Sa-nga Police Station at 3.05am. Police went to the scene, about 3 kilometres from Ban Non Pa Chat village, and found the couple standing in front of the house with panicked faces.
This isn’t the first time Stephane’s house has been raided. In an interview with Europa Star magazine, Stephane revealed that the European Central Bank once raided his premises in Switzerland to “find out what [he] was up to.”
Stephane Greco went freelance in 1991 after working at ETA, Rolex, Stern Creations, and Franck Muller.
SOURCE: CH3
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Children falsely accuse village drunk of murdering 6 year old in central Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thailand has 2 of the “World’s 20 Most Beautiful Beaches”
37 million baht fines issued to Cambodian contraband thieves
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
Happy Birthday to His Royal Majesty King Vajiralongkorn
Thailand’s second case of monkeypox recorded in Bangkok
Loan sharks steal Pattaya mother’s electrical items
Thieves rob French millionaire’s house at gunpoint in northeast Thailand
Southeast Asian Arts Forum 2022 is ready to rock n roll
Study reminds that Long Covid, not just death, a hazard of infection
Tenfold tourist increase due after Thailand-Saudi route opens
Thai celebs join Olympic Day Walk-Run fun at Pattaya Beach
Bangkok Airways flights resume to Da Nang, Siem Reap, Yangon
Elderly man hit with 10,000 baht electricity bill in central Thailand
Illegal massage therapists from Thailand arrested in Malaysia
Lulo Rose: Largest coloured diamond in 300 years found in Angola
Thai monkeypox fugitive believed to have swam to Cambodia
Singapore hangs a fifth person in four months
Must-try Chinese restaurants in Bangkok for 2022
Teen girl found lying on Pattaya beach missing her phone
Thai police seize 200kg of smuggled cannabis but don’t know if it’s illegal
Nigerian monkeypox fugitive arrested in Cambodia
Northeast woman dies chasing biker thief who nabbed her gold chain
Best burgers to try in Bangkok 2022
Rescuers searching for missing tourist in Chiang Mai find broken helmet
Another Indian tourist reported gold necklace stolen in Pattaya
Elderly northeast woman charged with theft after picking plants for curry
4 tips about buying a condo in Thailand
Dessert cafes in Bangkok you need to try (2022)
Malaysian man arrested in Thailand for laundering gambling money
Benevolent Thai monk gives away 300,000 baht & gold rings on birthday
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews1 day ago
Must-try Chinese restaurants in Bangkok for 2022
-
Property3 days ago
4 tips about buying a condo in Thailand
-
Best of1 day ago
Dessert cafes in Bangkok you need to try (2022)
-
Phuket2 days ago
No more monkey business! Phuket monkeys lose tourists from monkeypox scare
-
Thailand2 days ago
Royal birthday holiday upcoming July 28-31, and again August 12
-
Thailand3 days ago
French Muay Thai boxer resigns over death of opponent
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok police shoot out tyres in dramatic car chase
-
Chiang Mai3 days ago
Body of missing Thai – Belgian tourist found in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand