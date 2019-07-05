PM orders local officials to help Khlong Dan flood victims in Samut Prakhan | The Thaiger

The Prime Minister has ordered officials to assist residents in a riverside community which was flooded by a high tide surged through a dike being constructed in Samut Prakhan last night.

A deputy government spokesman said that the sudden flooding in the community of about 50 households at Khlong Dan, Bang Bo district, was not caused by the collapse of the dike, as had been widely reported by local media. He said that, since the tide went out this morning, irrigation officials with heavy machinery have been reinforcing the wall to prevent a repeat of the flooding, adding that the PM had praised the rescue workers for their quick response .

Irrigation Department director-general Thongplaew Kongchan assured the public last night that the dike did not collapse and that it is strong enough to withstand rising sea water. He said the highest tide was reported at 8pm, pushing sea water through the dike at Cholaharnphichit water pumping station, which is still under construction.

He warned that the high tide would reoccur tonight but irrigation officials have taken steps to cope with the problem.

SOURCE: Thai PBS