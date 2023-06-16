ASEAN centre initiative proposed by MFP leader to tackle Chiang Mai PM2.5

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Move Forward Party (MFP) has expressed interest in creating an ASEAN centre for combatting PM2.5 pollution in Chiang Mai. Pita Limjaroenrat, the prime ministerial candidate, elaborated on the proposal during a meeting yesterday with representatives from civil society, private industries, and businesses severely impacted by the province’s pollution crisis.

Pita stressed the need for cooperation at the local, national, and international levels to tackle this pressing issue, citing an ASEAN cooperation plan drafted in 2004. The ASEAN centre plan, which has not yet produced tangible outcomes, includes the establishment of an anti-pollution centre.

“I will push for establishing the centre in Chiang Mai,” Pita said.

Additionally, Pita pledged to utilise the International Pollution Fund to combat pollution, provided he becomes the next prime minister. He also emphasised that strong legislative action would be required, starting with the long-awaited Clean Air Act.

Three financial institutes have estimated that pollution has caused more than 10 billion baht in damage to the province’s economy. Despite the significant cost, authorities only allocate 85 million baht per year to address the pollution problem. According to Pita, due to the unresolved issue, much of this allocated budget seems to have been wasted. He believes that one of the most significant challenges would be to restructure the budgeting process or allocate a sufficient budget to address the problem effectively, reported Bangkok Post.

Follow us on :













Somphon Anurakwanapoom, a representative from the Mae Chaem civil network, emphasised the urgency of finding a solution for air pollution. He expressed hope that Pita’s commitment to resolving the issue would be sustained in the future.

In a recent development, the MFP leader has made a firm commitment to address Bangkok’s pressing issues such as traffic congestion, flooding, and air pollution. This pledge underscores the determination to resolve 21 key challenges that have been adversely affecting the nation for an extended period. It also signifies a robust collaboration between the BMA and the potential future government, indicating their joint resolve to safeguard the well-being of their citizens. Read more HERE.