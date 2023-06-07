MFP leader vows to tackle Bangkok’s traffic, flooding, and air pollution

Photo: Facebook (Pita Limjaroenrat - พิธา ลิ้มเจริญรัตน์)

In a meeting yesterday with Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, Move Forward Party (MFP) leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat pledged to address 21 major issues plaguing the capital city. These problems include traffic congestion, flooding, and PM 2.5 air pollution. The meeting was also attended by several MFP MPs-elect for Bangkok and Bangkok councillors, signalling a strong collaboration between the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the potential future government.

Pita, who is currently leading the formation of the next government, expressed his commitment to working closely with the BMA. Discussing the city’s significant problems, such as PM2.5 dust pollution, Pita highlighted that the BMA only has authority over emissions from four-wheeled vehicles. He noted that tackling emissions from larger vehicles, which also contribute to air pollution, would require the involvement of relevant ministries.

During the meeting, the MFP leader informed Governor Chadchart of his plan to propose 45 new laws specifically related to the BMA in parliament. One of these proposed legislations would require, for the first time, the election of district chiefs in Bangkok. This would mean that each district in the city would have its own mayor reporting to the governor. Pita believes that this approach would improve city management and allow residents of each district to be directly involved in the process, The Pattaya News reported.

