Mariam the young Krabi dugong dies | The Thaiger

PHOTO: กรมทรัพยากรทางทะเลและชายฝั่ง

The Phuket Marine Biological Centre has announced the sad news about the special young dugong ‘Mariam’, who was found in Krabi back on April 26.

Young Mariam died earlier today.

The centre posted on its official Facebook page that the vet team found that she’d stopped breathing and her pulse had stopped as well, so they brought her out of the water to try and stimulate breathing.

Initially, they found that she was still responding from her eyes so they return her back to the pond. After checking the pulse, they found that it stopped again so they used some veterinary medications to keep her alive and pulled her out of the water for a second time.

She was pronounced dead at midnight today.

In a post mortem the vets found that Mariam had consumed a quantity of plastic that may have been previously undetectable.

“Rest in peace Mariam, our little angel,” says the PMBC post.

