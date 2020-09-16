Khao Yai National Park litterers will get their trash back in the mail | The Thaiger

image
Khao Yai National Park litterers will get their trash back in the mail

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Khao Yai National Park litterers will get their trash back in the mail
PHOTO: Facebook: TOP Varawut
“We purposefully collected all your rubbish in a box and sent them to your home as a souvenir as a lesson to not litter anywhere ever again.”

So much trash was left at the Khao Yai National Park campsite that park officials have packed it in parcel boxes and sent it back to the campers. The Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa ordered park officials to pack up the rubbish and send the parcel to tourists’ addresses that were recorded in the National Park Bureau’s reservation system.

Varawut says people who visited the park, last weekend in particular, left a large amount of trash and food waste by their campsites. He says they did not utilise the garbage bins that are provided at the park. Not only will the tourists get a box of their own trash in the mail, but the littering incident will also be recorded with the local police for violating the National Park Act.

“The authorities had facilitated visitors with everything we could have thought of. They only had to come here and enjoy beautiful nature but we never thought that they would leave us with such waste.”

Varawut made a post on Facebook outlining 2 sections in the National Park Act. He says acts that damage the natural resources or ecosystem face up to 5 years in prison and a fine up to 500,000 baht. Another section he cited says those who violate park rules face a fine up to 100,000 baht.

The minister says it’s important to dispose all of the waste properly, adding that even just a small piece of trash can be extremely harmful if an animal swallows it.

“We kindly ask every tourist to put garbage in the provided areas because the garbage that you left may kill wild animals that come down around the area looking for food. In this case, we purposefully collected all your rubbish in a box and sent them to your home as a souvenir as a lesson to not litter anywhere ever again.”

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Pattaya News

ขยะที่นักท่องเที่ยวทิ้งไว้ในอุทยาน ขณะนี้บรรจุลงกล่อง พร้อมส่งคืนถึงบ้านเจ้าของขยะเรียบร้อยครับ…

Posted by TOP Varawut – ท็อป วราวุธ ศิลปอาชา on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

News Categories:
Related Topics:
    Perceville Smithers

    September 16, 2020 at 3:35 pm

    Give the offenders the choice of a heavy fine or weekend trash duty. For those that choose weekend trash duty, give regular trash collector workers that time off with pay.

    sam thompson

    September 16, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    Well really no surprises there…..they didn’t actually expect the campers to be considerate, thoughtful and responsible [did they?]…..come on TiT

