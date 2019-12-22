“Green heart passports” to promote eco-tourism around Thailand | The Thaiger

Environment
“Green heart passports” to promote eco-tourism around Thailand
Visitors to Thailand’s 155 national parks over the New Year holidays have a special surprise in store: the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation will distribute one million “green heart passports” to promote environmentally friendly tourism.
The passports will be valid until December 31, 2020. Visitors to national parks can show their “passport” at the entrance, along with their canteens, drinking cups, lunch boxes or reuseable bags, to have their passports stamped with two stars.
Upon reaching ten stars, passport holders will get free entrance to a park.
These sorts of loyalty programs are very popular with Thais.
The director of the Office of National Parks says the project is intended to instil a sense of environmental awareness and an understanding of how visitors should behave to avoid harm to Thailand’s environment.
Those wishing to obtain the passport can call the Office of National Parks on 025610777 ext. 1742 or visit the office’s Facebook page.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
On Boxing Day the skies will go dark across Thailand – solar eclipse
The skies will go dark in Thailand around midday on Boxing Day. The sun will partly vanish and a ghostly pall will shadow the Kingdom. But it’s all good. It’s a solar eclipse, a completely natural phenomenon.
The Nation reports that viewing spots have been prepared in Chachoengsao province, east of Bangkok, in Chiang Mai province in the north, Nakhon Ratchasima in the north-east, and Songkhla province in southern Thailand. But you will able to experience the relatively rare phenomenon anywhere in a band from India and across south east Asia on the same day.
CAUTION: Looking at the sun directly and without proper equipment is dangerous and can cause blindness. Read more, along with some guidelines for viewing, HERE.
The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand is inviting over 400 schools that are members of its astronomy network to arrange for students to watch the phenomenon. The chosen locations are Princess Sirindhorn Astropark in Chiang Mai, the Chachoengsao Northeastern Regional Observatory, along with the Regional Observatory for the Public in Nakhon Ratchasima and in Songkhla. Entrance is free at each of the viewing sites. The skies will be darkest, as a result of the solar eclipse, at around 12.18pm.
Members of the institute along with other officials will be present at each location, providing assistance and viewing devices from 9am.
While Singapore, Sri Lanka, India and Indonesia will all enjoy a full solar eclipse, Thailand will experience a partial one, whereby the moon only partly obscures the sun. In Bangkok, the sun will be obscured by 56%, and by 40% in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Mai. However, Yala will witness the most impressive spectacle, with the moon set to eclipse 81% of the sun in the southern city.
If it’s a cloudy day you won’t be able to witness the moon’s shadow over the front of the sun but you will still notice that everything goes darker. The further south in Thailand, the darker it will get.
More information is available at timanddate.com
Interesting fact: A solar eclipse always occurs about two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse. Usually, there are two eclipses in a row, but other times, there are three during the same eclipse season.
Thailand’s Maya Bay to remain closed for another two years
So that’s going to be almost the end of 2021.
The Department of National Parks Wildlife and Plant Conservation has announced that Maya Bay is going to be closed for another two years to provide a better opportunity for the ecological system to recover, whilst also completing and implementing plans for management of tourists at the famous tourist attraction.
Maya Bay is situated at Koh Phi Phi Ley between Phuket and Krabi.
Chief of Marine National Park Centre Area 3 in Trang province, Supaporn Prempree, along with national park officers from Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, visited Maya Bay on December 19 for a complete inspection of the rehabilitation progress of the bay.
They also followed up on the ecological rehabilitation of the bay’s coral, eighteen months since the announcement of closure of Maya Bay to tourists.
The team found a lot of blacktip reef sharks in the bay and that nature had improved for the better.
The DNP is considering the limitation of tourists visiting Maya Bay when it eventually re-opens, and a permanent prohibition of boats travelling inside the bay.
Maya Bay’s rehabilitation is a part of the Phi Phi model and before opening for public, the official committee will inspect the ecological system of the bay to prevent any damage, both on the beach and in the bay area.
Maya Bay is just 250 metres long. Its popularity soared after the release in 2000 of the Hollywood movie The Beach, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. This resulted in up to 5,000 tourists visiting the bay, every day, at the peak just before the bay was closed in June last year.
SOURCE: Manager Online
Thailand’s U-turn on agri-chemical ban shows US hitting where it hurts
PHOTO: matichon.co.th
The US is piling the pressure on Thailand over its agri-chemical ban, and it appears to be working.
A report by the Nikkei Asian Review claims the Kingdom’s proposed ban on three agri-chemicals – Paraquat, Glyphosate and Chlorpyrifos – would have affected American agricultural exports into Thailand. But the US President has weighed into the issue.
Following news of the proposed ban, the US suspended the exemption of tariffs on Thai exports to the US, which had been in place under the country’s Generalised System of Preference.
The threat of being impacted by the US sanctions saw Thailand do a complete U-turn on banning paraquat, chlorpyrifos and glyphosate, when it announced a suspension of the earlier ban last month.
Meanwhile, Vietnam and Malaysia are said to be ploughing ahead with a ban on paraquat (better known by the trade name Roundup) from January 1, with the chemical already banned in the EU. Some studies have shown that contact with paraquat can lead to serious long-term health problems, while ingesting it can kill, according to the article in Nikkei Asian Review.
The article suggests Thailand may come under additional pressure as a result of US President Trump’s displeasure with the country’s growing trade surplus with the US.
The US is also pushing other nations, notably China, to address the trade imbalances and Thailand is also likely to start feeling the heat with its surplus against that of the US expected to increase further over the coming year.
SOURCE: Nikkei Asian Review
