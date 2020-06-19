Clean up Bangkok waterways: Report on littering, get paid | The Thaiger

Need some extra cash? Catch someone dumping garbage into Bangkok canals and half the money in fines will go to you. The effort is to clean up the so-called “Venice of East” which has so much trash, city officials say it’s scary. The maximum fine is 10,000 baht, so potentially you could get up to 5,000 baht for one report.

To entice people to get involved in the reporting effect, a graphic was made from the Thai movie poster “Ghost House,” replacing the spirit house hanging from a ghostly hand with a excavator claw picking up garbage.

City spokesperson Pongsakorn Kwanmuang posted the graphic on Facebook, asking people to keep an eye out and report on anyone they see littering. He warns that mass amounts of litter can cause flooding, adding that it’s “very scary.”

“It’s in the canal … the more you leave … the more you haunt… the more you risk flood.”

Those reporting on littering incidents need take photos and videos as evidence. If the report doesn’t lead to a fine, the reporter doesn’t get paid. In the first day there weren’t any reports but the hotline is ready and raring to go..

“The case will be sent to the local district office which will contact the person reporting it later to see if they will get the reward.”

To report littering misdemeanours, call the 24 hour hotline 1555.

SOURCE: Khaosod