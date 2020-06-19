Somkid outlines a bright future for Thai economy | The Thaiger

Economy
Somkid outlines a bright future for Thai economy
- Thailand is poised to soar in the global market with heightened investment attraction and a massive budget earmarked to rejuvenate the economy in the fourth quarter, as the Covid-19 pandemic eases, according to Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak.
- Mr Somkid says the government also plans to enhance financial cooperation with China and Hong Kong that will lead to business expansion in CLMV countries (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam).
- Mr Somkid said the country needs to solve economic woes caused by the Covid-19 crisis and prepare the country for the post-pandemic recovery.
- The direction lies with sustaining the economy so it can progress through the invocation of executive decrees initiated by the Finance Ministry and the Bank of Thailand.
- One decree sponsored by the Finance Ministry involves the procurement of a one-trillion-baht loan to pay for public health defences against the pandemic and relief money to aid people who have been hit by the crisis.
“Some economic sectors, such as exports, will not contribute much to the economy this year.”
He has directed the Budget Bureau to find an additional fund of 200 billion baht to help the economy.The fund may also be utilised as a financial buffer, especially if there’s a resurgence of Covid-19 or when other funds for sustaining the economy fall short in the medium term into next year, when the public health problem is expected to subside.
“The 200-billion-baht fund is set aside from the current fiscal year budget. Of this, 80 billion baht is expected to be obtained for use starting next month.”
-
But he admitted the investments may not be of significant help to the economy in 2020 because the “entire world is experiencing a downturn due to Covid-19”.
- Mr Somkid also maintains that Thailand has caught the attention of several countries looking to relocate their production in the wake of the pandemic, including China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Japan. He says they are attracted by potential investments in food production, farm product processing and medical equipment manufacturing.
“Criteria has been recently tweaked to allow foreign investment projects valued at 100 million baht or less to be approved by an investment negotiation panel without having to be submitted to the BoI board. This will bring in more overseas investments.”
-
Finally, the Finance Minister says the Stock Exchange of Thailand will kick off financial service cooperation previously reached with Hong Kong and the Chinese city of Shenzhen…
- “…with the joint listings on course to being clinched so shares can be traded in Thailand or in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, which are countries with robust growth of between 5-6% annually.
- SOURCE: Bangkok Post
The closure of elephant camps and sanctuary-style tourist attraction throughout the northeastern provinces has left thousands of elephants facing starvation. Some have made the long march back to their home villages, where their arrival is creating more problems than it solves.
Susan Field, a British citizen living in Koh Samui, yesterday presented a petition with nearly 65,000 signatures to the Thai government asking them to provide urgent financial aid for elephants and their handlers, who have received no income since tourists disappeared at the start of the outbreak.
“The future for elephants in Thailand looks extremely grim. In order to make a few baht, the mahouts may take their elephants back to begging in the streets or other cruel and degrading activities. Do these magnificent animals, your national symbol, deserve this? I don’t believe they do.”
If this tragic and desperate situation deteriorates further, and elephants begin to starve to death, Field believes it will have an extremely negative and adverse effect on Thailand’s tourism industry.
The petition has 2 specific requirements…
• Immediate and regular financial aid to help these elephants, their mahouts and families to have food and shelter – particularly in this critical time.
• To consider issuing a law to keep elephants safe and protected.
“I respectfully ask you to use your influence – and your hearts – to demonstrate your reverence for the elephant, your national symbol. Please do not leave them starving and suffering.”
SOURCE: Infinity Communications
Today marks 3 straight months that Pattaya’s world famous – and vitally important to the city’s economy – nightlife and entertainment industry has been shuttered by the Thai Government. The industry was originally told to close “for 2 weeks” on March 18. But as the Covid-19 crisis escalated and fear and uncertainty grew worldwide, the closure was repeatedly extended, with ever changing dates and conflicting, overlapping messages on when exactly the government would allow business to resume.
Chon Buri province had a total of 87 cases of Covid-19, virtually all imported from other provinces or overseas visitors. Of those, 41 were in Banglamung/Pattaya, the majority from the famous Bangkok “boxing stadium cluster.” There were 2 deaths, both foreign cases that were imported. Pattaya, despite its notorious nightlife industry, never had a significant local outbreak. This is in stark contrast to the resort island of Phuket, which had the highest number of cases per capita in Thailand, mainly around its notorious Bangla Road red light entertainment area and latterly around the Bang Tao district.
But the Thai Government has continued to state it’s is too risky to open nightlife, bars and entertainment venues, despite the country as a whole going well over 3 weeks without a locally transmitted case. They’ve been spooked both by the cases of infected Thais returning from overseas and the recent spate of outbreaks in entertainment zones in Seoul and Tokyo.
The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, has allowed nearly every type of business to resume – except the nightlife and entertainment industry. Despite early signs that they would allow owners to reopen and get tens of thousands of people back to work in Phase 4 of the program to reopen and unlock the country, nightlife was left out, and there has been no target date or guarantee of a Phase 5 from the CCSA.
Pattaya’s mayor and the governor of Chon Buri, keenly aware of Pattaya’s precarious situation, with an estimated 80% of the city’s businesses dedicated to nightlife and hospitality, have pleaded for patience from local business owners and say they’re working with the CCSA to reopen the bars. This week, The CCSA allowed the half measure of allowing alcohol in restaurants, but this only led to confusion as the large number of “hybrid” establishments that sell both food and alcohol were given mixed messages and police were instructed at a national level to raid and even close many already struggling local businesses.
The CCSA and the PM himself have also asked for patience from business owners, but for many, with 3 months without income and landlords and other creditors demanding payment, patience is running out.
The CCSA has stated a current goal of 28 days without a confirmed locally transmitted case of the virus. That would be next Monday, June 22.
They have dodged repeated questions from the press on whether that means nightlife could resume. Meanwhile, many bar owners in Pattaya continue to ask why their small establishments, many unable to fit more than a handful of people in, remain closed, lumped into the same group as massive nightclubs that can fit over a thousand people.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Kevin Martyn
June 19, 2020 at 10:03 am
Come on the story about Thailands economy is someone really looking at Thailand wearing “rose coloured glasses”.
I am sure many of the countries surrounding Thailand will fix their issues firstly before ever considering the severe economic financial Thailands Government put itself in. Not a thing to do with “Covid 19”
I’m 100% positive Thailands economy will take at least a decade to show any signs of a recovery.
I can say with my hands on my heart any Thai national with a “brain” will not be spending there hard earned Thai baht at the shopping “Malls” and booking a holiday in or out of THAILAND! – FACT.
Thailands government is “Spin Doctoring” and trying to paint a picture that all is “Rosy” with Thailands economy.
It really is not.
I read that the USA is now 26 trillions USD in debt. WOW! A trillion plus owed to Chinese!
At the end of the day that sum of cash shall never get paid back.
No amount of money pumped into Thailand s economy will do anything as the funds/cash is already lost. Of course you can only dream where the diverted cash will go!!!!!!!