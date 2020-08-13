Study finds smartphone addiction among Thai children on the rise | The Thaiger

Technology
Study finds smartphone addiction among Thai children on the rise
A study by the Thai Health organisation shows that Thai children spend an average of more than 35 hours a week on smartphones or the internet. It indicated that children who spend most of their time on smartphones and computers are at risk of developing gaming addiction and even violent behaviour.
The director of the Healthy Child, Youth, and Family Promotion section at Thai Health says smartphone addiction in children, dubbed “digital natives”, is a problem that well known to many parents. She says children nowadays grow up with easy access to computers and smartphones, in a world driven by the internet. They use devices both for study and pleasure, as well as total communication through social media.
The survey found that toddlers and even children as young as 8 months old have used smart phones. It said many parents give their children smartphones to play with, not realising the danger, adding that addiction could have detrimental effects on children’s growth and cognitive development. It suggested children shouldn’t use the devices more than an average of 16 hours per week.
The survey, on 15,000 children nationwide, also showed that 61% of those 6-18 years old are at risk of becoming addicted to online games because they play the games more than 3 hours a day. This, it said, can lead to gambling online and engaging in violent behaviour as they grow older.
Thai Health says the solution is to strengthen family bonds and have members spend more quality time together.
Technology
10 new 5G towers going up in Nong Prue, Pattaya
The Nong Prue tambon, to the east of Pattaya City, will be the home of 10 new 5G WiFi "Smart Poles" . The installation starts this month. The announcements were made by the Nong Prue Mayor Mine Chiyanit and the team from United Technology Enterprise who are installing the new towers and technology. The Smart Pole set ups will be installed near Soi Phon Prapa Nimit, Suthawart Temple Intersection, the Chalerm Phrakiet Intersection, Soi Nern Plubwarn, Soi Marb Yailearb 18/5, the town centre, Boon Sampan Market, Rattanakorn Market, Khao Talo Plaza and adjacent to The Chill .
Business
Trump threatens US TikTok ban
Donald Trump said yesterday that he plans to sign an executive order – perhaps as soon as today – banning the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok from the US. Such a ban would mark the culmination of national security concerns over the safety of personal data handled by TikTok's parent company, Beijing-based ByteDance, which became 1 of only a handful of truly global Chinese conglomerates largely thanks to the app's commercial success. Trump reportedly told reporters on Air Force One: "As far as TikTok is concerned, we are banning them from the United States. I will sign the document tomorrow."
Business
Thai delivery app merger gets 3.5 billion baht boost
Homegrown Thai delivery app Line Man is merging with its longtime partner, online restaurant review platform Wongnai Media. Line Man has secured fresh capital investment worth US$110 million (3.5 billion baht) from BRV Capital Management to bolster the new entity. The merger marks the first time any member of the Japan-based Line Group has secured a financial investment of this size for its overseas service, according to a Line Man statement. The move is expected to help Line Man as it battles other regional players like Grab, Gojek and Foodpanda in the food delivery wars.
