Bangkok’s Din Daeng Road area the noisiest in the city | The Thaiger

Bangkok’s Din Daeng Road area the noisiest in the city
Huh?! I can’t hear you!!
Bangkok’s Din Daeng Road in Bangkok is noisiest road in the capital, with the average 24 hour noise levels measuring between 72-82 decibels, exceeding the standard level of 70 decibels, according to the Pollution Control Department
Din Daeng is one of the 50 districts of Bangkok, Thailand. Its neighbours, clockwise from north, are Chatuchak, Huai Khwang, Ratchathewi, and Phaya Thai.
The finding is the result of the department’s year-long survey of noise levels in areas along Bangkok’s roads. Automatic sound level meters were installed in order to assess the noise situation and the local trends in noise pollution.
But the director-general of the PCD Pralong Damrongthai has defended the findings saying that comparing the average noise levels last year with those recorded over the previous ten years shows little change, with areas close to the main roads being the most affected by noise.
In addition to Din Daeng Road, the two other areas with average noise levels exceeding the 70 decibel standard are those along Intharapitak Road in Thonburi and Prachasongkroh Road in Huay Khwang district.
Motorcycles, cars and other vehicles, with modified exhaust pipes, are being blamed as the main source of the noise problem, said Pralong, adding that the department will submit its findings to the relevant authorities.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
‘Thailand’ through the eyes of non-Thai filmmakers
The series, dubbed “Exotic Thailand”, will run through July and August, and features 15 films made in Thailand by international directors, including historical works like “Chang: A Drama of the Wilderness” (1927), “A Handful of Rice” (1940) and “Yutthana-Siriporn” (1963), as well as “Butterfly Man” (2002), “Soi Cowboy” (2009), “Only God Forgives” (2013), “The Forest” (2017) and “Pop-Aye” (2017).
Over the past 100 years, the image of Siam – later Thailand – has been captured, presented and represented in countless films made by international filmmakers who arrived with their cameras and preconceptions. How did they see Thailand? What were the representative images of our “exotic” Kingdom (elephants, monks, beautiful women)? And how is reality reflected, invented or distorted through those eyes?
“Nangsao Suwan” (“Suvarna of Siam”)
Thailand has been a popular location for decades and the destination of coice for “Chang: A Drama of the Wilderness” (1927) and “The Man with the Golden Gun” (1974). One of the first films shot in Siam was “Nangsao Suwan” (“Suvarna of Siam”) in 1922, by American filmmaker Henry MacRae and featured a Thai cast. The film has since been lost and all that remains are a few stills.
In 1927, Merian C Cooper came here to make “Chang: A Drama of the Wilderness”, a proto-disaster film featuring a rampaging herd of wild elephants wreaking havoc on rural villages (Cooper would return to the US and later made the original “King Kong” in 1933). It’s interesting to note that elephants, among other symbols, would continue to be used as a representative of Thailand in almost every film made by foreigners.
The Swedish film “A Handful of Rice” (1940) presented our agricultural society and rural existence through a docudrama narrative. Meanwhile, “Yutthana Siriporn” (1963) is a German film that presents the urban landscape of Bangkok in the 1960s and a Buddhist rite.
“The Man with the Golden Gun” – James Bond heads to Phuket and Phang Nga Bay – 1974
In later decades, the image of Thailand seen through the foreign lens is a rich mix of honest perspective and romantic Orientalism, accented by the arrival of GIs during the Vietnam War with key images including elephants, monks, Buddhism, postcard-perfect beaches, Siamese smiles, bars, ghosts, women of the night and seedy neighbourhoods. James Bond had his adventure here in “The Man with the Golden Gun”, which made Khao Tapu in Phang Nga Bay (James Bond Island) an ultimate icon of cinematic Thailand.
“Hangover II “
“The Elephant King” (2006) is a sober portrait of two brothers in Chiang Mai, while “The Hangover Part II” (2011) is a less sober, wildly exaggerated exoticisation of the Kingdom.
Arthouse film “Soi Cowboy” (2009) puts a spin on the relationship between a Thai woman and a European man. Some of these films show Thailand in a way that no Thai films are interested in showing, and while some may present an exoticised view, others offer a clear-eyed gaze at what this country and its people really look like.
The exotic means both serenity and danger, and there are several films that tackle both extremes, such as the Singaporean-directed “Pop-Aye” (2017), which tells the story of a Thai man on a mission to bring an elephant back to its hometown; “Only God Forgives” (2013), starring Ryan Gosling and Vitthaya Pansringam in a blood-soaked gangster thriller (no real elephants in the film, but the lead Thai character is named Chang or Elephant); and “Lost in Thailand” (2014), a Chinese road movie that launched a craze of tourism to the North of Thailand.
“Chang: A Drama of the Wilderness” (1927)
The “Exotic Thailand” program also features a number of films produced by Tom Waller, a Thai director/producer of Irish descent who offers a unique viewpoint on the Thai narrative. For instance his “Mindfulness and Murder” (2011), a film about a monk who investigates a murder in a temple; “Butterfly Man” (2002), about a British tourist and a Thai masseuse; and “Ghost of Nak” (2005), a Mae Nak legend directed by an English director.
On August 17, a special talk session with Tom Waller and Wikanda Phromkhunthong, a film lecturer at Mahidol University, will discuss the “exotic” quality of Thailand from past to present, and how Thailand has been represented on the cinema screen over the past 100 years.
Program
July 4, 5.30pm: Lost in Thailand (China, 2012)
July 6, 1pm: A Handful of Rice (Sweden, 1940)
July 16, 1pm: Yutthana-Siriporn (Germany, 1963)
Aug 1, Ghost of Nak (Thailand, Directed by Mike Duffield, 2005)
Aug 3, 1pm: Chang: A Drama of the Wilderness (USA, 1927)
Aug 3, 3pm: The Forest (Thailand, directed by Paul Spurrier, 2016)
Aug 7, 5.30pm: Bangkok Dangerous (Thailand, directed by Oxide and Danny Pang, 1999)
Aug 17, 1pm: Soi Cowboy (Thailand, directed by Thomas Clay, 2009)
Followed by a panel discussion with Tom Waller (producer) and Wikanda Phromkhunthong (scholar)
Aug 24, 1pm: Pop-Aye (Singapore, Thailand, directed by Kirsten Tan, 2017)
Aug 24, 3pm: The Elephant King (Thailand, directed by Seth Grossman, 2006)
Aug 25, 1pm: The Hangover Part II (USA, 2011)
Aug 25, 3pm: The Man with the Golden Gun (UK, 1974)
Aug 29, 5.30pm: Butterfly Man (Thailand, Directed by Kaprice Kea, 2002)
SOURCE: The Nation
Check out the list of some other films made by foreigners in Thailand HERE.
PM orders local officials to help Khlong Dan flood victims in Samut Prakhan
The Prime Minister has ordered officials to assist residents in a riverside community which was flooded by a high tide surged through a dike being constructed in Samut Prakhan last night.
A deputy government spokesman said that the sudden flooding in the community of about 50 households at Khlong Dan, Bang Bo district, was not caused by the collapse of the dike, as had been widely reported by local media. He said that, since the tide went out this morning, irrigation officials with heavy machinery have been reinforcing the wall to prevent a repeat of the flooding, adding that the PM had praised the rescue workers for their quick response .
Irrigation Department director-general Thongplaew Kongchan assured the public last night that the dike did not collapse and that it is strong enough to withstand rising sea water. He said the highest tide was reported at 8pm, pushing sea water through the dike at Cholaharnphichit water pumping station, which is still under construction.
He warned that the high tide would reoccur tonight but irrigation officials have taken steps to cope with the problem.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Gulf waters flood into Samut Prakan coastline
High tides last night led to upper Gulf waters flowing over an embankment and flooding the homes of irrigation officials and a nearby community at Samut Prakan, south of Bangkok.
Samut Prakan governor Chatchai Uthaiphan says he dispatched officials to help evacuate local residents adding the water was about one-metre high and that officials had helped relocate elderly people and children from the flooded areas. However, some people had decided to stay at their houses for fear of theft.
The director of the Chonlahan Phichit Irrigation Project in Samut Prakan’s Klong Dan district, Chaiporn Promsuwan, stressed that the embankment did not collapse as had been reported by several news agencies and widely shared on social media.
Chaiporn said the seawater gushed into the community, which is home to 50 families of officers, because of high tide, and flowed over the embankment around 8pm last night. The irrigation project is building a pumping station at the spot, he added.
Chaiporn spoke to reporters at 10.30 pm last night. He said the water had subsided by 20 centimeters and the project would wait for the sea water to further subside before using the two existing pumping stations to pump the water out. He says that residents should not panic as the flood waters would eventually flow into a drainage canal.
Officials are repairing the embankment today. Officials and rescuers patrolled the community throughout the night to prevent theft.
SOURCE: The Nation
