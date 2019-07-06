Windmill GoGo in Pattaya raided: Three arrested over prostitution and underage sex | The Thaiger

Crime
Windmill GoGo in Pattaya raided: Three arrested over prostitution and underage sex
PHOTO: รอบพัทยา Ok
As difficult as it might be to believe, police have found MORE evidence of prostitution in Pattaya. Attention this time turned to the red-light district of Walking Street where regular ‘inspections’ from police and officials in the past have found ‘no prostitution’ (cough…).
Police conducted a raid using an ‘undercover informant’ after receiving tip-offs the bar was being used as a shop-front to sell sex to foreigners. In the early hours of this morning (Saturday), the Windmill GoGo was raided resulting in three people being arrested. Police used a foreigner acting as a potential customer to scope out the premises and the services on offer.
The foreign informant was offered sex with one of the female workers for a fee of 4,000 baht. Taking them up on their offer he was led to a room with a selected worker. Once inside the room, the informant sent a message to waiting police and the premises were raided. It was discovered the girl offered to the man was only 16 years of age.
ตํารวจท่องเที่ยวร่วมกับตํารวจพัทยาบุกทลายอะโกโก้ดังกลางวอล์คกิ้งสตรีท ลักลอบนำสาว วัย16…
Posted by รักสยาม นิวส์ on Saturday, July 6, 2019
Police also found accounts detailing customer transactions, timesheets for the women who worked there and condoms.
A man and two women were arrested. They will face charges relating to human trafficking, prostitution and the procurement of underage women for sex.
Last month, officials raided the Coming Bar on Soi 6 after a similar tip-off. That raid led to the transfer of the acting head of the Pattaya police Pol Col Pongphan Wongmaneethet and four deputies.
SOURCE: INN News | ThaiVisa | รอบพัทยา Ok
Crime
German arrested in Phetchabun on Interpol warrant
Following a request from their German counterparts, Thai police arrested Sacha Durst who had reportedly been laying low in Thailand since 2015, at a resort in Lom Kao district, according to The Nation.
As he was on the run, a court in Germany ruled him guilty in absentia of fraud and document forgery and imposed a combined jail term of 2 years, 8 months and 2 weeks. It also issued an international arrest warrant for him via Interpol in April 2018.
Acting upon Interpol’s request, Thai police investigated Durst’s whereabouts and found that he had opened a bar in the northeastern province of Chaiyaphum together with his Thai girlfriend.
They proceeded to arrest him and have initially charged him with overstaying his visa and using a forged document. They plan to deport and blacklist him.
SOURCE: The Nation
Crime
89 year old Trang grandmother raped by 71 year old neighbour
PHOTOS: Daily News
A 71 year old man in Trang has been arrested after confessing to raping an 89 year old neighbour.
Daily News reports that Palian police arrived to find that the woman’s granddaughter, Naphawan, had already taken matters into her own hands and beaten up Yap Chaiphak.
She admitted to police that she had hit Yap repeatedly with a broom handle. Yap had to be taken to hospital with fractured arm and ribs following the beating from the victim’s granddaughter. He says he intends to press charges against Naphawan claiming he was assaulted.
“I admit to losing my temper. Society is no longer safe. For a neighbour to do this to my grandmother is terrible”.
The 89 year old woman, “Mia”, was raped on Monday night outside her house in the village of Ban Na. Carers report that the elderly woman is still constantly vomiting and won’t eat. She remains in hospital recovering from her ordeal.
SOURCE: Daily News | ThaiVisa
Crime
Sacked female ex-employee arrested over 7-Eleven heist in Nakhon Ratchasima
Police have arrested a former female 7-Eleven shop staff member in Nakhon Ratchasima for an alleged robbery that netted 2.3 million baht in cash.
Read the original story HERE.
Police arrested 25 year old Rojana Chongklang at her house yesterday, about 36 hours after the robbery. She used to work at a 7-Eleven store in the Ban Pho community but was fired late last year after working there for ten years.
Officers found most of the missing cash hidden in a cesspool at her house in Ban Dan Khon Khob village, about 15 kilometres from the robbed shop. Police allege that she had already spent some of the cash and was planning to flee to South Korea.
Police say she planned the robbery due to a debt of several hundreds thousand baht.
Jor Hor police are still interrogating 12 of the shop’s staff, one at a time, to check for possible clues that the alleged robber was helped by insiders, given how easy it was for her to leave with a large haul of cash from the safe box.
The robbery took place in the early hours of Monday morning. The store manager said that the safe contained a lot of money from weekend sales, and would have been sent to the bank during office hours on Monday. Earlier, it was reported that the robber was a man in a full-size crash helmet and carrying a long knife.
SOURCE: The Nation
