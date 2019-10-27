Asia’s burgeoning urban population growth | The Thaiger

Environment
Asia’s burgeoning urban population growth
PHOTO: Mother Jones
Asia’s urban population continues to grow rapidly, according to a report by the Asian Development Bank.
According to the ADB report, looking at the average growth rates of urban population from 1970 to 2017, developing Asia’s urban population grew 3.4%, compared to 2.6% for other developing economies and only 1% for developed economies. The average growth of urban areas for South Asia is 3.3%.
From 2017 onwards, the urban population in developing Asia is projected to reach 3 billion, up by 70% by 2050. The report says that many cities are expanding beyond their administrative boundaries.
A total of 1,459 natural cities are identified in developing Asia, hosting 34.7% of the population on 2.3% of land area and some cities have connected to form ‘super-cities’ such as Delhi-Chandigarh in India, Shanghai-Nanjing and Guangzhou-Huizhou in southern China. In Thailand, Bangkok has expanded beyond the capital and has now consumed the nearby provinces of Samut Prakarn, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi and Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon.
The report found that 28 city clusters in developing Asia have a population of 10 million people+.
Workers and entrepreneurs who live in big cities will obtain many benefits such as the workers receiving higher wages but they also face problems such as traffic congestion in many cities and the high cost of housing. Bangkok and other large cities also face rising air pollution due largely to increases in traffic resulting in vehicle emissions of toxic gases that threaten the environment.
The Asian Development Bank has provided solutions to this problem for cities and urban systems by building multi-modal public transport systems, which connect between urban areas and cities, providing affordable housing, planning on land usage and regulations including economics to maintain environmental sustainability.
SOURCE: The Nation
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Environment
Fish washed up on Koh Naka probably from a fishing boat
Phuket Fishery Office explains the reason behind hundreds of fish dead on Naka Island Beach (Koh Naka).
Responding to the viral social media pics of hundreds of fish dead on Naka Island Beach that spread across the net in recent days, the Phuket Fishery Office, yesterday (October 24), explained that the fish might have been dumped by a fishing boat, and not a natural phenomenon as many people were speculating.
Earlier, a netizen using the Facebook name ‘Bungsun Bang Well’ posted the pictures of the dead fish on the beach which raised concerns with many people saying they were worried that it could be the sign of a natural disaster.
Siripong Phanason, Chief of Phuket Fishery Office, said that all the dead fish were ponyfish. He believes that they were trapped by a fishing net on a fishing boat but the fishing boat was hunting for anchovies. He speculated that the fishermen didn’t want the ponyfish so they released them back into the water before being swept by the waves and washed up ashore on Naka Island.
The Chief of Fishery Office also confirmed that this is surely not a natural phenomenon.
Local Koh Naka residentshave already cleaned up the fish from the beach before they started rotting and causing a local stink-fest.
PHOTOS: Phuket Provincial PR
Siripong Phanason, Chief of Phuket Fishery Office
Environment
Three toxic farm chemicals to be banned from December 1
The National Hazardous Substances Committee (NHSC) resolved on Tuesday October 22 to ban the import, sale and use of paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos in Thailand from December 1.
Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, a vocal supporter of the ban, hailed the resolution, saying the “heroic act” of the committee will be inscribed in the history of Thailand. He maintains that the ban on the three chemicals is not a political issue and his Bhumjaithai party did not politicize the issue for its own benefit, adding that as of December 1, possession of any of the three substances will be illegal.
26 of the 29 members of the NHSC attended the meeting, three of whom opted out of the vote over concerns of conflicts of interest arising from their close connections with the chemical industry.
Before the vote, the committee “considered reports from the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, assuring the availability of alternative chemicals, and from the Public Health Ministry regarding the health risks posed by the three chemicals and the monitoring of residues of the substances in farm produce,” according to Thai PBS World.
Unlike previous votes by the committee, which were conducted behind closed doors, the Tuesday’s vote was open and transparent.
Meanwhile, the Rak Mae Klong group, which opposes the complete ban, has threatened to lodge a petition with the Administrative Court, demanding an injunction to suspend the December 1 enforcement of the ban. The group’s leader, Mrs. Anchulee Lam-amnuayporn, said that they will go to the Administrative Court on October 28.
SOURCE: thaipbsworld.com
Environment
Academics warn of high cost of Thai ban on agri-chemicals
The chairman of the Thai Sugarcane Farmers Association, Thongkam Cheongklad, says a ban on the weed-killer paraquat would have a severe impact on production costs. Academics and Thai sugarcane farmers have also expressed their concern over the ban, saying it could cost the industry up to 570 billion baht.
The Nation reports that up to 1.2 million people working in the sugarcane industry are understood to be against the ban, saying the proposed paraquat substitute is both expensive and ineffective.
The president of the Thailand Society of Sugarcane Technologists, Kitti Choonhawong, says Thailand has approximately 11 million rai dedicated to sugarcane plantations, generating about 300 billion baht a year.
He claims that a ban on agri-chemicals may lower sugar production, which in turn would affect sugar factories and cause the export market to lose as much as 94.6 billion baht. Thailand is currently the world’s second biggest sugar exporter, behind Brazil.
A research director from the Thailand Development Institute says the ban could ultimately mean the country is not allowed to produce enough food, unless chemical fertilisers are still allowed if chemical pesticides are banned.
Viroj Na Ranong says production costs will still rise however, along with labour costs, adding that the government needs to do its homework.
“The government has to implement measures based on research, not on social trends and politics.”
It’s understood that The National Hazardous Substances Committee will meet on October 27 to decide if a ban on three chemicals currently used in farming will go ahead. The substances involved are paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos and the proposal is for them to be banned from December 1.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
Top 10 most boring news stories
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
Mandatory health insurance for ‘Long Stay’ visa starts October 31
Toxic skin-whitening creams still available on shelves
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai couple divorce after 8 months because he’s not really a millionaire
Phuket hosts massive “Kao Kon La Kao” charity run featuring Toon
Thai exports will suffer from Trump labour rights decision
Thai Met Office reports dropping temperatures from tomorrow until Friday in North and North East
Illegal market tents removed in Prachuap Khiri Khan
Thai banks report strong mortgage growth despite April’s new loan regulations
Grab driver beaten up by ‘win’ thugs in Bangkok – VIDEO
Asia’s burgeoning urban population growth
Thai government to slap CO2 tax on ‘big bikes’
Farmers seek injunction on chemical ban
Tiger Temple will adopt cats and dogs
Chiang Mai hotel has big plans for Loy Kratong
123 kilograms of marijuana seized at border
Thai exports will suffer from Trump decision
Police arrest human trafficking gang forcing kids to sell flowers in Patong
Guaranteed rental returns – Are they real?
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
Trending
- Southeast Asia3 days ago
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
- Property2 days ago
Guaranteed rental returns – Are they real?
- Hong Kong2 days ago
Hong Kong property investors turn to SE Asia
- Thai Life3 days ago
Water shortage warnings in 22 provinces
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai dog rescue service named Rescue of the Year in global contest
- Crime3 days ago
Korean man in coma after Pattaya stabbing
- Environment3 days ago
Fish washed up on Koh Naka probably from a fishing boat
- Crime2 days ago
Police arrest human trafficking gang forcing kids to sell flowers in Patong