Grab driver beaten up by ‘win’ thugs in Bangkok – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Grab driver beaten up by ‘win’ thugs in Bangkok – VIDEO
Artit Chitnok posted a 20 second video on his Facebook page a video that showed 3 ‘win’ motorbike drivers (motorcycle taxi drivers) beating up a Grab Bike driver on the road. The incident took place on the night of October 26 under the Thonglor BTS Skytrain Station in Bangkok.
The video was taken from inside a car while they were stuck in traffic. The video shows 3 win motorbike drivers pushing and shoving the victim and trying to punch his face through his helmet. The video went viral.
‘Artit’ captioned the video “I saw this incident with my own eyes.”
“I don’t know what happened before this happened but it’s not right to use force to each other in the middle of Bangkok. This took place right under the Thonglor BTS Skytrain Station. Foreigners that were walking by shouted at the Win motorbike drivers “Let’s them stop!”. It was very embarrassing to other people, it seemed like we were living in the jungle”, according to the report in Thai Residents.
“There were 3 Win motorbike drivers while the victim was alone. I’m pretty sure he was a Grab Bike driver if it was an accident there wouldn’t have been 3 Win motorbike drivers at the scene all at the same time.
“If this is true, you’re the ones destroying your own career. Who wants to sit on your motorbike, if a customer makes you mad won’t you just beat them up too?”
Social media condemned the win bike drivers for the violent attack.
“It’s an act of violence that makes people dislike Win drivers even more. Their reputation is ruined because of their own actions over and over.”
Grab Bike, whilst already widely used, is not technically legal at this stage and awaiting the Transport Mnister’s blessing to be a legal alternative to the win drivers who have ruled intersections around Bangkok for decades.
SOURCE: sanook.com | ThaiResidents.com
เจอเหตุการณ์กับตัวเองจังๆ ไม่รู้เหตุการณ์ก่อนหน้าเป็นไง แต่ก็ไม่ควรใช้กำลังกันตรงใจกลางกรุงเทพ ใต้ BTS ทองหล่อพอดี ชาวต่างชาติได้แต่ตะโกนว่า Let's them stop!! น่าอายมาก เหมือนบ้านป่าเมืองเถื่อน วินมอเตอร์ไซด์มากัน 3 คัน ล้อมน้องคนที่โดนทำร้าย ถ้าให้ทายก็น่าจะ grabbike ป่ะ เพราะถ้าเป็นอุบัติเหตุไม่น่ามาพร้อมกัน3 คันได้ แต่ถ้าเรื่องนั้นจริง คนที่ทำลายอาชีพคือพวกคุณเองน่ะแหล่ะ ใครจะกล้าขึ้นรถนักเลง เกิดไม่พอใจตี ผดส.ทำไง
Posted by Artit Chitnok on Saturday, 26 October 2019
Bangkok
Thai exports will suffer from Trump labour rights decision
The Thai export sector will suffer another blow after the US President Donald Trump announced on Friday the suspension of 1.3 billion dollars worth of duty-free trade for certain Thai goods, claiming Thailand has not taken steps to protect the labor rights.
In a letter to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence, Trump said he had suspended the duty-free treatment because Thailand had not taken steps to “afford workers in Thailand internationally recognized worker rights.”
The US Trade Representative (USTR)’s’s office said the move amounted to a suspension of 1.3 billion dollars in trade preferences under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program. At present, the GSP covers around 4.5 billion dollars of Thai exports.
The suspension, which takes effect in six months, will affect about a third of Thailand’s products including all of Thailand’s seafood exports to the US.
While the list of products subject for suspension has not yet been made available, the absence of GSP is likely to dampen the already grim prospects of Thai exports this year.
Thai outbound shipments in 2019 are likely to see a flat growth or even a contraction for the first time in four years, due to the gloomy global economy, the prolonged trade war between the US and China and the strong Thai baht, according to several economic think tanks.
Thai exports in September fell from the previous month, and declined by 1.4 percent compared to the same period last year. Although the figure is better than a 4-percent drop from the previous month, it is worse than the market expectations.
The suspension on GSP does not come as a total surprise. Earlier this year, Thailand narrowly avoided being labeled a currency manipulator on the US Department of Treasury’s watchlist, because Thailand does not meet all the conditions set by Washington.
Thailand’s current account surplus accounted for over 7% of the country’s gross domestic product in 2018, versus the limit set by the US Treasury of 2%. Moreover, the amount of foreign currency purchases did not increase from the previous year. Thailand’s trade surplus with the US was USD19 billion, approaching the limit of USD20 billion.
While the US action toward countries labeled currency manipulator is not clearly defined, Washington can unilaterally end GSP benefits to take action against high trade deficits with its trading partners.
The announcement is likely further impact Thai fishery business after an issue in the European Union.
Even though the EU in January announced the lifting of a yellow card for Thailand in recognition of its progress in tackling illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, Thailand’s fishery exports to the EU have not recovered to pre-IUU levels so far.
Thailand is the second biggest beneficiary of the US’s GSP after India, which was the largest with 5.7 billion dollars in exports to the US in 2017, until Washington decided to terminate India’s designation as a beneficiary developing nation in May.
At present a wide range of Thai export items receive GSP benefits, the biggest being electrical appliances and electronics such as air conditioning and electronic components and washing machines, food and agriculture and machinery.
The prospects for GSP for Thai exports are not promising. Last year, the USTR’s office accepted a petition from the National Pork Producers Council challenging Thailand’s eligibility for the GSP program.
The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) also filed a petition to review Thailand’s eligibility, based on labor issue.
According to the USTR, Thailand is the United States’ 20th largest goods trading partner, and two-way trade between them totaled 44.5 billion dollars in 2018. The U.S. goods trade deficit with Thailand was 19.3 billion dollars in 2018.
SOURCE: thaipbsworld.com
Bangkok
Four hundred made redundant as tyre factory in eastern Thailand shuts down
The closure of a tyre canvas production plant in Rayong province, eastern Thailand, has led to four hundred workers being left unemployed.
Thai PBS World reports that the SRF Industries (Thailand) factory shut down yesterday, blaming operating losses caused by the slowdown in the country’s economy.
It’s understood that management at the plant informed workers of the crisis on September 24, blaming the current economic situation and the strong Thai baht, coupled with a drop in demand for its products.
The final nail in the factory’s coffin came when one of its biggest clients stopped placing orders with the company, leaving management with no choice but to close.
All employees have been told they will receive their final salary plus severance, in accordance with Thai labour law.
SOURCE: thaipbsworld
Bangkok
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport moves domestic passenger security screening
From 5.00am on November 19, Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok will relocate screening of domestic passengers to alleviate overcrowding on the fourth floor.
The Nation reports that the airport is moving the security screening to concourse screening, including Concourse A and B on the second and third floors.
The measure is also being put in place to address the confusion and inconsistency caused by having outbound passengers who have already been searched in the same area as incoming arrivals who have not yet been through security.
The change in screening location will mean 100% of departing passengers will be security-checked, in compliance with the National Civil Aviation Plan.
SOURCE: nationthailand.com
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
Top 10 most boring news stories
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
Mandatory health insurance for ‘Long Stay’ visa starts October 31
Toxic skin-whitening creams still available on shelves
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai couple divorce after 8 months because he’s not really a millionaire
Phuket hosts massive “Kao Kon La Kao” charity run featuring Toon
Thai exports will suffer from Trump labour rights decision
Thai Met Office reports dropping temperatures from tomorrow until Friday in North and North East
Illegal market tents removed in Prachuap Khiri Khan
Thai banks report strong mortgage growth despite April’s new loan regulations
Grab driver beaten up by ‘win’ thugs in Bangkok – VIDEO
Asia’s burgeoning urban population growth
Thai government to slap CO2 tax on ‘big bikes’
Farmers seek injunction on chemical ban
Tiger Temple will adopt cats and dogs
Chiang Mai hotel has big plans for Loy Kratong
123 kilograms of marijuana seized at border
Thai exports will suffer from Trump decision
Police arrest human trafficking gang forcing kids to sell flowers in Patong
Guaranteed rental returns – Are they real?
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
Trending
- Southeast Asia3 days ago
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
- Property2 days ago
Guaranteed rental returns – Are they real?
- Hong Kong2 days ago
Hong Kong property investors turn to SE Asia
- Thai Life3 days ago
Water shortage warnings in 22 provinces
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai dog rescue service named Rescue of the Year in global contest
- Crime3 days ago
Korean man in coma after Pattaya stabbing
- Environment3 days ago
Fish washed up on Koh Naka probably from a fishing boat
- Crime2 days ago
Police arrest human trafficking gang forcing kids to sell flowers in Patong