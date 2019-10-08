5 more dead elephants located by drone at Khao Yai park waterfall | The Thaiger

Environment
5 more dead elephants located by drone at Khao Yai park waterfall
PHOTO: One of the elephants spotted on Saturday before disappearing in the forest – AFP
Sending up the video-enabled drones at the Khao Yai National Park, north east of Bangkok, has spotted five more dead elephants. Park officials are still working out how to retrieve the bodies of six others dead elephants in the same area after a herd stumbled into a ravine over the weekend. The area where the elephants died is in Pak Phli district of Nakhon Nayok.
The five additional elephant bodies were located near the Haew Narok waterfall close to the same location where six others were found on Saturday.
The total of eleven dead elephants is one of the biggest losses to Thailand’s wild elephant population in a national park on record. Officials believe all were from the same herd. The reason the herd plunged into the ravine remains unknown although authorities speculated a younger elephant may have strayed and the older elephants were rushing to save it.
A huge net, capable of handling weights up to 40 tonne, has been erected further downstream in case the bodies are washed further down the ravine. They are trying to prevent the rotting bodies from polluting the downstream reservoir. Authorities also want to examine the beasts to try and find more clues about the incident.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
MAP: Google Maps
Panel bans paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos effective December 1
A four-party working committee, set up on the request of the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, has agreed unanimously to ban the production, import, sale and use of three controversial herbicides – paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos.
The decision was handed down yesterday and takes effect as of December 1 “as a New Year’s gift for the Thai people”.
Thai Deputy Agriculture Minister Mananya Thaiseth, who chaired the ad-hoc committee, announced the panel’s decision is now being submitted to the PM and the National Hazardous Substances Committee for consideration.
The NSHC originally scheduled a meeting on October 27 to consider a full ban of the chemicals or to stick to its earlier decision and restrict their use. But the Deputy Agriculture Minister says that the committee should bring the meeting forward as her panel has already handed down its decision.
Ms. Mananya says that she doesn’t mind if some committee members choose to cast their votes in secret, but that the representatives of the Agriculture, Industry and Public Health ministries in the committee will vote openly. Meetings of the NHSC are usually held behind closed doors and some of the Committee members fear a backlash from some in the farming and agribusiness community if they are identified as supporting the proposed ban.
Ms. Mananya insisted that the Agriculture Technique Department already has information about alternative chemicals, to replace the three toxic substances, as well as agricultural techniques which do not rely on them. As for other farm chemicals, which are less toxic by comparison, the deputy agriculture minister said that they will also be banned in due course.
Ms. Mananya committed to stand by any officials who might be sued for their support of the complete ban.
“The committee’s resolution is regarded as a New Year’s gift for the Thai people nation-wide. So after December 1, Thai people can eat vegetables which are safe and can breathe clean air.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
INFOGRAPHIC: The Nation
Nakhon Nayok nuclear reactor project is opposed by locals
“The residents say that there is a suspicion that the project might not be transparent and the previous two hearings did not involve all stakeholders.”
PHOTO: Thai PBS World
Residents in Nakhon Nayok province, inner north-east Thailand, are camping in front of the Thailand Nuclear Technology Institute in Ongkharak district. They are opposing the institute’s plan to construct a 20 megawatt nuclear reactor on its compound.
The anti-nuclear protesters are demanding a meeting with the executives of the institute for an explanation about the project and to express their concern over public safety regarding the location of nuclear waste storage.
One of the residents, members of the Khon Rak Nakhon Nayok Natural Heritage resident’s group, told Thai PBS that the location of the reactor was unsuitable because it is close to the Nakhon Nayok River and is on flat land, which is vulnerable to flooding and is not in compliance with guidelines set by the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Thai PBS World reports that two public hearings were held, to allow local people to air their opinions on the project. The residents say that there is a suspicion that the project might not be transparent and the previous two hearings did not involve all stakeholders.
They also point out the risk of corruption in the 16 billion baht project, after the previous plan to build a 10 megawatt reactor became tainted with irregularities, and eventually scrapped.
The nuclear reactor is intended for use in medical, agricultural and industrial research, according to the Thailand Nuclear Technology Institute.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Drones used to find two elephants stuck in the Haew Narok ravine
Park officials have have been using drones to find two wild elephants, who climbed out of the ravine at Haew Narok waterfall in Khao Yai national park, north of Nakhon Nayok, north-east of Bangkok. But it took the delivery of a truckload of bananas for the elephants to eat and regain their strength.
Six elephants, including a baby elephant, fell to their deaths from the steep but picturesque waterfall yesterday. It is thought that the baby accidentally fell into the ravine first and the rest of the elephants fell one after the other as they tried to help the youngster.
Meanwhile, officials have strung nets across the creek to prevent three dead elephants from being washed further downstream by the strong currents. Three more dead elephants were found to be trapped among boulders in the creek bed.
Vichai Poralisaengsuwan, head of the Prachin Buri conserved area management office of Khao Yai national park, said that, at about 5am this morning, park officials could not see the two elephants, which were trapped beside the creek, and thought they might have climbed out of the ravine and headed into the jungle.
But drones were deployed to search for them to make sure the pair are safe or, if injured, attempts would be made to treat them. As a precautionary measure Mr. Vichai says officials will repair the damaged barricade to prevent elephants from falling into the ravine from the steep Haew Narok waterfall.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
