Last night of Phuket vegetarian festival was a blast – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago 

on

Last night of Phuket vegetarian festival was a blast – VIDEO

Last night (October 7), Phuket local shrines gathered for the final day parades of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival, which took place from September 29 to October 7.

Almost all of the Chinese shrines in Phuket had their Mah Song walking around the city with members of the shrine holding palanquins adorned with Chinese gods for blessing people lining the streets for the parade.

In front of houses and shops, there were worship tables set to welcome the Mah Song. Along the street where the parade passed, there were plenty of fire crackers continuously blasting along with fireworks.

The parades wound their way through the streets of Phuket Town, as they have for centuries, heading to the cape of Saphan Hin, where they invited the Chinese Gods from heaven nine days before. Any firecrackers not used during the annual festival are liberally thrown into the parade, a cacophony of noise, acrid smoke and thousands of spectators.

Once at Saphin Hin, the ceremony begins to send the Gods back to heaven after nine days of blessing people who witnessed the vegetarian festival, ate at the street side stalls or joined in any of the processions. A bonfire at Saphan Hin was an auspicious and spectacular farewell to the Jade Emperor and the Nine Emperor gods who have walked the Earth during the festival.

All of the shrines around Phuket, principally around Phuket Town and Kathu, also brought down the Go Teng pole, which is the sign of this year’s festival coming to a close.

Last night of Phuket vegetarian festival was a blast - VIDEO

PHUKETAnd so the Phuket Vegetarian Festival finishes with a bang. Phuket Town.

Posted by The Thaiger on Monday, October 7, 2019

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

43rd anniversary of the Thammasat University Massacre remembered

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

14 hours ago

on

October 8, 2019

By

43rd anniversary of the Thammasat University Massacre remembered

“This year’s event saw relatives, representatives of political parties and various organisations make merit and lay wreaths and flowers at Thammasat University.”

PHOTO: The Nation

The 43rd anniversary of the killing of students by police and ultranationalist forces on October 6, 1976 – known as the Thammasat University Massacre – was commemorated yesterday as relatives and others gathered at the Thammasat University site in Bangkok.

October 6, 1976, is a date that still haunts the government and people of Thailand. State forces massacred scores of student activists on this day, on the lawns of Thammasat University in Bangkok.

The campus had been occupied by leftist student demonstrators who opposed the return to Thailand of a former dictator. The military and arch royalists accused them of being “antimonarchical communists”, and the military, police and right-wing paramilitary forces had the university surrounded.

The Nation reports that the massacre followed a riot in which thousands of students and concerned citizens gathered at Thammasat University and nearby Tham Luang square to protest the return of former military dictator Field Marshall Thanom Kittikachorn to Thailand from Singapore.

This year’s event saw relatives, representatives of political parties and various organisations make merit and lay wreaths and flowers at Thammasat University’s Tha Pra Chan campus near the October 6 sculpture.

Decades later, no one has been held accountable for the atrocity, and the country’s NCPO government (from 2014 – 2019) which assumed power in a coup in 2014, showed that it is still highly sensitive about discussion of the topic.

The number of casualties in the 1976 event remains disputed, with the official count at 46, along with 67 wounded and 3,000 arrested. Others claim more than 100 died at the hands of the military, police and paramilitary forces after exits were first blocked. Some protesters and others were hanged by ultranationalist counter-protestors.

SOURCE: The Nation | Time.com

That's eight titles for Marc Marquez following Thai Moto Grand Prix

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

October 7, 2019

By

That's eight titles for Marc Marquez following Thai Moto Grand Prix

“My target was to try to find the best way to win the race.”

Marquez is an eight-time world champion after winning the 2019 MotoGP title in yesterday’s Thai Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez of Spain has surpassed arch-rival Fabio Quartaroro of France in the final lap to win the Thailand Grand Prix claiming his eighth MotoGP World title in Buri Ram province yesterday. The Repsol Honda star stalked rookie Quartararo for much of the race. His initial attempts to take the lead failed until he changed gears in the final lap to finally speed ahead.

“I had planned from the start of the weekend to win the race, not worrying about winning the championship or the battle between me and Andrea Dovizioso. My target was to try to find the best way to win the race,” said the 26 year old, who also produced a late resurgence to win the title here last year, overtaking Dovizioso in the last corner.

It was a stunning rebound for the Spaniard. He timed 39:36.223 mins to win his ninth race of the season, which propelled him to eighth for the World Championship crown with 325 points, leaving closest rival Dovizioso with no chance to catch up as he is at a distant second with 215 points though there are four more races.

“I wasn’t able to grab the lead in the middle of the race. I caught up in the last lap and took it from there. It’s been an amazing year. It’s now time for me to enjoy and celebrate the eighth world title.”

Marquez has won the World Championship titles in 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, the youngest-ever to have eight world titles. He also has 14 podium positions in 2019.

Quartaroro, the 20 year old rookie, who was the youngest to achieve four pole positions including at the start of Sunday’s race, appeared to be on his way for a maiden victory before the late resurgence from Marquez.

“I can’t say anything except that I’m so proud of the work of my team and myself. I couldn’t be happier as I fought until the last corner. I had already tried everything. If I didn’t try to make a move in the last corner, I would have been unhappy.”

My time will come.”

The French rider, who had to settle for second place, for the third time this year including in Catalan and San Marino. He timed 39:36.394 with Maverick Vinales of Spain coming in third in 39:37.603. The runner-up in 2018, Dovizioso of Italy, came in fourth in 39:47.441.

SOURCE: The Nation

That’s eight titles for Marc Marquez following Thai Moto Grand Prix | News by The Thaiger

Count ’em!

Competing in ESports in grades-obsessed Singapore

The Thaiger

Published

4 days ago

on

October 4, 2019

By

Competing in ESports in grades-obsessed Singapore

“Players from nine countries will compete in six titles at the SEA Games – Mobile Legends, Arena of Valor, Dota 2, Starcraft II, Tekken 7, and Hearthstone.”

by Sam Reeves / Martin Abbugao

Very un-Singaporean indeed. In a country highly focused on academic achievement, Singapore’s Galvin Kang Jian Wen (centre, above) did something almost unthinkable – he stopped studying as a teenager to spend more time playing computer games.

He defied parental and social disapproval after his high school finals to pursue his dream of becoming an eSports champion, but believes the sacrifice and social condemnation paid off as he heads with his national team to south east Asia’s mini-Olympics.

Teenage gamers worldwide are shunning mainstream education in favour of spending hours tapping away on computers and phones, attracted by a booming eSports scene where prizes at major tournaments reach millions of dollars.

But perhaps nowhere is the prospect of swapping textbooks for joysticks more daunting than in Singapore, which tops global education rankings and where striving for academic excellence is deeply ingrained in the national psyche.

Kang, who is his national side’s coach and competes in multiplayer battle game Dota 2 under the moniker “Meracle”, says his belief in his own playing skills was so great he had the courage to do what most would not dare.

“I stopped studying and went to pursue this passion of mine,” the 23 year old told AFP at a south east Asian Games boot camp in Singapore, which was organised by the tournament’s eSports partner, gaming hardware company Razer.

“Obviously my parents were not very happy about my decision because nobody wants their kids to stop studying.”

Education pressure

He is the exception, however, in a country known for a strict education system, a focus on getting good exam results and where a growing number of students go on to university or another form of tertiary education.

The pressure starts as early as primary school, and critics say it has contributed to the growing incidence of mental illness among the young, although the government is seeking to make things easier through steps like reducing exams.

The focus on education and a choice of well-paying jobs in the affluent country mean few are willing to pursue a career in the fledgling eSports scene – Singapore has only around 15 professional gamers.

“Singapore is very focused on study,” said the country’s eSports association president Ng Chong Geng, recalling how when he gave a talk at a university, not a single student expressed an interest in becoming a professional player.

“Now more or less everyone graduates with some sort of degree… If you try to be an eSports athlete you have to give up on a lot of other opportunities.”

Players also complain the country’s system of conscription – male citizens undergo two years of national service from the age of 18 – is a hindrance for promising gamers who need time to develop their skills.

But after retirement?

Kang is not alone among players heading to the SEA Games, taking place in the Philippines in November and December, in having chosen to focus on gaming rather than study.

“The thing that most changed me was quitting school so I can play for the whole day, play full time,” said 17 year old Thai Dota2 gamer Nuengnara Teeramahanon, who quit school aged 16.

“I just did not want to study any more, I just feel like it’s so boring.”

However, the lack of qualifications could be a disadvantage for players when they retire, which can come at a young age in eSports. In some games, players can be finished by 23 as their reactions slow.

Players from nine countries will compete in six titles at the SEA Games – Mobile Legends, Arena of Valor, Dota 2, Starcraft II, Tekken 7, and Hearthstone.

Supporters hope the tournament could be a step towards a spot at the Olympics although that seems unlikely any time soon, with the venerable institution so far unenthusiastic about the discipline.

Players who cut short their education and made a success of eSports say their families have, for the most part, accepted their choice – although they stress they are not encouraging other gamers to follow their lead.

Kang used to be part of a team in the United States, where his accommodation was paid for and he received a salary and prize money. He currently plays for a Thailand-based team.

“Eventually my parents were convinced. I could pay for my own food, live on my own.”

SOURCE: Agence France-Presse

Competing in ESports in grades-obsessed Singapore | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: The Star Online

