31 Thai provinces bracing for “severe drought” | The Thaiger

Environment
31 Thai provinces bracing for “severe drought”
The drought situation across nearly half of Thailand is about to get worse. The water levels in the Mekong River is at its lowest level since 1992 and the Provincial Waterworks Authority is warning 31 provinces to prepare for severe drought this year.
Thai PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha is expressing concern over the situation and instructed officials to distribute water to people in areas hit by drought and encourage farmers to delay planting. The public is encouraged to use water sparingly.
The PWA says that drought could affect 61 water production facilities in 15 northeastern provinces, nine in the north, six in the south and one in the east. The facilities are already digging 524 wells to tap underground water as an alternative source, with the help of the Royal Irrigation Department.
Meanwhile, the Office of National Water Resources is warning Chiang Rai and other lower Mekong provinces to prepare for a decrease in water levels as testing at China’s Jinghong dam continues. Eight provinces along the Mekong River have experienced a drop in levels that will run until tomorrow, January 4, during tests at the Jinghong hydroelectric power station in China’s Yunnan province.
The affected provinces are Chiang Rai, Loei, Nakhon Phanom, Nong Khai, Mukdahan, Bung Kan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani. Water levels along the Mekong are expected to drop by around 40-60cm in the test’s initial stages and a further 30-50cm when outflows are restricted later.
“The amount of water flow will be further reduced to its lowest point of 504-800m³/s on January 4 before it is restored to its original volumes.”
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Business
Starbucks Thailand introduces paper straws from next Monday
The Thai operators of Starbucks Coffee says it will provide paper straws to customers at all stores across Thailand starting next Monday, January 6. The announcement is most likely in response to the national mood to reduce usage of single-use plastic items although the local Starbucks franchise say the announcement has been in the pipeline for the past year. Starbucks Coffee says they have a global target of eliminating plastic straws from all its stores this year.
On January 1, 75 major Thai retailers start a ban of single-use plastic bag and handing out plastic bags to customers.
Nednapa Srisamai, MD of Starbucks (Coffee) Thailand says the new paper straws are biodegradable and made from “responsibly-sourced paper” certified by the Germany-based Forest Stewardship Council.
“Preserving the environment is everyone’s responsibility. Therefore, Starbucks is proud to announce that we now provide an alternative to plastic straws to our customers in Thailand. To kick off the year of sustainability, we invite everyone to choose environment-friendly straws and use personal cups in order to reduce single-use plastics.”
“We’re happy to offer a 20 baht discounts every Wednesday through February 19, 2020 to customers who bring their own cups to purchase our beverages at all Starbucks stores nationwide,.”
“The new straws will be available in both standard and large sizes for drinks with jellies (OH SO Thai!) and various toppings, to ensure that customers enjoy the same coffee-drinking experience as before while at the same time, help Starbucks Thailand eliminate the more than 39 million plastic straws handed out each year.”
An attempt to “go paper” with its straws in the UK last year didn’t go so well when environmental campaigners hit out at Starbucks for introducing paper straws – a move which would normally be applauded. But Starbucks, which announced in April 2019 it would trial paper and degradable plastic straws in 54 UK branches, was selling the new paper straws individually, in plastic bags.
Starbucks has three simple everyday ways to “go green” while drinking their coffees…
1. Use personal cups – Not only does this help reduce single-use plastics, it also saves you money because Starbucks offers 20 baht discounts to customers bringing their own cups to purchase our beverages every Wednesday from today until February 19, 2020. On other days, a 10 baht discount is offered.
2. Choose paper straws – Opt for biodegradable paper straws or reusable straws that come in various colors.
3. Reduce plastic utensils – If you intend to enjoy your favorite desserts from Starbucks at home, at the office, or at schools where cutlery is available, please tell our baristas that you don’t need our takeaway utensils. Or simply dine in and enjoy our stores’ vibe and the aroma of freshly brewed coffees.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Environment
First meteor shower of the year to be visible January 4th
PHOTO: Artists impression. In truth there could be up to two meteors per minute at the peak, but you’ll need to be in a very dark location to get the best from the experience.
Set the alarm and boil the kettle for a wake-up coffee. The year’s first meteor shower will grace Thailand’s skies on January 4, according to the Thai National Astronomical Research Institute. You’ll need to be in a dark location by around 2.30am Saturday morning to experience it.
A spokesman says the best time to view the shower, called the Quadrantid meteor shower, is from 2:30am until dawn on Saturday, as there will be little disruption from moonlight. He added that the shower may produce as many as 120 shooting stars (meteors) per hour.
The Quadrantid shower is considered to be one of the best annual meteor showers. The Quadrantids are known for their brightness. They are exceptionally colourful and their trails persist longer than those of your average meteor. But while most showers have a two-day peak, making them far easier to watch, the Quadrantids peak for only a few hours.
The best tip is to get as far away from street and city lights as possible. On top of a hill is a great location. It may take your eyes 30 minutes to adapt to the dark to get the best experience of watching the meteors. Most meteor showers are remnants of old comets.
When a Quadrantid meteor flares across the sky, you’re seeing a flake from an extinct, near-Earth comet cataloged as 2003 EH1. Discovered in 2003, the object is thought to be the remnant of a much larger comet that broke up long ago.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Environment
Thai retailers start plastic bag ban. What are you doing to help?
And so it begins, a new era in Thailand, and a new paradigm where plastic bags may be seen as environmental pariahs instead of day to day necessities the Land of Smiles.
Yesterday marked the first day of the ban on single use plastic bags implemented by around 75 brands under the Thai Retailers Association to reduce plastic waste. The ban includes 7-Eleven and Family Mart stores where the lavish handing out of plastic bags in the past has been a running joke (it hasn’t stopped just about everything you buy int he stores being wrapped in plastic yet).
The ban aims to reduce around 13.5 billion plastic bags, previously handed out to shoppers, or 30% of plastic bags used in Thailand annually, ending up in land fill. Or worse, on our beaches, waterways or the ocean.
Under the association’s campaign titled “Every Day Say No to Plastic Bags”, 24,500 distribution channels of all its 75 members will stop giving plastic bags for purchases. They say they want to drive Thailand closer to a plastic waste free society.
The Department of Pollution Control recently revealed that 40%, or 18 billion plastic bags, come from the fresh markets annually, while the balance 30%, or 13.5 billion bags, come from local grocery stores.
In two tests this morning The Thaiger visited a Family Mart and a 7-Eleven and is delighted to report that, in both cases, we were told they don’t provide plastic bags anymore. How is your experience today? Tell us at our Facebook Page.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
You introduce new visa requirements? We don’t send any tours.” – Taiwan
Bangkok air pollution on the rise again
Pattaya officials warn residents about outbreak of Chikungunya virus
Video of couple having sex in Bangkok tuk-tuk goes viral – VIDEO
Plant-based meat alternatives gain popularity in a fertile Asian market
Thai Immigration Chief softens stance on tourist and expat visas
Phuket resort owners Castlewood Group goes into liquidation
Starbucks Thailand introduces paper straws from next Monday
First meteor shower of the year to be visible January 4th
31 Thai provinces bracing for “severe drought”
Ex-PM Thaksin reunites with daughter on New Year’s Eve
Rival demonstrations scheduled for January 12 in Bangkok
“Not ordinary rain” – Jakarta floods break records, 21 dead
50 year old British man dies at scene after fireworks explosion in Pattaya
Single-use plastic bag ban just the beginning – Thai Minister
New road projects around Thailand in 2020
17 year old reports to Chon Buri police that she was molested and raped
Thai retailers start plastic bag ban. What are you doing to help?
Australian Navy evacuates coastal residents whilst southern NSW and eastern Victoria burns
Vietnamese woman arrested using someone else’s passport documents
Day Five – Bangkok the most deadly province for NY road toll
EssilorLuxottica fraud linked to merger friction of the Euro eyewear giants
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 30 ธันวาคม 2562 หวย 30/12/16 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่
พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป]
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
Trending
- Entertainment4 days ago
Top 5 places to celebrate New Years Eve in Phuket (2020)
- Economy3 days ago
Thailand becomes the 6th biggest fruit exporter in the world
- Bangkok4 days ago
159 people dead after first three days of Thai holiday campaign
- Crime4 days ago
Man arrested with loaded gun in Pattaya, allegedly firing in public
- Bangkok4 days ago
Top 5 places to celebrate New Years Eve in Bangkok (2020)
- Bangkok2 days ago
EssilorLuxottica announces a 6.3 billion baht fraud at a plant in Thailand
- Business3 days ago
Thai baht hits highest level against the USD in six years
- Expats3 days ago
Top 10 most popular stories at The Thaiger in 2019