31 Thai provinces bracing for “severe drought” | The Thaiger

The Thai operators of Starbucks Coffee says it will provide paper straws to customers at all stores across Thailand starting next Monday, January 6. The announcement is most likely in response to the national mood to reduce usage of single-use plastic items although the local Starbucks franchise say the announcement has been in the pipeline for the past year. Starbucks Coffee says they have a global target of eliminating plastic straws from all its stores this year.

On January 1, 75 major Thai retailers start a ban of single-use plastic bag and handing out plastic bags to customers.

Nednapa Srisamai, MD of Starbucks (Coffee) Thailand says the new paper straws are biodegradable and made from “responsibly-sourced paper” certified by the Germany-based Forest Stewardship Council.

“Preserving the environment is everyone’s responsibility. Therefore, Starbucks is proud to announce that we now provide an alternative to plastic straws to our customers in Thailand. To kick off the year of sustainability, we invite everyone to choose environment-friendly straws and use personal cups in order to reduce single-use plastics.”

“We’re happy to offer a 20 baht discounts every Wednesday through February 19, 2020 to customers who bring their own cups to purchase our beverages at all Starbucks stores nationwide,.”

“The new straws will be available in both standard and large sizes for drinks with jellies (OH SO Thai!) and various toppings, to ensure that customers enjoy the same coffee-drinking experience as before while at the same time, help Starbucks Thailand eliminate the more than 39 million plastic straws handed out each year.”

An attempt to “go paper” with its straws in the UK last year didn’t go so well when environmental campaigners hit out at Starbucks for introducing paper straws – a move which would normally be applauded. But Starbucks, which announced in April 2019 it would trial paper and degradable plastic straws in 54 UK branches, was selling the new paper straws individually, in plastic bags.

Starbucks has three simple everyday ways to “go green” while drinking their coffees…

1. Use personal cups – Not only does this help reduce single-use plastics, it also saves you money because Starbucks offers 20 baht discounts to customers bringing their own cups to purchase our beverages every Wednesday from today until February 19, 2020. On other days, a 10 baht discount is offered.

2. Choose paper straws – Opt for biodegradable paper straws or reusable straws that come in various colors.

3. Reduce plastic utensils – If you intend to enjoy your favorite desserts from Starbucks at home, at the office, or at schools where cutlery is available, please tell our baristas that you don’t need our takeaway utensils. Or simply dine in and enjoy our stores’ vibe and the aroma of freshly brewed coffees.

SOURCE: The Nation