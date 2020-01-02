Ex-PM Thaksin reunites with daughter on New Year’s Eve | The Thaiger

Politics
Ex-PM Thaksin reunites with daughter on New Year’s Eve
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra, who’s been in self-imposed exile since being ousted in a 2006 coup, has appeared in a photo with his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra posted on her Facebook page on New Year’s Eve. The accompanying message said that she is again celebrating New Year with her father abroad and that she misses her mother, siblings and three nephews.
On his own Facebook page, also on New Year’s Eve, Thaksin passed on his blessings to the Thai people hoping everyone could “overcome the challenges ahead, especially the declining Thai economy,” which he said would negatively affect small business owners and farmers.
According to The Nation, he said Thailand could “bounce back with the right strategy,” citing the 1997 Tum Yum Kung financial crisis that shocked the world and ended Thailand’s status as an Asian Tiger economy, and said the government should “deliver on the promises it gave to the people.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Rival demonstrations scheduled for January 12 in Bangkok
Over 10,000 people have registered for the “Run Against Dictatorship” in Bangkok on January 12, while government supporters say they are planning a rival event on the same day. The two events point to increasing political tension in Thailand, which has seen violent street protests and even coups in recent decades.
Critics say the general election in March was manipulated to extend the rule of junta leader and current PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha. They now fear the government will dissolve the vocal opposition Future Forward Party.
“We want to show the government the discontent that citizens have with the administration,” a university student who is helping organise the anti-government event told Reuters.
The rival event is being called “Walk to Cheer Uncle,” a reference to PM Prayuth’s nickname, Uncle Tu. Organisers say about 2,500 people have already registered to participate in the “Run Against Dictatorship” ‘spoiler’.
“This event is for the public, for all of us, in the name of the people who love Uncle (Prayut), love the nation and the monarchy.”
The events are to be held at parks 11 kilometres apart but at overlapping times. A spokesman for Maverick Consulting Group, a political advisory firm, says that the competing events could open the floodgates to more gatherings.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Politics
Opposition will increase pressure to amend Thai constitution in 2020
Opposition parties will intensify their push to amend Thailand’s 2017 constitution and allow “fair political ground rules for all parties”, according to Phumtham Wechayachai, a key member of one of the parties, Pheu Thai.
He says the opposition will work through a joint parliamentary panel, recently formed to study constitutional amendments, headed by Phiraphan Saleeratthavipark, a veteran Democrat MP who quit the party earlier this month to join the pro-military Palang Pracharat party. Amending, indeed scrapping, the current Thai constitution has been a platform for the Future Forward party.
Outside of parliament, the opposition says they will take steps to increase public awareness of the shortcomings of the current charter and the need to overcome them and set fair political ground rules.
Phumtham urged PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to be open-minded about amending the constitution, warning that “a political crisis is inevitable” if the charter isn’t changed within the next six months.
The opposition fears that without the PM’s support, efforts to amend the charter will fail because of opposition in the Senate, which was fully appointed by the previous junta government. The PM has always maintained that amending the constitution is the responsibility of the legislature, not the Government.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Politics
Latest NIDA poll says Thanathorn “most suitable” for PM
A recent NIDA survey has named Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit “the most suitable person” for the post of Thai PM and his Future Forward Party as the best party to lead the country. The survey by the National Institute for Development Administration, or NIDA Poll, was conducted between December 18 – 20 on 2,511 Thai adults of various occupations and levels of education.
Slightly more than 31.2% of respondents supported Thanathorn, saying they want a new generation to lead the nation (numbers are rounded to the nearest tenth of a percentage point).
The current PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was well behind in the survey with support from 23.7% of respondents who say he is honest, can help the people and will keep the country at peace.
The numbers drop off sharply after that, the next nearest being 11.9% for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of the Pheu Thai Party. In all, 18 people from nine parties were named, with the lowest approval rate at 0.04% for four candidates.
An additional 17.3% said none of the current players are suited for the post, while 3.4% were not interested or had no opinion.
Asked to name a political party, 30.3% of respondents supported the FFP; 19.9% said the Pheu Thai Party; 16.7% named the Palang Pracharath Party; 10.8% for the Democrat Party; 2.4% for the Bhumjaithai Party; 2% for the Seri Ruam Thai Party; slightly less than 1% for the Chartthaipattana Party. All the other minor parties scored less than 1% support from respondents.
The remaining 13.4% didn’t support any party and, 1.6% weren’t interested or had no opinion.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
