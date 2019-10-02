21st dugong found dead in fish nets off Phang Nga | The Thaiger

Environment
21st dugong found dead in fish nets off Phang Nga
Another dugong, the 21st this year, has been found dead, trapped in fish net in the sea off Khura Buri district in Phang Nga. Khura Buri is north of Khao Lak.
Marine biologist and vice dean of the Fisheries Faculty at Kasetsart University, Dr. Thon Thamrongnawasawat, reported today that 21 deaths was the highest number recorded in one year for the endangered sea mammals in Thailand.
Thai PBS World reports that Dr. Thon says the dugong found in the sea off Laem Mai Tai, Ban Thung Rak in Khura Buri district, which is abundant with sea grass (the staple food of dugongs) is one of the 12 zones under the new “Mariam Project” which works towards the conservation of the region’s dugongs.
Dr. Thon said the latest dugong victim drowned after becoming ensnared in the fish net, adding that dugong breathe air and will drown if trapped under water for too long.
Since 90% of dugong fatalities have been caused by humans, mostly by fishing equipment discarded near protected dugong feeding grounds, Dr. Thon stressed the need for proper planning to ensure better co-existence with sea mammals and other marine creatures
He expressed hope that the Mariam Project, named after the baby dugong ‘Mariam‘, will be approved by the cabinet so that there will be funding to implement the project to protect dugongs in the 12 proposed protected zones.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
PHOTO: Thai PBS World
Thailand’s Maya Bay recovering well but no date set for re-opening
Renowned marine biologist Thon Thamrongnawasawat says Koh Phi Phi’s Maya Bay is showing good signs of recovery, having been closed to visitors for over a year now.
“After being closed for many months to facilitate natural restoration, the beach’s green forests have started to recover and coral reefs in the bay area have also been showing recovery and these are encouraging signs.”
A report in The Nation says Maya Bay’s coral reefs and ecosystems have been revived, with photos from the marine national park operation centre depicting a shark swimming in clear water, surrounded by colourful coral reefs.
PHOTO: Thon Thamrongnawasawat and the Marine National Park Operation Centre
A date has not yet been confirmed for Maya Bay to re-open to visitors, and while Thon has praised the work of all parties involved in the bay’s rehabilitation, floating garbage remains a threat to coral reefs. However, he adds that officials and volunteers continue to monitor the reefs and remove debris.
Plans are afoot for a visitor walking trail to ensure trees are not damaged, along with a new boat pier and a ticket booking system with a strict limit on numbers.
Writing on Facebook, Thon refers to the growth of diversified coral reefs, blacktip reef sharks swimming freely, and beach forests turning green.
“This is the mission for the future to ensure that later generations would not condemn us (for destroying nature)”.
While refusing to speculate on when the bay might re-open, he hints that it won’t be far away, saying “new hope is approaching”.
Although excited about the improvements, some social media users suggest that Maya Bay should remain closed for a few more years, or forever. The demands from local tourism bodies make the former much more likely than the latter.
SOURCE: The Nation
Suvarnabhumi villagers still chasing compensation from government after 13 years
PHOTO: Khaosod
Villagers living next to Suvarnabhumi Airport have filed a complaint about the noise from the planes.
The villagers say they have been suffering from the airport noise for years since the construction of Suvarnabhumi (it opened in September 2006). Leader of the Dinui Yiddee Muslim Community, Saenee Kamsawat, says they are in the process of filing an official letter of complaint to the Ministry of Transport to find an emergency solution for the villagers.
At least 200 homes have still not received compensation as published and promised by a cabinet resolution for Airports of Thailand Public to compensate the villagers back in 2006.
The villagers live right by Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bang Phli District, Samut Prakan Province. 30 village representatives came to the Ministry of Transport with a letter to Saksiam Chitchob the Minister of Transport.
The villagers also want the Ministry to send representatives into the area so that they can understand how bad the issue is. Their homes are located only 3 kilometres away from Thailand’s largest and busiest Airport. The locals say they’ve been struggling with the noise pollution for years without any care from the Ministry.
`Other related issues in their complaints, apart from the extremely loud noise, is broken TVs, trees not growing properly, and the fish remain small.
“We give the Ministry of Transportation 1 week to send representatives into the area so that they realize how much the villagers are suffering without the compensation money. There are currently about 200 households that have not received their promised compensation, an average of 400,000 per household or about 80 million baht all together. We hope that the Ministry can speed up Airports of Thailand to pay the villagers.”
“We ask for mercy from the Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha and leaders. We have homes around Suvarnabhumi Airport and are extremely bothered. We have sent a letter with a list of names that are suffering. We thank you so much Mister Prime Minister.”
`“We wish to file a letter to the Ministry of Transport on the suffering, Suvarnabhumi Airport.”
SOURCE: Thai Residents
24 Thai provinces under observation in African swine flu alert
PHOTO: AFP
Sorawit Thaneto, Director General of Thailand’s Livestock Department, says 23 provinces are now being checked for African Swine Fever, as the epidemic takes hold in Asia.
There is no vaccine or cure for African Swine Fever and although it’s not thought to pose a risk to humans, it can inflict huge financial damage on the farming industry. It’s estimated that an outbreak could cost the industry in the region of 100 billion baht.
The Livestock Department has reiterated its warning that anyone who needs to transport pigs or wild boars, or their carcasses, semen or embryos, through an area being monitored for African Swine Fever, must get written permission from the veterinarian with responsibility for that area.
Those who fail to follow this procedure could face up to two years in prison and/or a fine of 40,000 baht, under the Animal Epidemic Act 2015.
The areas currently being monitored are:
North: Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Mae Hong Son and Chiang Mai
Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin and Buri Ram
East: Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat
West: Ratchaburi
South: Ranong
Additionally, the following provinces have been declared partial surveillance areas:
Tak (5 districts): Umphang, Mae Sot, Tha Song Yang, Mae Ramat and Phop Phra
Phitsanulok (2 districts): Chat Trakan and Nakhon Thai
Phetchaburi (2 districts): Nong Ya Plong and Kaeng Krachan
SOURCE: The Nation
