Phuket lawyer to sue his client for defamation and unpaid bills of 100 million baht | The Thaiger

Phuket
Phuket lawyer to sue his client for defamation and unpaid bills of 100 million baht
PHOTOS: Phuket Hot News
On September 30, Narongrit Netikietiwong, the lawyer of Chanwit Kitlertsiriwattana, Managing Director of Phukhaohokluk Company, who claims to own the land on Naka Noi Island, went to Phuket Media Association to file an official complaint against his client.
This follows a report that Chanwit made to the police, accusing the lawyer of “defrauding him”.
Narongrit explained that Chanwit went to file a report to the Royal Thai Police, saying he has been “conned by scammers” regarding the purchase of land on Naka Noi Island, east of Phuket.
Chanwit claimed that a “fraud gang” managed to con him out of 80 million baht in exchange of a land deed on Naka Noi Island.
Phuket Hot News reports that, apart from reporting to the police, Narongrit’s former client also hosted a press conference with many media mentioning the lawyer’s name and accusing him of being fraudulent. Narongrit said that the two have never met before Chanwit started hiring him.
Chanwit initially bought 24 rai of land on Naka Noi Island, on a Nor Sor 3 Kor type land title, but later received a complaint that the land was illegally owned, so Chanwit hired Narongrit as a lawyer to work on the case against the DSI who were trying to revoke the title.
Narongrit said that he succeeded and Chanwit won the case.
Later, Chanwit hired Narongrit to work on another case, this time a land fight against a Thai celebrity who owned the land just next to his. This time Chanwit offered Narongrit a 100 million baht wage if he could win the case. Narongrit had to file documents and information he gathered to Pol Gen Srivara Ransibhramanakul to prove that the Thai celebrity’s land papers were illegal. Narongrit brought Chanwit with him on the day that he filed the documents.
After filing the document, the Royal Thai Police set up a committee to work on the case and urgently sent a letter to the Director General of Department of Lands to withdraw the land paper that belonged to the celebrity.
“This means the work was accomplished back on November 16, 2017, when the Royal Thai Police sent the letter the Department of Lands to withdraw the papers. The 80 million baht that Chanwit claimed as payment in the news isn’t true. I haven’t received anything from him.”
After winning the case against the Thai celebrity, the outstanding payments went from 100 million to 180 million baht, including all the services provided to make Chanwit’s land paper valid.
He checked with the Royal Forest Department, Area 12, about the condition of the land and found that the land wasn’t located in a permanent forest nor a preserved forest so he managed to get an “ownership certificate” from the Royal Forest Department for his client.
Chanwit expanded the land in his possession from 50 – 70 rai.
Chanwit insisted to have land papers for the property which took a long time from the Thalang land office to the administrative court. However, in the end, the lawyer succeeded on getting Chanwit ownership of the land, which means his job was done.
Chanwit then made another contract hiring him to work on the land papers. On the contract signing date, when Chanwit had to pay him the first amount of 5 million baht, Chanwit said he didn’t have money and cancelled all the contracts they had made.
Later on, Chanwit spoke to the media claiming that his lawyer “is a fraud”.
“I want to ask if this is called fraud or not? I want to ask Chanwit to think if he already paid me 100 million baht or not? I cannot issue the land papers for him but I did my job as a lawyer and made him able to own the land,” Narongrit said.
He said that Chanwit’s news that was released to the media damaged his reputation and he is going to sue Chanwit for defamation as well as other charges.
SOURCE: Phuket Hot News
Events
Mah Songs parade through Phuket Town exciting tourists and locals
PHOTOS: Phuket Hot News
Today, the Sapam and Bangku Shrines started their Mah Song parade, also known as ‘Lew Geng’ around the the main city of Phuket, in Phuket Town on the island’s east coast. The parades in the annual vegetarian festival are are feature of the 10 day event and attract thousands of tourists to the island in increasing numbers every year. The traditions of the Phuket vegetarian festival are based on ancient Chinese traditions of appeasing the gods to rid the bad luck and invite prosperity for the next year.
Much of Phuket’s Thai population are ethnically Thai-Chinese following the days when Chinese traders plied the Malacca Strait when Phuket was an important tradition hub between the East and West.
The parades were filled with both male and female Mah Song who had pierced their cheeks earlier in the morning in elaborate, secretive ceremonies, using different types of items from smaller steel skewers and swords, up to large tools and machinery items.
It’s believed that the display of piercings, and the parades around the streets with fireworks, will eliminate unfortunate events from people who join the vegetarian festival.
Some of the items used in the piercing process are originals as spoken about in legend, including swords and traditional lances from the five precincts in China. But some of them are weapons that are not mentioned in the legend. Recently the items have been getting larger and more bizarre, thought to be more for the cameras and the tourists as ‘shock value’, and less about the original traditions.
The parades from Sapam and Bangku Shrines were heading to the Saphan Hin Cape in order to collect the holy joss stick and candle smoke and bring it back to their shrines.
Along the parade, there were thousands of locals as well as tourists who were mainly dressed in white and gathered to observe and welcome the noisy parade, even though it was raining at the time when the parade was passing the intersection at the Standard Charter Bank Building in Phuket Town.
The crowd remained on the sidewalk and observed the parade until the last row. If you get too close to the parade you are in real danger of ending up with a firecracker at your feet or being overwhelmed by the smoke.
Many Phuket Town locals – residents and shops, living along the parade route, set up a worship table and lit up fire crackers in front of their houses to encourage the Mah Songs to stop by and bless the family.
The route of the parades started from the entrances of the shrines, moved along Thepkasattri Road and through Phuket old town before reaching Saphan Hin park. Tomorrow, the parade will start from the Samkong Shrine and also tour around the city.
SOURCE: Phuket Hot News
Events
OPINION: Phuket’s Vegetarian Festival is now for the tourists, not the locals
OPINION: Pruth Kulprasit
Phuket’s vegetarian Festival is an annual event steeped in ancient Chinese mysticism and fused with local island traditions and Buddhism. It’s a cacophony of noise, spiritualism, body piercing and rather bland vegetarian food. For the tourist or expat that witnesses the parades, fire-walking and ceremonies for the first time it’s a shock to the senses.For local Thai-Chinese, it’s a riveting annual festival. But some locals fear that it has changed too much to cater for the cameras and tourists.
Pruth Kulprasit told The Thaiger that the real meaning of the the festival is being lost amongst the smoke of the parades…
I wonder how many people, including tourists and locals, actually know the history and meaning of the Vegetarian Festival, because it is nothing like it was in the past.
If people were to judge the festival solely by what they see and hear now, then their reaction will most likely be one of fear, dismay or misunderstanding.
A lot of people avoid viewing the ancient traditions because of the crowds, traffic, excessive and dangerous use of firecrackers, and teenagers riding their motorbikes around like gangsters.
The younger crowd wear the traditional white outfits, symbolizing that they are following the rules of the Vegetarian Festival. However, though they are eating vegetarian food, they are still smoking, drinking and behaving badly, ripping down the streets at high speed.
Another difference between the traditional festival and what we have now is the way in which firecrackers are used. Traditionally, firecrackers are thrown at the ma song to scare evil spirits away. However, people now throw them at oncoming motorbikes, pedestrians and automobiles with potentially dangerous results.
On top of all of this, most places celebrating will play a Da Bei Zhou (a Buddhist chant) to help people feel at peace, but now we hear the chant remixed and polluted by the annoying cliche of drum and bass.
The main point of the Vegetarian Festival is to slow down, pray to the Chinese Gods at the shrines, and to be kind to yourself and other people. However, the Vegetarian Festival has turned into an intrusive and so-called ‘trendy’ event where people think it’s good enough to wear white and eat vegetarian food for 10 days. They have forgotten that the event is not just about cleansing one’s body; it’s about cleansing your mind and spirit as well.
Events
Phuket Vegetarian Festival events 2019 – schedule and history
The annual Phuket Vegetarian Festival, aka. ‘Nine Emperor Gods Festival’, always runs during the ninth lunar month. For expats and tourist ‘newbies’ the Vegetarian Festival is a lot to do with parades, firecrackers, bizarre ceremonies and spiritual mystiques piecing themselves, and little to do with vegetarian food.
Whilst we’ve tried to provide a program here, any time schedule at individual shrines is extremely fluid. But typically the ceremonies begin at the temples early morning and then the parades start winding their way through the streets mid to late morning. But, really, they can happen at any time of the day. The spirits appear little concerned with worldly concepts like ‘punctuality’.
The traditions of the annual festival are steeped in ancient Chinese traditions, fused with religious rites and local embellishments. Ask any local Thai-Chinese on the island and you’ll get a hundred different versions of what it all means. Best not to try and understand it – simply appreciate the dedication to the cause, the colour and noise, the baffling and brutal piercings and the most WTF event you’re likely ever see anywhere in the world.
The parades feature the ‘mah song’, a ‘possessed’ man or woman who leads the parade with body piercings that can be from mild to grotesque. Some of the parades are not for kids! These days the parades are trailed by first-aid teams who help some of the mah songs who succumb to their self-inflicted injuries and other devotees who get too close to the fireworks. Occupational health and safety is NOT a big feature of the annual celebrations.
In the wake of the passing parade is the stench of acrid fireworks smoke, red firecracker casings, bits of food, often blood and colourful flags that just get trampled in the frenzy.
Phuket was a popular trading port for the Chinese over four centuries so that half of the island’s residents are descendents of Thai/Chinese families. Whilst the annual parades, ceremonies and fire-walking displays are just an annual fixture for the locals, they are are an eye-popping week of sensory overload for newcomers to the week of traditions.
Whilst the Vegetarian Festival is celebrated in other parts of Thailand its focus is Phuket where Chinese tourists flock to enjoy the event, along with an increasingly curious bloc of western tourists.
On a typical day during the festival, devotees assemble at Chinese shrines – there are many around the island. There are food stalls lining the streets near the shrines where you can buy any number of vegetarian dishes. Usually it’s just lots of noodles with a few vegetables thrown in, tofu, stir fried and served on a plastic plate. There are hundreds of dishes but they all taste much the same.
The ‘vegetarian’ aspect of the festival is to ‘cleanse’ your body of evil spirits and eat a vegetarian-only diet for the ten days each year. Local cows and chickens rejoice as many locals do indeed go ‘veggie’ for the term of the celebration – some even keep it going until the end of the month.
The festival main event kicks off the ten days of celebrations (tonight), with everyone dressed in white gathered at their local shrine. A giant bamboo pole will be raised, meant to invite divinities to come down to earth. The mah songs wear bright and highly ornate outfits – the rest of us wear white. It you don’t have anything white be assured there are hundreds of shops you can get a ‘vegetarian festival-appropriate’ costume.
Devotees will follow the main rules for the week – mostly wear white, won’t eat meat, won’t drink alcohol, won’t have sex. Women having periods should not attend events or even watch the festival, according to the beliefs.
Each day of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival, processions start from one of the leading shrines around the island. Locals will flock to the temples in a chaotic crowd trying to get close to the mah song or even a selfie.
From early morning, the mah song will enter a trance at their favourite shrine and pierce their cheeks with, well, just about anything they can poke through their cheeks. Spikes, swords, car parts, tools, petrol nozzles… as the years pass the more excessive and grotesque the display of human piercing.
The procession will then wind their way through the streets. You’ll know they’re coming – traffic will be stopped and the mah songs and white-clad devotees will travel from one shrine to another. Locals (the Thai-Chinese anyway), will prepare food offerings on small tables outside their homes and shops, receive blessings from the mah song and suffer the deafening noise as the parade passes by.
Firecrackers get thrown around, all elements of safety or crowd control completely vanish and a good time is had by all – usually.
The mah songs say they are possessed by ancient spirits for the period of the parades and claim they suffer no pain when the articles are pierced through their cheeks. Spirits, good drugs or just hocus-pocus, the mah songs are the main player in the absorbing marches that are the feature of the parades all over the island. There are also fire-walking displays later in the week where devotees (and usually a few drunk tourists who would be advised not to try!) walk across red hot coals to display their protection from being burned by the ‘spirits’.
Whilst events may pop up anywhere around the island, the main focus is Phuket Town and Kathu where most of the Chinese shrines and temples are located.
More history of the Phuket Vegetarian festival HERE.
Activities for this year’s Vegetarian Festival
Monday, September 30
• Hun Jong Aam Joh Su Kong Naka Shrine, Wichit
Tuesday, October 1
• Sam Pai Kong Shine, Bang Khu
• Guan Tae Kun Shrine, Sapam
• Sang Lang Tong Shrine, Baan Muang Mai
Wednesday, October 2
• Tae Kun Shrine, Baan Nabon
• Lim Hu Tai Su Shrine, Samkong
• Tai Houd Tong Shrine, Surin Beach
• Bu Sent Tong Shrine, Cherng Talay
Thursday, October 3
• Tai Seng Pud Joh Shrine, Chalong
• Jeng Ong Shrine, opposite Vachira Phuket Hospital
• Ban Tha Rua Shrine, Tha Ruea
• Tae Koon Tai Tae, Baan Pasak, Cherng Talay
• Hun Jong Aam Joh Su Kong Naka Shrine, Wichit
• Sang Lang Tong Shrine, Muang Mai, Thalang
• Guan Tae Kun Shrine, Sapam
Friday, October 4
• Bang Neow Shrine, Srisoonthorn
• Gim Tsu Ong Shrine, Baan Don
• Sam Ong Hu Shrine, Cherng Talay
• Jong Ngie Tong Shrine, Ton Sai Waterfall
• Tai Houd Tong Shrine, Surin Beach
Saturday, October 5
• Jui Tui Shrine, Phuket Town
• Gim Tsu Ong Shrine, Baan Don
Sunday, October 6
• Lai Too Shrine, Kathu
• Tae Gun Shrine, Ban Nabon
• Hai Yian Keng Shrine, Baan Mai Khao
• Yok Ke Keng Shrine, Soi Pa-niang
Monday, October 7
• Ngoh Hian Tai Tae, Cherng Talay
• Sui Bun Tong Shrine, Phuket Town
• Sam Pai Kong Shrine, Bang Khu
Fire-walking ceremonies
Friday, October 4
• 8:09pm Jui Tui Shrine
• 8:09pm Jeng Ong Shrine
• 8:30pm Ban Tha Rua Shrine
• 8:45pm Guan Tae Kun Shrine
• 8:45pm Yok Ke Keng Shrine
• 9:00pm Sui Bun Tong Shrine
• 9:00pm Tae Gun Shrine
• 9:00pm Hai Yian Keng Shrine
Saturday, October 5
• 9:00pm Tai Houd Tong Shrine
• 9:00pm Bu Sent Tong Shrine
Sunday, October 6
• 2;00pm Kim Su Ong Shrine
• 8:00pm Bang Neow Shrine
• 8:00pm Tae Koon Tai Tae
• 8:09pm Lim Hu Tai Su Shrine
• 9:09pm Jong Ngie Tong Shrine
• 8:15pm Sang Lang Tong Shrine
• 8:30pm Sam Ong Hu Shrine
• 8:30pm Tai Seng Pud Joh Shrine
Monday, October 7
• 3:00pm Lai Too Shrine
• 7:30pm Sam Pai Kong Shrine
Tuesday, October 8
• Closing of the Vegetarian Festival 2019.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Why the Chinese are more important than Western tourists to Thailand
What goes up must come down – the battle of the baht
Thailand industrial property a winner as US-China trade war drags on
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
Thai government introduces new TM30T, to keep track of Thais
Foreign companies looking to relocate factories in Vietnam
Australian newspaper reports on Thai minister’s criminal drug past
Vietnam versus Thailand – which is the best for travel or living?
Bangkok is the world’s most visited city again, fourth year in a row
Dengue fever in Thailand: 3 dead in Bangkok since January 2019
“If you want to shoot me, get on with it,” British grandmother
Chinese con men wanted for 700 million baht fraud arrested in Phuket
US will slap tariffs on EU following Airbus trade ruling
“Broadway in Bangkok, unplugged” – Musical theatre comes to Bangkok in November
British man involved in death of Thai woman in Pattaya gets 4 year sentence for drugs in the UK
Journey back to Tham Luang in ‘The Cave’ – VIDEO
Thai police to stop background checks on Muslim students
Bangkok’s Dream World has unexpected new attraction
‘Impeachment nonsense’ is to blame for Wall Street rout – US President Trump
Phuket lawyer to sue his client for defamation and unpaid bills of 100 million baht
21st dugong found dead in fish nets off Phang Nga
Chinese tourist injured after falling off baht bus in Pattaya
Thailand’s growth forecasts for the rest of 2019 slashed again
Critics sound alarm as Singapore’s ‘fake news’ law start today
Bangkok’s blue skies return, but light smog lingers
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures (2019)
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Toxic skin-whitening creams still available on shelves
- Air Pollution2 days ago
Indonesia’s burning issue – controlling the palm oil giants
- Air Pollution3 days ago
Thai PM orders anti-pollution measures for smoggy Bangkok
- North East3 days ago
“Richest man in Khon Kaen” in stand-off with police
- Thailand4 days ago
Aaaaaw, baby elephant takes a nap
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Samui airport ‘spy cam’ taken offline after police raid home of British expat
- Uncategorized3 days ago
Spending on Bangkok’s Vegetarian Festival up 2.4% from last year
- Bangkok4 days ago
Suvarnabhumi villagers still chasing compensation from government after 13 years