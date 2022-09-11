Connect with us

Election

POLL: People unsatisfied with Prawit, want a special election

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Most don't want Prawit to reshuffle the cabinet, just call an election.

A new poll revealed that people are not impressed with caretaker Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan as acting PM, but do not want him to take major action either, aside from calling a new election to find his replacement. The majority of people do not want a Cabinet reshuffle, but most people want a special election called to elect a new prime minister.

The poll was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) and interviewed 1,312 people between September 5 and 7 to ask them about Prawit, his performance, and what he should and shouldn’t do. The survey was done by phone and included people of all occupations and incomes as well as levels of education and ages, all over 18.

NIDA asked people’s opinions after Prawit stepped in as caretaker prime minister two weeks ago when the Constitutional Court declared that Prayut Chan-o-cha must step down from the PM position while they deliberate on whether he has reached his eight-year term limit.

The poll asked the following questions, with answers grouped into yes or no, as well as a more nuanced range of strong or mild agreement or disagreement:

Would it be appropriate for caretaker Prime Minister Prawit to reshuffle the cabinet?

  • 58.92% – NO
    • 46.34% – not at all appropriate
    • 12.58% – not appropriate
  • 37.57% – YES
    • 21.57% – very appropriate
    • 16.00% – appropriate
  • 3.51% – no answer or not interested

Would it be appropriate for Prawit to dissolve the House of Representatives and call a new election?

  • 80.34% – YES
    • 63.80% – most appropriate
    • 16.54% – fairly appropriate
  • 18.35% – NO
    • 13.95% – not appropriate at all
    • 4.40% – not quite appropriate
  • 0.91% – no answer or not interested

Are you satisfied in the past two weeks with the job Prawit has done as caretaker prime minister?

  • 63.72% – NO
    • 41.46% – not at all satisfied
    • 22.26% – not quite satisfied
  • 31.33% – YES
    • 22.87% – fairly satisfied
    • 8.46% – most satisfied
  • 4.95% – no answer or not interested

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Recent comments:
Shade_Wilder
2022-09-11 12:53
"A new poll revealed that people are not impressed with caretaker Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan as acting PM" He should be immediately woken up and informed. 😎
Janneman
2022-09-11 14:09
Unsatisfied? But why? He didnt do anything wrong? In fact he didnt do anything at all. Except sleeping 💤💤
Noble_Design
2022-09-11 15:13
1 hour ago, Janneman said: Unsatisfied? But why? He didnt do anything wrong? In fact he didnt do anything at all. Except sleeping 💤💤 People are so finicky. Just last week they loved him so much:  

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

