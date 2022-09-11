Thai irrigation official transferred following Rangsit floods

An irrigation official in Thailand’s central province of Pathum Thani has been transferred from his regular work after floods wreaked havoc on the Rangsit district this week. The official, Bowdaeng Takaew, is the director of the Southern Rangsit Operation and Maintenance Project.

The reason for Bowdaeng’s transfer hasn’t yet been specified, but it is believed that the transfer is due to the project’s failure leading to heavy flooding. The water level in the Rangsit Prayunsak has slightly dropped, but patches of flooding remain.

Bowdaeng has now been moved to the Royal Irrigation Department deputy director-general’s office until further notice, the department said yesterday.

Flood levels in Rangsit were at a dangerous level on Thursday. The official district website revealed the level of water in the Rangsit Canal had risen to 1.8 metres from 1.78 metres in the morning. Rangsit had 20 water pumps in operation, but nine of them broke down.

Bowdaeng revealed that the outsourcing company that took care of the water pump repairs ran out of spare parts. Bowdaeng reported that the spare parts would be delivered from abroad, and delivery would take about three days.

The Director of the Royal Irrigation Department, Prapit Chanma, had promised residents he would find more water pumps to replace the broken ones waiting for repair.

Mayor Police Captain Trelup Toopgrajank reported that as of yesterday, about 60% of the municipality was inundated. He said, however, that water pumps helped to ease the situation. He called on the RID to speed up the drainage.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post