Connect with us

Election

Massive poll finds over 93% want PM Prayut to leave office now

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Should PM Prayut Chan-o-cha remain in office?

With just one day before PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s premiership expires, the Constitutional Court still has not ruled if he can continue as Thailand’s leader or not, but the court of public opinion has spoken. A new phone survey from a group of universities, TV stations, and online media found that a whopping 93.17% of people do not want PM Prayut to remain in office after his eight-year term ends tomorrow.

While polls in Thailand are often eviscerated in the comment section for their small sample size, a coalition of eight digital television stations, online media sources, and lecturers from eight different universities garnered a total of 374,063 responses, though 1,438 votes were deemed invalid, and eliminated.

The poll was conducted over the phone just days ago on August 20 and 21 to get a quick snapshot of public opinion about whether PM Prayut should stay in office. It included responses from 4,579 Thai nationals living abroad. Some 348,511 people voted that they did not want the prime minister to remain in office now that his eight years are up. Just 25,552 people, less than 7% of those surveyed, believed he should be allowed to continue as PM.

Should PM Prayut Chan-o-cha remain in office?

Should PM Prayut Chan-o-cha remain in office?

Prayut, who takes little heed of poll data, has spent eight years in the PM office, and the current constitution allows a maximum of eight years for any prime minister. But the current constitution was only adopted four years ago. It’s this discrepancy that forms the basis of the hotly debated legal question: Does PM Prayut’s constitutionally mandated eight-year limit start from the date he took office or from the date the constitution was ratified?

The Election Commission was discussing the legality of his terms yesterday, and the Constitutional Court is due to make a ruling imminently. Opposition parties, as well as legal scholars, academics, and activist groups, have been ramping up the pressure in their calls for him to step down as the term ending date looms closer and closer.

Meanwhile, the group that conducted the survey points out that the poll is not necessarily indicative of the entire national voting sentiment, is not legally binding, and has no effect on whether PM Prayut will remain in office or not.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-08-23 09:10
That number must be exaggerated, 7%???
HiuMak
2022-08-23 09:22
1 hour ago, Thaiger said:  A new phone survey from a group of universities, TV stations and online media found that a whopping 93.17% of people do not want PM Prayut to remain in office after his eight-year term ending…
Giltee
2022-08-23 09:36
So if this result is true and the PM doesn’t resign then his party has to get rid of him if they want to have any chance of winning seats in the next election. 

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 min ago

Spokesman warns end of CCSA, Decree not guaranteed
Crime1 hour ago

Court denies bail to Thai policewoman who allegedly kept soldier as a slave
Bangkok1 hour ago

Angry woman taxi driver fined for racing a bus in Bangkok
Sponsored1 day ago

British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Tourism2 hours ago

AirAsia Thailand launches Bangkok to Fukuoka flights October 12
Crime2 hours ago

Court grants bail to salon owner who murdered couple over haircut in central Thailand
Pattaya2 hours ago

Makhot scoops 50,000 baht in Miss LGBT Thailand heat
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya3 hours ago

Woman takes poison & plunges to death from balcony in Pattaya
Thailand4 hours ago

Revered Monk turned Ladyboy | GMT
Press Room4 hours ago

Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #1 The Legend Thai Ads
Tourism4 hours ago

Cambodia aims for 1 million tourists in 2022, has 740k already
Election5 hours ago

Massive poll finds over 93% want PM Prayut to leave office now
Crime18 hours ago

Salon owner who stabbed 2 charged with premeditated murder
Thailand19 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand to end state of Covid emergency 
Thailand19 hours ago

Two cars plummet into enormous hole on ‘Friendship Highway’ in northeast Thailand
Bangkok19 hours ago

Transgender stabs boyfriend to death after he hit her with a ganja bong
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending