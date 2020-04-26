Thailand loses US free trade benefits worth billions of baht | The Thaiger

Economy
Thailand loses US free trade benefits worth billions of baht
Thailand loses duty free access for 42.2 billion baht in exports to the US market from today, 6 months after Washington warned it would pull back on trade privileges unless the kingdom committed to labour rights reforms. Once trade preferences for Thai products are removed they are subject to tax of between 4% and 5%, making them more expensive in the lucrative US market.
Analysts say they expect the new duties to do little direct damage. The US has said it would restore duties on just under one third of the 1.43 trillion baht worth of Thai imports eligible for duty free treatment under the US Generalised System of Preferences.
The US Trade Representative’s office said in October that Thailand had “yet to take steps to provide internationally recognised worker rights in a number of important areas,” particularly its fishing industry, notorious for slave-labour conditions and human trafficking, 6 years after US unions raised the issue.
The US Embassy in Bangkok told VOA News last week the cuts to Thailand’s trade privileges would go ahead as planned.
Human Rights Watch and other groups have long accused Thailand of “profiting from widespread human trafficking and debt bondage among its millions of migrant workers, who help drive the country’s economy, especially its multibillion dollar seafood industry. In a report on the industry last month, the International Labor Organisation said working conditions are improving, but not by much.
“Serious abuses persist for a significant number of workers surveyed. Injuries are still common, employers still use debt to control employees, and migrants are still barred by law from forming unions.”
The deputy director for Human Rights Watch in Asia says Thailand’s government had done pretty much nothing to address the USTR’s outstanding concerns in the past 6 months and welcomes Washington’s decision to follow through on the benefit cuts.
“These are trade benefits that were voluntarily extended to Thailand based on certain conditions. Those conditions are that Thailand respect labour rights, including freedom of association and right to collectively bargain, and there is plenty of evidence to show Bangkok has not reformed its highly deficient labour law or improved implementation of various laws to protect labour rights.”
Thai government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek say labour law reforms are still in the works but conceded that the results might not satisfy the USTR.
“It’s not that we cannot do it… but there are things that we cannot do at the moment. And when we are going to draft a new law, we have to listen to all of the stakeholders.”
Some Thai labour groups oppose letting migrant workers form their own unions, claiming it might give them an advantage over locals. Ratchada says giving migrant workers their own unions is no panacea, and not the only way to help them.
“Having the migrant labour union doesn’t mean you can guarantee the labour rights. But we are guaranteeing and protecting migrant workers’ rights, so I think that is more important than having a union itself.”
As for the lost trade privileges, Ratchada says the volume of Thai exports losing duty-free status is relatively modest and will not trouble the economy much. Analysts and economists agree.
US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross himself downplayed the coming cuts as “trivial” after a meeting with Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha in November.
“The GSP issue has been blown way out of proportion. It’s no big deal.”
SOURCE: VOA
Coronavirus Thailand
Curfew subjects Thailand’s many homeless to arrest
“The homeless can’t stay at home.”
Earlier this month, Police in Chiang Mai arrrested “Tui,” a homeless man, for violating the national curfew imposed as part of the Emergency Decree to contain the spread of Covid-19. Police say they “found him wandering on the streets without permission from authorities or valid reasons,” and the court then sentenced Tui to 15 days in jail, suspended, and a fine of 1,500 baht. The judge decided not to put Tui in a 3 day detention in lieu of paying the fine, as Tui couldn’t afford it.
The judge ordered Tui, who usually sleeps on the floor of a local wet market, not to repeat the offence and not to leave his home for seven days. Tui told Human Rights Watch that he did not see how he could manage that.
“I will just have to hide, and hope police don’t see me on the streets at night again.”
There have been many such cases across Thailand, raising concerns that the emergency regulations are disproportionately hard on the homeless. Indeed the regulations assume that people have a home to go too.
Government figures show Thailand has about 2,700 homeless people, likely a gross under-estimation in a nation of around 66 million. Bangkok alone could have as many, very probably a lot more.
The lockdown and empty streets mean fewer chances for homeless people to earn money. What’s more, they face stigmatisation and accusations of carrying and negligently spreading the virus, as well as of defying government orders.
It’s been over 15 weeks since Thailand recorded its first Covid-19 case, but the government still has not reached out to the homeless population for testing. Only rudimentary temperature checks using questionably-accurate handheld thermometers are available to homeless people when they line up to receive food and necessities.
Government shelters are often overcrowded, without sufficient space required for the mandated “social distancing,” and are usually far from areas homeless people know and frequent, so they are reluctant to go.
Leilani Farha, the UN special rapporteur on the right to adequate housing, sees the potential for catastrophe.
“Housing has become the front line defense against the coronavirus. Home has rarely been more of a life or death situation.”
Thai PM Prayut Chan-ocha has repeatedly said “no one will be left behind.”
“He should insist government officials follow his motto and apply it to people without roof over their heads.”
SOURCE: Human Rights Watch
Economy
“Thai Airways will survive”. Emergency meeting next Wednesday.
“Thai Airways will not collapse. The fact that Deputy PM Somkid stepped in to handle the issue means the government will rescue it.”
It’s no secret that Thailand’s national carrier has been a financial basket case for over a decade, bleeding money and marketshare as the years pass. The top-heavy Thai company is bailed out by the Thai government each year with continual demands for restructure and business plans that never appear to address the airlines’ fundamentally-flawed management structure.
Thai staff put together their own video (below).
Now the fate of the national carrier may finally be decided in a meeting next week chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. The government will attempt to decide the fate of the ailing carrier in a meeting of the State Enterprise Policy Commission on Wednesday, with the possibility of a shareholder restructuring to help the ailing airline stay afloat. With the Government seeking to cut budgets from all departments due to the financial impact of the Covid-19 crisis, the annual burden of bailing out the national carrier has become more acute.
The meeting will decide the conditions and scope of rehabilitation for the bruised and battered airline. The airline has continually been told to sort out its unwieldy middle-management, ageing fleet and fare structure. The airline has been stuck with a 1990s national airline model whilst newer, more nimble, better financed and managed airlines, with younger fleets and management styles, have flown straight past the legacy airline.
Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak yesterday called urgent talks with Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana to discuss whether the national flagship carrier should remain a state enterprise under the Transport Ministry, or be privatised.
Saksayam told reporters that a future share structure was not discussed at that meeting, but hinted that Thai executives had been assigned to draw up plans to resurrect the company from years of financial woes before the crucial meeting.
Faith, or the lack thereof, in Thai Airways has captured headlines in recent months, with Covid-19 battering the already financially struggling airline.
Due to coronavirus outbreak, Thai was forced to enact furloughs and slash salaries. There have been unsubstantiated reports that private businesses with deep pockets might become significant new shareholders.
To quash those rumours, Somkid reportedly stepped in on Thursday and established an ad-hoc panel to find ways to revive the 60 year old carrier after a report that the Finance Ministry will have the Government Savings Bank and state-owned Krung Thai Bank’s Vayupak fund will acquire more shares.
The Ministry of Finance currently owns 51.03% of the shares, leaving 15.12% with the Vayupak 1 fund and 2.13% with the Government Savings Bank, according to Bangkok Post.
Deputy Transport Minister Thavorn Senniam says one potential plan is to have the Finance Ministry reduce its shares, allowing the Vayupak fund to increase its stake. He believes with the Vayupak fund as a major shareholder, Thai Airways will be forced to operate more efficiently like other SET-listed companies.
Thavorn ruled out rumours that private investors will become major shareholders.
“This direction is impossible as it tantamount to privatising the national carrier.”
Thavorn says other options include requesting more funding, the issuance of corporate bonds or a capital increase. He says financial experts will know which path is best for Thai to prevent it from making further losses.
“Only the PM and the cabinet can decide on the shareholder issue, but regardless of the restructuring, Thai will survive.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Vietnam
China opens 2 more border points to allow transport of Thai fruits
The director-general of the Department of Agriculture announced today that China has opened two more points at its Vietnam border to allow the transportation of Thai fruits during the Covid-19 crisis. The move comes after the existing Youyi Guan checkpoint was overwhelmed with 15 kilometre queues of Thai and Vietnamese goods vehicles.
The Department of Agriculture together with National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards raised the border traffic problem with the China’s General Administration of Customs. China responded by opening the Dongxing and Pingxiang border gates in its southern Guangxi province for imports of Thai fruits from the Vietnamese side.
The former can serve over 2,000 trucks a day, while the latter allows the fruits to be brought in by train.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Thailand loses US free trade benefits worth billions of baht
NY Governor offers evidence that the virus entered the US from Europe
Curfew subjects Thailand’s many homeless to arrest
Park chief, officers arrested for house party
15 new national virus cases, 5 imported (Sunday)
5G, Bill Gates, Chinese Labs and more Covid-19 myths
Phuket reports 4 new Covid-19 cases, all in Bang Tao (Sunday)
North Korean leader reportedly in “vegetative state”
Ethical sanctuaries looking after over 250 elephants in southern Thailand
Colour-coding gives insight to Government’s post-April 30 strategy
Summer storms forecast around the Kingdom today
With humans indoors, nature makes a comeback
Tourism minister, TAT hope for a return of limited domestic travel
Online video platform TikTok assessing live streaming in Thailand
Thailand reports 53 new virus cases, 1 more death (Saturday)
Sweden’s massive public health gamble is failing
Thailand’s new ‘normal’ – Government charts course post-April 30
Stranded Russian couple have been living in a Krabi cave
Back to business – time for Thailand’s tourist industry to get ready
Thailand visa amnesty extended to July 30
Bangkok alcohol sales ban extended to April 30
Doctors advise 5-step plan to re-opening Thailand
Chiang Mai still struggling for some fresh air
Oil prices tank, as crisis fuels calls to re-open economies
27 new virus cases, no deaths for third straight day, recovery rate passes 70%
British woman stranded in Chiang Mai airport finds somewhere to stay
What could happen after April 30? Thailand’s new ‘normal’
The China Bounce – are the Chinese packing their bags ready to come back to Thailand?
Phuket reports one new case, an 83 year old Italian
Water discounts and refunds will start May 1
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Tropical storms on the menu today for northeastern, northern and central provinces
- Coronavirus Cases3 days ago
Baby becomes youngest Covid-19 patient to recover in Thailand
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
Flights won’t return to ‘normal’ before October 2021 – Airports of Thailand
- Business3 days ago
China opens 2 more border points to allow transport of Thai fruits
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
Thousands of tourists stranded on a trio of Gulf islands
- Cambodia3 days ago
Thailand names 5 more ASEAN countries as ‘high risk’, 4 are border nations
- Crime3 days ago
Four arrested for shooting videos at Phuket Zoo and soliciting donations
- Hot News4 days ago
Where is North Korean leader Kim Jong Un?