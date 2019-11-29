Thai bank returns 10 million out of 13 million stolen. “Sue us for the rest” | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Thai bank returns 10 million out of 13 million stolen. “Sue us for the rest”
PHOTO: khaosod.com
13 million baht was stolen from a grandmother’s bank account by a bank employee. The bank has now returned 10 million baht and told her that if she wants the rest she’ll have to sue for it. The Thai language story didn’t announce the name or location of the bank although The Thaiger has ascertained it is in Bangkok.
83 years old Arunporn Wangsantiporn, owner of Krungthai Audio Company and Ratchapol Sirisakorn, the leader of a group that fights for justice, headed straight to the Crime Suppression Division yesterday demanding justice.
Arunporn claimes that a bank employee stole 13,550,000 baht from her bank account. The victim stated that she has been a customer at the bank since she was a young girl. Her income comes from teaching Chinese, investing in the stock market, and from her audio company.
The bank treated her as a VIP and offered her personalised services every time she visited. For the past few years the bank employee assigned to her earned the victim’s trust and even visited the grandmother at home with gifts.
Then between 2015-2017, the girl asked her to open 3 new bank accounts at another branch. The girl then transferred to work at another branch of the same bank. She approached the victim stating there was a new bank account with a high interest rate of 5.5%. The victim trusted her and opened 8 more bank accounts with savings totalling 13,550,000 baht. She gave the girl the money in cash at the Thaksin Branch.
One day she received a call from the bank manager telling her that someone dropped her bankbook at the bank. She got her child to check, as she had all the bankbooks at home, only to find out (surprise) that there have never been any deposits into any of the accounts.
The bank then told her in March 2018 that the girl had stolen money from up to 5 other customers and was currently in jail. The bank explained they were willing to return 10,075,629 baht but the remaining 3,474,372 baht “does not match up to the information that they have”, so they wouldn’t return the full amount.
“If the victim wants it back then she will have to sue.”
The victim told the media that she is not able to sue because the case is currently being investigated where the signatures are being checked to see if they were forged.
Now it’s been a full year and the case has gone cold, so she decided to approach the CSD to follow up the case.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Bangkok
Thai driver nearly sends car into reverse plunge from fourth floor of car park
PHOTOS: JS100 Radio
A woman has had a lucky escape after nearly reversing her car off the fourth floor of an office car park.
The Bangkok Post reports that this is the second time a driver has repeated the feat at the car park of the Food and Drug Administration in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok.
A year ago, a driver sent his truck plunging from the sixth floor of the same car park, after starting the engine while the vehicle was in reverse. Fortunately for him, he was outside of the truck at the time and managed to let go before it pulled him to almost certain death.
This time round, a woman driving a new white Toyota C-HR was attempting to park it when she accidentally reversed over the wheel stop instead, smashing a chunk out of the wall and causing the back wheels of the car to drop over the edge of the car park, four floors up. Luckily, the front wheels were stopped by the wheel stop, but the car was left balancing precariously.
The woman says she was unable to open the driver’s door as it had been crushed by a pillar, but another person in the car park managed to help her escape through another door.
Speaking to the Bangkok Post later, the woman says she was parking her car when she heard a loud bang, which caused her to hit the brake hard (she thinks it was the brake). She says she only bought the car a month ago and has many years of driving under her belt.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Soi Dog reaches new milestone – neutering 100,000 animals in one year
“The day we see no suffering of stray animals on the streets and the eradication of rabies in Thailand.”
That’s the long-term goals of the Soi Dog Foundation. The non-profit organisation has made great strides towards these so far in 2019 by surpassing 100,000 stray dog and cat sterilisations in a calendar year for the first time in its history, an impressive increase on 53% compared to the same period last year.
This has led to the neutering and vaccinating of more stray animals here in Thailand than any other organisation in the world are currently achieving, with the total number of sterilised dogs and cats standing at 370,000 since the foundation’s inception in 2003.
The work of the Foundation, led by Phuket’s John Dalley, has made a remarkable change to the welfare of street dogs, especially on the island of Phuket where they’ve been operating for 16 years, in a ‘closed system’ environment. The Foundation’s work in Bangkok is also starting to reap rewards with neutered dogs returning to the street but unable to produce more unwanted puppies.
The same applies with the soi cats.
The sharp rise in numbers is a result of additional mobile clinic teams in Bangkok, where Soi Dog is expanding, and now consists of six teams moving around greater Bangkok – progressing faster and more efficiently than ever before.
Soi Dog has also achieved more than 5,000 spay and neuter procedures in one month in Bangkok for the first time ever. The foundation is determined to keep on working to raise the number and is planning the introduction of more mobile teams in Bangkok in the near future, subject to local and international financial support from donors and animal lovers who share the vision to reduce the number of unwanted and abandoned animals on the streets of Thailand.
To contact the Soi Dog Foundation, or visit their main centre in Mai Khao, Phuket, go to their website HERE.
Bangkok
Over 50% of businesses ignoring orders on wastewater release into central Thailand canal
PHOTO: Iloilo Wanderer
The Pollution Control Department says over 50% of businesses are ignoring orders regarding the discharge of wastewater into Klong Saen Saeb. The canal connects Bangkok’s Chao Phraya river with the central Thailand provinces of Prachinburi and Chachoengsao.
The Nation reports that between 2016 and 2019, over 289 establishments out of 600 have stuck to the rules issued by the PCD on the drainage of wastewater into the canal, as confirmed by PCD director-general, Pralong Damrongthai.
The department says all apartments, hotels and offices that release wastewater into the canal must work to improve treatment of this wastewater. Pralong claims that 304 businesses continue to ignore the order and will be fined at a rate of 2,000 baht a day until they adhere to it.
It also plans to publicly name the 289 establishments that are complying with the PCD regulation in the hope that the positive PR will encourage others to do the same.
The Thaiger recommends the department name the 304 businesses NOT complying with the regulations. We’ll publish them all here.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start”
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Thai baht dips after rate cut
Bangkok will be underwater in 30 years says new study
‘Matmo’ will bring floods to upper and central Thailand
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Absurdities of modern flying, and do we really need to be shown how to fasten a seat belt?
Thai bank returns 10 million out of 13 million stolen. “Sue us for the rest”
Thai household debt hits all-time high of 340K baht per house
First clinic to offer medical cannabis opens in central Thailand
Thai government confirms introduction of “double entry” tourist visa
Pick-up destroyed by fire after dashcam exploded
Thai driver nearly sends car into reverse plunge from fourth floor of car park
Thailand Charter Week a great success for Thai yachting industry
Phuket tollway and tunnel project, linking Kathu and Patong, awaiting approval
Mon refugees continue to flee Myanmar to Thailand
Cambodia offers olive branch after letter from Trump
Two Aussies, Nigerian and Thai arrested with a kilogram of crystal meth – VIDEO
Soi Dog reaches new milestone – neutering 100,000 animals in one year
Member of committee to ban farm chemicals quits in protest over U-turn
Major fire averted after resident leaves the chicken cooking in Pattaya
German busted for 5 day overstay in Pattaya
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
Trending
- Travel3 days ago
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
- Thailand1 day ago
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
- Environment3 days ago
Health minister: No delays on agri-chemical bans
- Bangkok3 days ago
Chinese man stabbed to death in Bangkok office
- Thailand2 days ago
All national highways in Thailand to have four lanes by 2022
- Crime3 days ago
10 months later, no action to catch Bea’s murderer – Phuket
- Crime3 days ago
Criminal Court upholds bail for former park chief Chaiwat
- Chiang Rai2 days ago
Former Chiang Rai Governor says “The Cave” wrong in some places