Thai bank returns 10 million out of 13 million stolen. “Sue us for the rest” | The Thaiger

Bangkok

Thai bank returns 10 million out of 13 million stolen. "Sue us for the rest"

29 mins ago

PHOTO: khaosod.com

13 million baht was stolen from a grandmother’s bank account by a bank employee. The bank has now returned 10 million baht and told her that if she wants the rest she’ll have to sue for it. The Thai language story didn’t announce the name or location of the bank although The Thaiger has ascertained it is in Bangkok.

83 years old Arunporn Wangsantiporn, owner of Krungthai Audio Company and Ratchapol Sirisakorn, the leader of a group that fights for justice, headed straight to the Crime Suppression Division yesterday demanding justice.

Arunporn claimes that a bank employee stole 13,550,000 baht from her bank account. The victim stated that she has been a customer at the bank since she was a young girl. Her income comes from teaching Chinese, investing in the stock market, and from her audio company.

The bank treated her as a VIP and offered her personalised services every time she visited. For the past few years the bank employee assigned to her earned the victim’s trust and even visited the grandmother at home with gifts.

Then between 2015-2017, the girl asked her to open 3 new bank accounts at another branch. The girl then transferred to work at another branch of the same bank. She approached the victim stating there was a new bank account with a high interest rate of 5.5%. The victim trusted her and opened 8 more bank accounts with savings totalling 13,550,000 baht. She gave the girl the money in cash at the Thaksin Branch.

One day she received a call from the bank manager telling her that someone dropped her bankbook at the bank. She got her child to check, as she had all the bankbooks at home, only to find out (surprise) that there have never been any deposits into any of the accounts.

The bank then told her in March 2018 that the girl had stolen money from up to 5 other customers and was currently in jail. The bank explained they were willing to return 10,075,629 baht but the remaining 3,474,372 baht “does not match up to the information that they have”, so they wouldn’t return the full amount.

“If the victim wants it back then she will have to sue.”

The victim told the media that she is not able to sue because the case is currently being investigated where the signatures are being checked to see if they were forged.

Now it’s been a full year and the case has gone cold, so she decided to approach the CSD to follow up the case.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Bangkok

Thai driver nearly sends car into reverse plunge from fourth floor of car park

May Taylor

5 hours ago

November 29, 2019

PHOTOS: JS100 Radio

A woman has had a lucky escape after nearly reversing her car off the fourth floor of an office car park.

The Bangkok Post reports that this is the second time a driver has repeated the feat at the car park of the Food and Drug Administration in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok.

A year ago, a driver sent his truck plunging from the sixth floor of the same car park, after starting the engine while the vehicle was in reverse. Fortunately for him, he was outside of the truck at the time and managed to let go before it pulled him to almost certain death.

This time round, a woman driving a new white Toyota C-HR was attempting to park it when she accidentally reversed over the wheel stop instead, smashing a chunk out of the wall and causing the back wheels of the car to drop over the edge of the car park, four floors up. Luckily, the front wheels were stopped by the wheel stop, but the car was left balancing precariously.

The woman says she was unable to open the driver’s door as it had been crushed by a pillar, but another person in the car park managed to help her escape through another door.

Speaking to the Bangkok Post later, the woman says she was parking her car when she heard a loud bang, which caused her to hit the brake hard (she thinks it was the brake). She says she only bought the car a month ago and has many years of driving under her belt.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Bangkok

Soi Dog reaches new milestone – neutering 100,000 animals in one year

20 hours ago

November 28, 2019

“The day we see no suffering of stray animals on the streets and the eradication of rabies in Thailand.”

That’s the long-term goals of the Soi Dog Foundation. The non-profit organisation has made great strides towards these so far in 2019 by surpassing 100,000 stray dog and cat sterilisations in a calendar year for the first time in its history, an impressive increase on 53% compared to the same period last year.

This has led to the neutering and vaccinating of more stray animals here in Thailand than any other organisation in the world are currently achieving, with the total number of sterilised dogs and cats standing at 370,000 since the foundation’s inception in 2003.

The work of the Foundation, led by Phuket’s John Dalley, has made a remarkable change to the welfare of street dogs, especially on the island of Phuket where they’ve been operating for 16 years, in a ‘closed system’ environment. The Foundation’s work in Bangkok is also starting to reap rewards with neutered dogs returning to the street but unable to produce more unwanted puppies.

The same applies with the soi cats.

The sharp rise in numbers is a result of additional mobile clinic teams in Bangkok, where Soi Dog is expanding, and now consists of six teams moving around greater Bangkok – progressing faster and more efficiently than ever before.

Soi Dog has also achieved more than 5,000 spay and neuter procedures in one month in Bangkok for the first time ever. The foundation is determined to keep on working to raise the number and is planning the introduction of more mobile teams in Bangkok in the near future, subject to local and international financial support from donors and animal lovers who share the vision to reduce the number of unwanted and abandoned animals on the streets of Thailand.

To contact the Soi Dog Foundation, or visit their main centre in Mai Khao, Phuket, go to their website HERE.

Bangkok

Over 50% of businesses ignoring orders on wastewater release into central Thailand canal

1 day ago

November 28, 2019

PHOTO: Iloilo Wanderer

The Pollution Control Department says over 50% of businesses are ignoring orders regarding the discharge of wastewater into Klong Saen Saeb. The canal connects Bangkok’s Chao Phraya river with the central Thailand provinces of Prachinburi and Chachoengsao.

The Nation reports that between 2016 and 2019, over 289 establishments out of 600 have stuck to the rules issued by the PCD on the drainage of wastewater into the canal, as confirmed by PCD director-general, Pralong Damrongthai.

The department says all apartments, hotels and offices that release wastewater into the canal must work to improve treatment of this wastewater. Pralong claims that 304 businesses continue to ignore the order and will be fined at a rate of 2,000 baht a day until they adhere to it.

It also plans to publicly name the 289 establishments that are complying with the PCD regulation in the hope that the positive PR will encourage others to do the same.

The Thaiger recommends the department name the 304 businesses NOT complying with the regulations. We’ll publish them all here.

SOURCE: The Nation

