Thai bank returns 10 million out of 13 million stolen. “Sue us for the rest” | The Thaiger

PHOTO: khaosod.com

13 million baht was stolen from a grandmother’s bank account by a bank employee. The bank has now returned 10 million baht and told her that if she wants the rest she’ll have to sue for it. The Thai language story didn’t announce the name or location of the bank although The Thaiger has ascertained it is in Bangkok.

83 years old Arunporn Wangsantiporn, owner of Krungthai Audio Company and Ratchapol Sirisakorn, the leader of a group that fights for justice, headed straight to the Crime Suppression Division yesterday demanding justice.

Arunporn claimes that a bank employee stole 13,550,000 baht from her bank account. The victim stated that she has been a customer at the bank since she was a young girl. Her income comes from teaching Chinese, investing in the stock market, and from her audio company.

The bank treated her as a VIP and offered her personalised services every time she visited. For the past few years the bank employee assigned to her earned the victim’s trust and even visited the grandmother at home with gifts.

Then between 2015-2017, the girl asked her to open 3 new bank accounts at another branch. The girl then transferred to work at another branch of the same bank. She approached the victim stating there was a new bank account with a high interest rate of 5.5%. The victim trusted her and opened 8 more bank accounts with savings totalling 13,550,000 baht. She gave the girl the money in cash at the Thaksin Branch.

One day she received a call from the bank manager telling her that someone dropped her bankbook at the bank. She got her child to check, as she had all the bankbooks at home, only to find out (surprise) that there have never been any deposits into any of the accounts.

The bank then told her in March 2018 that the girl had stolen money from up to 5 other customers and was currently in jail. The bank explained they were willing to return 10,075,629 baht but the remaining 3,474,372 baht “does not match up to the information that they have”, so they wouldn’t return the full amount.

“If the victim wants it back then she will have to sue.”

The victim told the media that she is not able to sue because the case is currently being investigated where the signatures are being checked to see if they were forged.

Now it’s been a full year and the case has gone cold, so she decided to approach the CSD to follow up the case.

SOURCE: Thai Residents