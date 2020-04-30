Thai Airways gets another lifeline from the government | The Thaiger

Economy
Thai Airways gets another lifeline from the government
Thai Airways is finally getting a reprieve, after years of financial woes and corporate drama. The struggling national carrier is getting a lifeline in the form of a bailout loan. Finance permanent secretary Prasong Poontaneat made the announcement yesterday, after a meeting chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The State Enterprise Policy Committee meeting approved “in principle” the proposal to rehabilitate the national carrier. The Finance Ministry is expected to guarantee a loan worth 50 billion baht to rescue the business.
The committee assigned a financial consultant to work out a rehabilitation blueprint to be submitted to the Thai Airways board. Central to the plan is the bailout loan. The airline will remain a state enterprise. A source at Government House said the Finance Ministry will guarantee the loan until the end of the year.
The amount falls below the original plan for a 70 billion baht loan. Moreover, the airline will have to renegotiate its debts with creditors and adopt cost cutting measures.
The loan will be disbursed in installments to spur the airline to stay on track with the rehabilitation. The extension of the loan depends on the content of the rescue plan and the company’s success in implementing it as well as the bailout conditions.
The national carrier posted a net loss of 2.11 billion baht in 2017, which grew to 11.6 billion baht in 2018 and 12 billion last year, according to data from the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its debt to equity ratio rose to 21 in 2019 from 12 in 2018 and 7.8 in 2017.
Current rules prevent the Finance Ministry from guaranteeing loans to state enterprises that have posted net losses for three consecutive years and are engaged in infrastructure related business. Thai Airways has made three straight years of losses, but its business is not classified as infrastructure.
The Government House source said the meeting on Wednesday acknowledged the financial crisis was affecting not only Thai Airways but airlines around the world. The SEPC’s decision to lift the airline out of its financial hole reflects the belief it will help secure Thailand’s position as the region’s tourism and aviation hub.
The meeting also concluded that as a long-serving national carrier, the airline forms an important part of the country’s identity.
Thai Airways grounded its fleet in early April, but has denied rumours on social media that it will suspend flights for a further 4 months after the end of May.
Unsurprisingly, eight other airlines based in Thailand are seeking a bailout of 25 billion baht, which is being classed as a ‘soft loan’. This means there will be interest applied, at a low rate of 2%, and the airlines will have five years from the start of 2021 to pay it back.
The eight airlines in question are Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X, Thai Lion Air, Thai VietJet, Thai Smile, NokScoot and Nok Airlines.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | simpleflying.com
Coronavirus Thailand
Alcohol industry asks PM to lift booze ban nationwide
Thailand’s alcohol industry is banding together to ask PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to lift the ban on alcohol sales, imposed as part of the national state of emergency to halt the spread of Covid-19. Alcohol-industry organisations, led by the Thai Fruit Wine and the Local Spirit Producer Association, the Thailand Bartender Association and Thai Wine Association, have made their case to the PM.
Though there has been no national prohibition, all 76 of Thailand’s provinces, plus Bangkok, have banned the sale of alcohol until this Thursday, the original date for the Emergency Decree to expire. The various associations asked the government not to prolong the prohibition beyond that date, and to allow alcoholic beverages to be sold via takeaway and delivery services.
They also asked the government to ease their tax burden and help manage the destruction of spoiled beverages, when all pubs, clubs and bars remain shuttered. The Excise Department has collected 132 billion baht in tax on alcohol so far this year, including 70 billion from beer and 62 billion from liquor.
The groups also want the government to lift the ban on the wholesale trade of alcohol, which they say is preventing producers and distributors from shipping products to retailers, where stocks can be safely stored in climate controlled conditions.
And they’ve asked authorities to inform them in advance before announcing future alcohol-related orders, complaining that, in many cases, provincial governors announced the local alcohol bans on the night before or even on the day they became effective.
SOURCE: Weekly Blitz
Economy
“Thai Airways will survive”. Emergency meeting next Wednesday.
“Thai Airways will not collapse. The fact that Deputy PM Somkid stepped in to handle the issue means the government will rescue it.”
It’s no secret that Thailand’s national carrier has been a financial basket case for over a decade, bleeding money and marketshare as the years pass. The top-heavy Thai company is bailed out by the Thai government each year with continual demands for restructure and business plans that never appear to address the airlines’ fundamentally-flawed management structure.
Thai staff put together their own video (below).
Now the fate of the national carrier may finally be decided in a meeting next week chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. The government will attempt to decide the fate of the ailing carrier in a meeting of the State Enterprise Policy Commission on Wednesday, with the possibility of a shareholder restructuring to help the ailing airline stay afloat. With the Government seeking to cut budgets from all departments due to the financial impact of the Covid-19 crisis, the annual burden of bailing out the national carrier has become more acute.
The meeting will decide the conditions and scope of rehabilitation for the bruised and battered airline. The airline has continually been told to sort out its unwieldy middle-management, ageing fleet and fare structure. The airline has been stuck with a 1990s national airline model whilst newer, more nimble, better financed and managed airlines, with younger fleets and management styles, have flown straight past the legacy airline.
Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak yesterday called urgent talks with Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana to discuss whether the national flagship carrier should remain a state enterprise under the Transport Ministry, or be privatised.
Saksayam told reporters that a future share structure was not discussed at that meeting, but hinted that Thai executives had been assigned to draw up plans to resurrect the company from years of financial woes before the crucial meeting.
Faith, or the lack thereof, in Thai Airways has captured headlines in recent months, with Covid-19 battering the already financially struggling airline.
Due to coronavirus outbreak, Thai was forced to enact furloughs and slash salaries. There have been unsubstantiated reports that private businesses with deep pockets might become significant new shareholders.
To quash those rumours, Somkid reportedly stepped in on Thursday and established an ad-hoc panel to find ways to revive the 60 year old carrier after a report that the Finance Ministry will have the Government Savings Bank and state-owned Krung Thai Bank’s Vayupak fund will acquire more shares.
The Ministry of Finance currently owns 51.03% of the shares, leaving 15.12% with the Vayupak 1 fund and 2.13% with the Government Savings Bank, according to Bangkok Post.
Deputy Transport Minister Thavorn Senniam says one potential plan is to have the Finance Ministry reduce its shares, allowing the Vayupak fund to increase its stake. He believes with the Vayupak fund as a major shareholder, Thai Airways will be forced to operate more efficiently like other SET-listed companies.
Thavorn ruled out rumours that private investors will become major shareholders.
“This direction is impossible as it tantamount to privatising the national carrier.”
Thavorn says other options include requesting more funding, the issuance of corporate bonds or a capital increase. He says financial experts will know which path is best for Thai to prevent it from making further losses.
“Only the PM and the cabinet can decide on the shareholder issue, but regardless of the restructuring, Thai will survive.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus Thailand
Buriram and Chon Buri get ready for easing of restrictions starting May 1
“Anyone leaving the province will have the stickers removed and, upon their return to the province, will have to enter quarantine..” – Buriram Governor
Two of Thailand’s provinces have already declared they will begin relaxing provincial ‘lockdowns’ from May 1. Buri Ram, in the north east, and Chon Buri, south east of Bangkok, have separately announced a progressive relaxing of lockdown restrictions acknowledging the improved coronavirus situation in their provinces.
In Chon Buri, including the seaside city of Pattaya, Governor Pakkarathorn Thienchai issued orders yesterday to ease some of the restrictions imposed on April 9, citing the “improving situation”.
Chonburi has reported 86 infections since February 24, with no new cases reported yesterday. 2,058 people had been placed under medical investigation, 2,037 tested negative for the virus and 21 cases are still waiting for test results.
Buri Ram Governor Tatchakorn Hatthathayakul says there have been 13 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province. 10 patients recovered, 1 died and the rest are still in hospital.
He says the province should reopen so people can resume activities which present a minimal risk of disease transmission, such as local markets, fresh and dried food areas, ready-cooked food vendors and farm produce sellers. Mobile food stalls can also open for business.
“All business operators will be required to wear face masks, follow the health guidelines and must display their ID cards, or passports if they are foreigners. The ID cards must bear the “Buri Ram Healthy” sticker.”
“All people in Buri Ram, 15 years or older, whether residents or not, will each be issued with a sticker to be attached to their ID cards or passports.
Anyone leaving the province will have the stickers removed and, upon their return to the province, will have to enter quarantine.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
PHOTO: The glittering lights of Pattaya may be turned on again.
Rare pink dolphins spotted off Koh Phangan – VIDEO
Antiviral Remdesevir has “significant effect” – VIDEO
2 Aussies win $7,500 each in racial discrimination suit
Government details symptoms in bid to stop the spread of African Horse Sickness
Thai Airways gets another lifeline from the government
Thailand Covid-19 update: 7 new cases, no new deaths (Thursday)
Sub-district restrictions remain intact for 5 locations in Phuket
All emergency decrees to remain in place for another month – PM
Crocodile attacks and kills 55 year old fisherman in Indonesia
Man steals 5,000 baht handout from kidney patient
Academics say virus will make inequality in Thai society even worse
200 baby turtles born at beach in front of Banyan Tree Samui
Phuket Covid-19 update: 3 new cases, 3 more recovered (Thursday)
South Korean fire kills 38 workers – VIDEO
Tourism ministry floats long-stay travel packages
Buriram and Chon Buri get ready for easing of restrictions starting May 1
China opens 2 more border points to allow transport of Thai fruits
UPDATE: Scheduled passenger flight ban extended until end of May
Health officials announce colour-coding for provinces based on virus risk
4 new Covid-19 cases in Phuket, all in Bang Tao
Ethical sanctuaries looking after over 250 elephants in southern Thailand
Thailand reports 53 new virus cases, 1 more death (Saturday)
Air Asia publishes fit-to-fly guidelines when they take to Asia’s skies again
North Korean leader reportedly in “vegetative state”
“Thai Airways will survive”. Emergency meeting next Wednesday.
Hungry residents in Bangkok queue for rice handouts
Thailand turns to China to revive post-Covid tourist economy
320,000 of Singapore’s migrant workers living in Covid-19 limbo
Government ramps up production of 5 anti-Covid-19 medicines, procurement of others
Many farangs chipping in to help their stricken communities – VIDEO
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
UPDATE: Scheduled passenger flight ban extended until end of May
- Coronavirus Asia4 days ago
Air Asia publishes fit-to-fly guidelines when they take to Asia’s skies again
- Coronavirus Thailand1 day ago
Possible two day ‘window’ to purchase alcohol before bans re-imposed
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
All eyes on Thai Cabinet as Covid-19 restrictions set to be reviewed tomorrow
- Coronavirus Asia3 days ago
Feeding Asia’s elephants in a Covid-19 era
- Bangkok3 days ago
Suvarnabhumi poised to re-open to limited domestic scheduled flights this Friday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Yala clinic at centre of Covid-19 alert
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
A viral post reveals a lack of social distancing onboard Nok Air flight