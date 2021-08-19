Connect with us

Economy

SEC fears cryptocurrency trading by inexperienced traders

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO

The Securities and Exchange Commission in Thailand is worried about crypto investor ignorance as cryptocurrency trading volume in Thailand surged to 700 to 800 billion baht over the past 10 months. The chief executive of Zipmex Thailand predicted trading will hit 1 trillion baht by the end of 2021.

At the PostToday Cryptocurrency Forum 2021 yesterday the Zipmex executive said that more than 1.1 million people are now trading crypto in Thailand. The SEC worries that crypto trading has now moved beyond more experienced or knowledgable investors and gotten more mass appeal, attracting amateur investors more prone to pitfalls and less aware of the dangers of crypto.

They fear that these inexperienced traders are more susceptible to cryptocurrency scams like copycat digital exchanges created to resemble an official and licensed exchange. Thailand only has 11 legally recognised companies that have the authorisation to facilitate trading services for digital assets like cryptocurrencies.

On top of the risk of scams in the cryptocurrency realm, the SEC worries that new investors and young people are jumping into crypto investment without a strong understanding of investment. Enticed by stories of big jumps in the volatile crypto markets making people rich quickly, people without any investment experience may be jumping in blindly, at risk of losing money.

The SEC warns traders to thoroughly educate themselves on markets and products, and the risks involved before investing in the cryptocurrency market. The assistant secretary-general of the SEC urges people to do their homework.

“We encourage crypto traders to thoroughly check the credibility of a company and study the feasibility of cryptocurrency trading before opening a trading account.”

She reminds people that the investor assumes all responsibility and liability for financial damages and that investing in unauthorised or foreign digital exchanges has no protection in Thailand, where only trades via domestic approved exchanges are allowed.

A UK study found that as many as 45% of new young traders are investing in cryptocurrency using money that was borrowed.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Economy19 seconds ago

SEC fears cryptocurrency trading by inexperienced traders
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Village under Covid-19 lockdown after old woman lies
World3 hours ago

Haiti earthquake confirmed death toll passes 2,000

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand5 hours ago

60 of 155 national parks reopened across Thailand
Thailand5 hours ago

Father of teenager that was shot near Monday’s protest files police complaint
Best of6 hours ago

List of SHA+ Restaurants in Phuket
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand6 hours ago

Doctor urges everyone to be nicer to people who have recovered from Covid, warns everyone will contract the virus
Crime7 hours ago

Police arrest man for allegedly robbing Bangkok gold shop, threatening owner with fake gun
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

British man convicted of refusing to wear a mask, harassing police, to be deported from Singapore
Business7 hours ago

Become an investor in The Thaiger
Thailand7 hours ago

Thailand News Today | PM ponders restriction relaxation, no bail for Penguin | August 19
Best of8 hours ago

Outdoor adventures in Chiang Mai
Thailand8 hours ago

Kratom can legally be grown and leaves can be sold commercially next week
Guides8 hours ago

5 local destinations to spend winters in Thailand
Thailand8 hours ago

No drinking of snake blood at this year’s Cobra Gold military exercise, PETA says
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending