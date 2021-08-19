Economy
SEC fears cryptocurrency trading by inexperienced traders
The Securities and Exchange Commission in Thailand is worried about crypto investor ignorance as cryptocurrency trading volume in Thailand surged to 700 to 800 billion baht over the past 10 months. The chief executive of Zipmex Thailand predicted trading will hit 1 trillion baht by the end of 2021.
At the PostToday Cryptocurrency Forum 2021 yesterday the Zipmex executive said that more than 1.1 million people are now trading crypto in Thailand. The SEC worries that crypto trading has now moved beyond more experienced or knowledgable investors and gotten more mass appeal, attracting amateur investors more prone to pitfalls and less aware of the dangers of crypto.
They fear that these inexperienced traders are more susceptible to cryptocurrency scams like copycat digital exchanges created to resemble an official and licensed exchange. Thailand only has 11 legally recognised companies that have the authorisation to facilitate trading services for digital assets like cryptocurrencies.
On top of the risk of scams in the cryptocurrency realm, the SEC worries that new investors and young people are jumping into crypto investment without a strong understanding of investment. Enticed by stories of big jumps in the volatile crypto markets making people rich quickly, people without any investment experience may be jumping in blindly, at risk of losing money.
The SEC warns traders to thoroughly educate themselves on markets and products, and the risks involved before investing in the cryptocurrency market. The assistant secretary-general of the SEC urges people to do their homework.
“We encourage crypto traders to thoroughly check the credibility of a company and study the feasibility of cryptocurrency trading before opening a trading account.”
She reminds people that the investor assumes all responsibility and liability for financial damages and that investing in unauthorised or foreign digital exchanges has no protection in Thailand, where only trades via domestic approved exchanges are allowed.
A UK study found that as many as 45% of new young traders are investing in cryptocurrency using money that was borrowed.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
SEC fears cryptocurrency trading by inexperienced traders
Village under Covid-19 lockdown after old woman lies
Haiti earthquake confirmed death toll passes 2,000
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
60 of 155 national parks reopened across Thailand
Father of teenager that was shot near Monday’s protest files police complaint
List of SHA+ Restaurants in Phuket
Doctor urges everyone to be nicer to people who have recovered from Covid, warns everyone will contract the virus
Police arrest man for allegedly robbing Bangkok gold shop, threatening owner with fake gun
British man convicted of refusing to wear a mask, harassing police, to be deported from Singapore
Become an investor in The Thaiger
Thailand News Today | PM ponders restriction relaxation, no bail for Penguin | August 19
Outdoor adventures in Chiang Mai
Kratom can legally be grown and leaves can be sold commercially next week
5 local destinations to spend winters in Thailand
No drinking of snake blood at this year’s Cobra Gold military exercise, PETA says
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
Bangkok doctor who received 2 doses of Sinovac dies of Covid-19
Nida Poll shows half don’t agree with aggressive protests
Macaque monkey sterilisation programme starts in Hua Hin
CCSA meets today to extend Covid measures, or ease restrictions
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 21,882 new infections, 209 deaths, new briefs
Canada mandates domestic travellers must be vaccinated
Phuket restrictions to stay in place until at least the end of the month, exemptions apply
Covid UPDATE: 21,882 new infections, provincial totals
Medics want ban on vaccine exports, legal experts warn against it
OPINION: Why restaurants are so f**ked
Thai-made subunit Covid-19 vaccine gets ok for human trials
Almost 1 million Favipiravir pills are taken daily in Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
- News2 days ago
Macaque monkey sterilisation programme starts in Hua Hin
- Business3 days ago
OPINION: Why restaurants are so f**ked
- Bangkok4 days ago
Couple arrested shipping 490 grams of meth to Australia
- Business3 days ago
CP boss outlines 4 ways government could speed up pandemic recovery
- News2 days ago
Chinese market finds Covid on durian packages
- Phuket3 days ago
CCSA approves “7+7” island hop extension to “Phuket Sandbox”