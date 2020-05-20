More trouble for ailing Thai Airways as Airbus calls in its debts | The Thaiger

Economy
More trouble for ailing Thai Airways as Airbus calls in its debts
Even as struggling national flag carrier Thai Airways strives to come up with blueprint for financial recovery, Airbus is calling in its debts on 30 aircraft rented by the airline. Thailand’s deputy transport minister says the company’s debts were checked on May 15, when documents showed that Airbus is trying to collect debts for rental of 30 airplanes as the due date draws near.
He says that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered the airline’s rehabilitation via the bankruptcy law rather than pursuing the State Enterprise Policy Office’s plan of a 54.7 billion baht loan guaranteed by the government.
Had the government supported its rehabilitation, it would have violated the new State Fiscal and Financial Disciplines Act.
The government has supported the beleaguered carrier for 5 years, but failed to solve the its financial issues, so the bankruptcy procedure is now the best option, according to the deputy minister, who says after the Finance Ministry sells its majority stake, the company will no longer be a state enterprise and will be easier to handle.
The recovery plan must also be filed with the US bankruptcy court to prevent American creditors from seizing all the planes or collecting the airline’s assets.
The 53 Airbus aircraft on loaned to Thai Airways comprise six Airbus A380-800s, 12 A350-900s, 15 A330-300s and 20 A320-200s.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Global recovery unlikely to happen next year – IMF
The head of the International Monetary Fund says the global economy is going to take longer than initially thought to recover fully from the shock caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus. She’s also warning against the danger of protectionism. Kristalina Georgieva says the Fund is likely to revise its forecast for a 3% contraction in GDP in 2020 downward, but gave no details. Such a revision would likely trigger changes in the Fund’s forecast of a partial recovery of 5.8% in 2021. In a Reuters interview, she said data from around the world was “worse than expected.”
“Obviously that means it will take us much longer to have a full recovery from this crisis.”
She gave no specific target date for a rebound. In April, the global lender forecast that business closures and lockdowns to slow the spread of the virus would throw the world into the deepest recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s. But data reported since then points to “more bad news.”
The IMF is expected to release new global projections in June. The global outlook remains a major focus for finance ministers from the G7 advanced economies, who will meet remotely today, according to the US Treasury.
Georgieva says the Fund is focused on risks like high debt levels, increased deficits, unemployment, bankruptcies, increased poverty and inequality during the recovery period. But she says the crisis is boosting the digital economy, offering a chance to increase transparency and e-learning, and give even small firms access to markets.
Georgieva warned against retreating into protectionism as a result of the crisis.
“We should not turn away from what has worked for people everywhere: a division of labor and collaboration and trade, which allows the costs of goods and services to go down, allows incomes to go up, and allows poverty within countries and across countries to retreat.”
SOURCE: The New York Times
Economy
Thai GDP drops nearly 2% in first quarter
The Thai economy’s slumped by nearly 2% year-on-year during Q1, 2020. In it’s full-year forecast, the National Economic and Social Development Council forecasts that the Thai GDP would drop 5-6% for the year. As a comparison, the economy tanked 7.6% during the 1997 financial crisis.
The Gross Domestic Product in Q1 dropped by 1.8%, compared to a rise of 1.5% in the last three months of 2019, according to their report.
The report says the agricultural sector decreased by 5.7%, but mainly due to this season’s drought. The non-agricultural sector decreased by 1.4%, in contrast to a rise of 2% in Q4, 2019. They say that was a result of the manufacturing sector falling by 2.7% and a reduction of the services sector by 1.1%.
The services sector reduction was mainly because of the decreased number of tourists, which has hit related sectors, particularly affecting transportation and storage, and accommodation and food service activities.
“Meanwhile, key services sectors such as wholesale and retail trade, vehicle and motorcycle repair, information and communications, and real estate showed decelerated growth”, according to Nation Thailand.
In March this year the Bank of Thailand forecast the Thai economy to shrink by 5.3% this year, the first contraction since the 2008 global financial crisis.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai company steps up to ease condom shortage
A shortage of condoms is one thing. A shortage of condoms while people around the world are stuck at home is another. Since a top condom manufacturer in Malaysia halted production due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Thai company is now stepping up to fill the gap.
Thai Nippon Rubber Industry, the country’s biggest condom manufacturer, is increasing production by 27%, according to Nation Thailand. They make the brands ‘Playboy’ and ‘One Touch’ condoms. They plan to sell 1.9 billion condoms this year. Hopefully that’s enough to keep everyone, well, happy.
Authorities feared that a shortage of condoms could lead to more potential more serious issues like unwanted pregnancies and the spread of sexual diseases.
Last month, the UN Population fund said they could only get half of its usual condom supplies. They say the poorest and most vulnerable would be hit hardest, adding that there could be an increase in unsafe abortions.
“A shortage of condoms, or any contraceptive, could lead to an increase in unintended pregnancies, with potentially devastating health and social consequences for adolescent girls, women and their partners and families,” a spokesperson told the Bangkok Post.
Most of the Thai Nippon’s orders are exported and the demand for condoms in China has risen, Department of International Trade Promotion Somdet Susomboon says.
Last year, China imported condoms valued at $50.7 million and $443 million in rubber latex for condom production, Susomboon says he expects the value of the condom market this year to go up by 18%.
Last month, in a television appearance, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, asked citizens to stay at home. He then called on his compatriots to “take advantage of the enforced intimacy to boost the country’s shrinking population: by making babies”.
Watch out in November and December for the spate of ‘lockdown babies’.
malcolm hughes
May 20, 2020 at 5:42 pm
This is what happens when you have a board of director who have little or no knowledge of aviation and running an airline. This has been sited many times over the last 5 yrs. How has this government let it get this far? I’m not going to peculate but the writing is on the wall!!