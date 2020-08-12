Malaysia returning vehicles left behind by Thais | The Thaiger

Economy
Malaysia returning vehicles left behind by Thais
Malaysia is returning vehicles left behind by Thais who left when Kuala Lumpur imposed a lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19. The first batch was returned yesterday via the Sungai Kolok immigration checkpoint. They were handed over to Thai authorities about 5pm.
The chief of Sungai Kolok district in the southern border province of Narathiwat said Thais living in Malaysia, most of them in Kelantan State, have gradually returned to Thailand, often leaving behind their vehicles. Once back home, they were without the use of their vehicles, which many needed to make a living. They asked the provincial Damrongtham Centre to make arrangements with Malaysian authorities for their return. After talks between local officials of Narathiwat and Kelantan, an agreement was reached.
The returned cars and trucks were sprayed with disinfectant and will be left in the sun for 3 days before being handed back to their owners.
Territorial defence volunteers assigned to go to Malaysia to drive back the vehicles will spend 14 days in quarantine.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Economy
Household debt on the rise, as Thailand’s economic index decreases
The fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be felt around the country as Thailand’s economic index decreases and unemployment and debt continue to rise. Experts predict the country’s economic index will decrease from 37.4 to 36.8 over the coming 3 months. A report by the National News Bureau of Thailand says household debt is on the increase, with consumers concerned about increases in food and energy costs. The Kasikorn Research Centre says that despite economic stimulus packages introduced by the government and the Bank of Thailand, the economic situation remains delicate, due to rising unemployment and the pandemic’s wider […]
Economy
Trending upwards, but consumer confidence in Thailand still at a 22 year low
A leading academic says that despite an upward trend, consumer confidence in Thailand still sits at a 22 year low as a result of the economic impact of Covid-19. Thanavath Phonvichai from the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, says the pandemic’s devastating effects on tourism, employment, and exports, is mostly to blame, coupled with concerns over the ongoing political unrest. Consumer confidence has improved somewhat in the last month, as a result of stimulus measures from the government and the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions, including the re-opening of bars and nightclubs. The move has slightly boosted confidence […]
Economy
Outcry as Pattaya’s Walking Street opens to vehicles
Pattaya’s famous Walking Street nightlife district is now open to vehicular traffic around the clock, but not everyone is pleased. Business owners in the Walking Street area are reportedly asking the Pattaya City government to extend a current trial allowing vehicles onto the street at all hours of the day. The trial was proposed as international borders are still closed due to the Covid-19 crisis, leading to a lack of tourists. An estimated 60% of its businesses remain closed, although some nightclubs are still popular, even with reduced traffic. The opening event Friday night was led the Pattaya City Deputy […]
Malaysia returning vehicles left behind by Thais
Aviation Authority monitoring global Covid situation, no re-opening of Thai skies yet
Crane, “toppled by ghosts,” destroys Nakhon Si Thammarat shrine – VIDEO
British embassy in Thailand issues advice over student demonstrations
Officials deny plans to make elderly drivers re-take tests in order to keep licences
Man found hanged in Kanchanaburi
Household debt on the rise, as Thailand’s economic index decreases
University protesters’ comments may be prosecuted
PM planning to hear protesters’ grievances, expresses unease over certain demands
Deputy AG in Vorayuth case resigns
Joe Biden appoints Kamala Harris as running mate in race for the White House
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Mother Sirikit
Russia claims a breakthrough in the global Covid-19 vaccine race before completing testing
Pattaya’s Walking Street. Will it return to high rents and high heels?
A Covid-19 vaccine “within 6 months”
Thailand’s international borders not re-opening for tourists until 2021 – TAT
No current plans to extend list of foreigners allowed back into Thailand
Bangkok Midnight Marathon 2020 bans foreigners
Tourism sector pin hopes on “Safe and Sealed” scheme to lure international visitors
Unidentified woman attacks foreign man in Pattaya
Immigration police nab American, Thai wife for visa forgery, cannabis
Trump decries “Thighland’s” unfair trade practices
Which Asian Country Googles Beer the Most?
Bangkok police nab illegal Nigerian 2 year overstayer with cocaine
Latest travel advisories for SE Asia, UK, Canada
Vietnam battles new, more contagious Covid-19 strain
Thailand makes US “low-risk” list for Covid-19
Leading Thai epidemiologist warns against opening borders
Investigating officer changes his evidence AGAIN in “Boss” hit-and-run case
Alleged “Arab mafia” members arrested in Bangkok
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s international borders not re-opening for tourists until 2021 – TAT
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand makes US “low-risk” list for Covid-19
- Business3 days ago
Leading Thai epidemiologist warns against opening borders
- Bangkok2 days ago
Welcome to 7-Eleven – Ford injures 5 people as it crashes though Bangkok shop
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Repatriation flights suspended after Thai staff contract Covid-19 at foreign embassies
- Pattaya4 days ago
Chon Buri, Pattaya battle growing homelessness
- Economy3 days ago
Outcry as Pattaya’s Walking Street opens to vehicles
- ASEAN1 day ago
Philippine Embassy fires back at xenophobic Thai Rath headline