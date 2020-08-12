New Zealand surprised by 4 new confirmed Covid-19 local transmissions | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
New Zealand surprised by 4 new confirmed Covid-19 local transmissions
Its first Covid-19 new cases in 3 months has New Zealand reeling and Auckland, its biggest city, back on lockdown. The country went 102 days without a local transmission, until late yesterday with the announcement that 4 new cases were found in an Auckland household. A further 4 probable cases were identified today. Authorities are trying to stop spread to avoid the fate of nations like Australia, Vietnam and Japan, which after early success in containing the virus are now battling its resurgence.
New Zealand became the envy of the world after it eliminated local transmission of Covid-19 with a strict nationwide lockdown in April and May, and its economy came back strongly once restrictions were lifted. Now, that recovery may be at risk as businesses close in Auckland and chances dwindle of the nation re-opening its borders any time soon.
PM Jacinda Ardern today put Auckland, a city of 1.6 million, into lockdown for an initial period of 3 days as officials try to trace the origin of the infections. Social distancing rules and limits on gatherings have been reimposed on the rest of the country. A strategist at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington said:
“From an economic perspective, the news is a blow. The economy had rebounded much quicker than expected. The news overnight reinforces the still-fragile nature of the recovery.”
At noon today, Auckland moved to level 3 on New Zealand’s Covid alert system, meaning people should stay at home if possible and avoid social contact. Schools are closed for most pupils, as are bars, restaurants and customer-fronting businesses. Travel into and out of the city is restricted.
The rest of the country has gone to level 2 restrictions, which means social distancing and limiting the size of gatherings to 100. In addition, all aged-care facilities around New Zealand have been placed into lockdown. Scientists have warned that more cases are likely, raising the likelihood that restrictions will have to remain in place for more than 3 days.
The 4 who tested positive are now in isolation and the government is racing to find all of their close contacts. Before testing positive, 2 of them people travelled to the North Island city of Rotorua last weekend and visited tourist attractions. 1 of the infected people worked at a cold storage firm, and an avenue of investigation is whether the source of the infection was imported freight, according to Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.
The outbreak comes only weeks before the September 19 general election, with Ardern’s Labour Party riding high in the polls, due largely to her successful management of the pandemic. The leader of the main opposition National Party called for the vote to be delayed until late November or pushed into next year.
“New Zealanders deserve better than to wonder whether or not they can even vote on election day.”
Ardern today delayed the dissolution of parliament until at least Monday and says she expects to make a decision on the election by then.
SOURCE: BloombergKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
No tourists until 2021 – Thailand shuns travel bubbles and general travel
Thailand is currently caught in a number of quandaries that will continue to threaten the economy and stability of the country. Meanwhile the borders remain largely sealed, with the prospect of general tourist travel being pushed forward until at least 2021. There have been a number of official comments to support the prediction that Thailand’s borders will remain closed to general traveller traffic for at least the rest of this year. From the Thai aviation authorities and a deputy governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand. At a webinar last week the deputy governor for international marketing at TAT, Chattan […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Aviation Authority monitoring global Covid situation, no re-opening of Thai skies yet
While the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand gave the green light for more international arrivals to enter the country from July, it says there will be no further re-opening for the time being. However, Director-General Chula Sukmanop says the CAAT will continue monitoring developments, in particular improvements in the Covid-19 situation in other countries. He adds that any decision to re-open to international air traffic needs to be taken in conjunction with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. From July, an additional 11 categories of international arrivals have been able to land in the Kingdom. These include repatriated Thai citizens, […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Russia claims a breakthrough in the global Covid-19 vaccine race before completing testing
Russia has jumped past a number of critical steps in its rush to announce a breakthrough in the development of a vaccine for Covid-19. The vaccine formula was developed by the Gamaleya Institute in Moscow. The vaccine even has a name – Sputnik V – referencing the first orbital satellite launched by the Soviet Union in 1957. The name evokes an earlier ‘race’, in that case the space race. This time Russian President Vladimir Putin is evoking a sense of national pride that his country has been first in the current vaccine race. But many questions over the announced vaccine […]
Allegedly drunk woman tries to run down Bangkok pedestrians
3 Chinese men arrested in Chon Buri operating porn, gambling site
No tourists until 2021 – Thailand shuns travel bubbles and general travel
New Zealand surprised by 4 new confirmed Covid-19 local transmissions
Malaysia returning vehicles left behind by Thais
Aviation Authority monitoring global Covid situation, no re-opening of Thai skies yet
Crane, “toppled by ghosts,” destroys Nakhon Si Thammarat shrine – VIDEO
British embassy in Thailand issues advice over student demonstrations
Officials deny plans to make elderly drivers re-take tests in order to keep licences
Man found hanged in Kanchanaburi
Household debt on the rise, as Thailand’s economic index decreases
University protesters’ comments may be prosecuted
PM planning to hear protesters’ grievances, expresses unease over certain demands
Deputy AG in Vorayuth case resigns
Joe Biden appoints Kamala Harris as running mate in race for the White House
Thailand’s international borders not re-opening for tourists until 2021 – TAT
No tourists until 2021 – Thailand shuns travel bubbles and general travel
No current plans to extend list of foreigners allowed back into Thailand
Bangkok Midnight Marathon 2020 bans foreigners
Tourism sector pin hopes on “Safe and Sealed” scheme to lure international visitors
Unidentified woman attacks foreign man in Pattaya
Trump decries “Thighland’s” unfair trade practices
Which Asian Country Googles Beer the Most?
Latest travel advisories for SE Asia, UK, Canada
Bangkok police nab illegal Nigerian 2 year overstayer with cocaine
Thailand makes US “low-risk” list for Covid-19
Leading Thai epidemiologist warns against opening borders
Welcome to 7-Eleven – Ford injures 5 people as it crashes though Bangkok shop
Repatriation flights suspended after Thai staff contract Covid-19 at foreign embassies
Chon Buri, Pattaya battle growing homelessness
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s international borders not re-opening for tourists until 2021 – TAT
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago
No tourists until 2021 – Thailand shuns travel bubbles and general travel
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand makes US “low-risk” list for Covid-19
- Business3 days ago
Leading Thai epidemiologist warns against opening borders
- Bangkok2 days ago
Welcome to 7-Eleven – Ford injures 5 people as it crashes though Bangkok shop
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Repatriation flights suspended after Thai staff contract Covid-19 at foreign embassies
- ASEAN1 day ago
Philippine Embassy fires back at xenophobic Thai Rath headline
- Economy3 days ago
Outcry as Pattaya’s Walking Street opens to vehicles