Aviation Authority monitoring global Covid situation, no re-opening of Thai skies yet

While the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand gave the green light for more international arrivals to enter the country from July, it says there will be no further re-opening for the time being. However, Director-General Chula Sukmanop says the CAAT will continue monitoring developments, in particular improvements in the Covid-19 situation in other countries.

He adds that any decision to re-open to international air traffic needs to be taken in conjunction with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

From July, an additional 11 categories of international arrivals have been able to land in the Kingdom. These include repatriated Thai citizens, as well as foreign work permit holders and their families, and medical tourists and their carers. All are subject to Covid-19 testing on arrival, as well as mandatory quarantine, and must strictly adhere to the rules set out by the CCSA and Department of Disease Control.

Last Friday a deputy governor or the Tourism Authority of Thailand opined that he didn’t see Thailand re-opening for gerneal tourism until early next year… even up to Chinese New Year in February.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand