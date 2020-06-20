Thai Airways staff balk at cuts in perks and benefits | The Thaiger

Business
Thai Airways staff balk at cuts in perks and benefits
- The Labour Ministry will invite the management of Thai Airways International for talks over a complaint submitted on Friday to the ministry by the airline’s labour union over unreasonable cuts in work benefits, especially healthcare welfare.
- Nares Puengyaem, the president of Thai Airway’s labour union, together with two representatives of State Enterprises Workers’ Relations Confederation , yesterday submitted to the permanent secretary for labour, a letter complaining about reduced work benefits.
- Despite “good cooperation” by the airline’s employees to comply with the company’s policy to slash salaries and other types of money paid to them by between 10% and 50%, effective last Monday, management had gone too far in its bid to tighten the belt by cutting several work benefits, particularly health welfare..
- In the past Thai Airways employees received medical care services at contracted hospitals.
But now, they are being asked to first pay for their medical bills out of their own pockets and later apply for reimbursement.
“This came as a huge financial burden to many Thai Airways’ employees.”
“These employees are left with no other choice when it comes to accessing medical care as they are still unable to immediately switch to either the universal healthcare scheme or the social security system’s healthcare program.”
Now the national airline has become a private company, albeit majority owned by the Thai government and institutions, many employees have been unsuccessful in switching to these two healthcare schemes because of some technical problems.
“The cancellation of a shuttle service for staff working the graveyard shift has also resulted in security being compromised for many female staff travelling on their own at odd hours and a massive rise in their travel costs.”
This is especially true for airline staff working at airports located a distance from city areas such as Phuket airport.
Araya Kaeo-pradap, one of the SERC representatives, said these problems “should have been settled through dialogue”, which she had not observed.
In a separate development, Thai Lion Air and Thai AirAsia X (the international offshoot of Thai Air Asia) have both asked to suspend their flights for another month, according to a source city comments from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.
Both the majority Thai-owned airlines had previously been allowed to suspend flights from March until the end of June.
Meanwhile, the national flag carrier is negotiating with regulators in 3 countries to protect its assets, including aircraft, from being seized by creditors. The Thai cabinet was informed about the filing of debt rehabilitation requests in foreign countries by Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam, who chairs the committee tasked with coordinating a solution to the airline’s problems, last week.
The airline has petitioned courts in Switzerland, Germany and Japan, and submitted a similar request in the US, where its creditors are based. The petitions, if approved, will protect the company against its aircraft being impounded overseas.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Government considering unlocking music venues, meetings today
Thailand’s often flamboyant and occasionally controversial Public Health Minister and Deputy PM, Anutin Charnvirakul, spoke to reporters this morning after significant recent media coverage of the estimated 100,000 musicians still out of work due to the continued closure of the entertainment and nightlife industry.
Anutin says he himself was once a musician (yeah, we can see that…) and he “feels for these people,” who have been without work for more than 3 months. He said the CCSA and Department of Public Health are meeting this afternoon and will specifically discuss “live music entertainment venues” and get advice from the doctors advising the CCSA.
Anutin said he would especially like to see musicians be able to earn an income, but certain rules such prohibition of dancing and mandatory mask wearing at live venues would likely be needed.
It’s not clear whether the potential of “unlocking” music venues would lead to a larger reopening of pubs, bars and entertainment venues in general, or only bars that feature live music. Anutin didn’t clarify this question at the press conference, but did confirm that the matter is being considered and they would see how they could potentially allow musicians to get back to work.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CAAC chief: International flights unlikely before September
Dashing hopes that international arrivals (code for ‘tourist flights’) could resume on July 1, Thailand’s senior civilian aviation regulator says that they’re are likely to resume as late as September. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand’s director says none of the airlines he’s met expressed any interest in resuming international flights next month, when the order shutting down the country’s airspace is set to expire.
He believes the reluctance reflects continued uncertainty over the government’s policies on international travel, which in recent months have changed often and abruptly.
“I believe international flights will resume this September. None of the airlines could assess the demand for air travel. They have to wait and see the situation by the end of this month.”
Over the past month the buzz word for international travel has been ‘travel bubbles’ but the Thai government has made no announcements about which countries or cities would be involved, leaving international airlines ‘up in the air’ and unable to commit to flight schedules.
Thailand’s airspace has been closed to international flights since early April due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Only essential journeys such as repatriation, cargo and diplomatic flights are allowed to fly in or out of the country, though many domestic flights have resumed over the past month.
“The government must make a final decision about when the country’s airspace can open. But it does not mean an all-out opening for air travellers, since only businesspeople will be allowed to take the flights under the so-called travel bubble proposals.”
The travel bubble proposal would likely only include a handful of what Thailand considers ‘zero risk’ or very ‘low-risk’ countries.
The CAAT also announced a set of new safety measures during a meeting with airlines and airport operators. Under the new rules, airlines are no longer required to leave empty seats between passengers, but passengers must still wear facemasks throughout the journey. Food and beverages can only be served on flights exceeding 2 hours, and they must be prepared in a sealed container. Airlines are also required to prepare a space in the cabin to separate sick passengers from others (but not required for journeys of less than an hour).
Business
Outrage over 75,000 baht travel allowance for senior execs at Thai Airways
The deputy leader of Thailand’s Democrat Party, Samart Ratchapolsitte, has slammed Thai Airways management for granting senior executives a monthly 75,000 baht “travel allowance”. Posting on Facebook, he decries the allowance granted to anyone holding the position of executive vice president at the long-struggling airline.
Thailand’s national carrier, run as a state enterprise until it filed for bankruptcy protection, is understood to have accrued debts of around 200-300 billion baht. It has long drawn criticism for the generous perks offered to the airline’s senior executives and their family members.
Samart’s criticism is reserved for those at the top of the management chain, not middle management, whose expenses he considers fair. A report in Khaosod English says travel allowances for those further down the Thai Airways food-chain range from 2,915 baht to 6,900 baht, depending on seniority.
In his post, Samart also hits out at senior executives for insisting on an allowance that covers the cost of a private driver, even when they have their own car.
“Wow! Transportation allowance for Thai Airways executives is 75,000 per month, on top of their 700,000 salary. Thai Airways argues that those at the very top must have chauffeur driven limousines.”
With Thai Airways embarking on a bankruptcy rehabilitation and restructuring process, Samart’s post has provoked outrage among many, as passengers wait for refunds the airline says it can’t repay right now. Social media users have hit out at the incompetence of those running the airline and criticised the military’s involvement.
