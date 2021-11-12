Connect with us

Economy

Indonesian religious council forbids crypto for Muslims

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Crypto has been banned for Muslims in Indonesia. (via CryptoSlam)
image
image

While cryptocurrency is growing steadily in popularity, Indonesia’s council of religious leaders have announced that crypto and digital assets are banned for Muslims. Indonesia holds the largest Muslim population of any country in the world, and the National Ulema Council is the religious authority that makes decisions based on Shariah law.

In their deliberation and consultation with experts, they determined that crypto, with its rollercoaster surges and drops, is akin to wagering or gambling and the uncertainty can lead to real harm. For that, the council forbid Muslims from trading in digital assets and cryptocurrencies.

The head of religious decrees made the announcement, and it is not one to be taken lightly. In such a heavily Muslim country, the council holds great influence, with the central bank and the government’s Ministry of Finance consulting with them first to keep in line with Islamic finance decisions.

While the Indonesian government has made moves to embrace crypto, it is not a legal form of currency in the country for making payments. Rather, the government allows it to be traded as an investment similar to commodity futures and has also been focused on creating a crypto exchange by the end of 2021.

About US $26 billion worth of crypto transactions took place in Indonesia just in the first 5 months of the year (compared to a total of about US $ trillion total worldwide). Bank Indonesia has even been considering creating a central bank digital currency.

But now, contrary to other countries like Bahrain who have supported crypto assets for 2 years now and the United Arab Emirates where crypto trading in Dubai’s free zone is permitted, the National Ulema Council had taken a hard negative stance regarding cryptocurrency and digital assets.

They say that if crypto can find avenues that demonstrate a clear benefit while abiding by the principles of Shariah law, only then can it be traded by devout Muslims. This stance may cool the crypto trend in Indonesia, discouraging financial institutions from creating digital currencies and dissuading Muslim individuals from investing in crypto or digital assets.

SOURCE: Al Jazeera

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism17 mins ago

Zipair is the first budget airline to fly from Asia to the US
Thailand44 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand gives fourth Covid jab, Prisoners get pet dogs | Nov 12
Economy1 hour ago

Indonesian religious council forbids crypto for Muslims
Sponsored5 hours ago

Shining Stars – brightening young minds since 2008

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Public Health Minister barred entry to Switzerland over vaccine requirements
Weather2 hours ago

Flooding rains hamper Koh Samui for 2 days
Thailand3 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 7,305 new cases; provincial totals
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Reopening of bars and nightclubs pushed to mid-January 2022
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand Pass Rumours, Thai Airways Loan, Thai Translations | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep.130
Thailand4 hours ago

RT-PCR Covid-19 tests still required for international arrivals – CCSA
Thaiger Bites5 hours ago

Thai expats return, Rising sea levels, Thai chillies and Adverts | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 59
Thailand5 hours ago

List of provinces by the CCSA’s colour-coded zoning, in effect Tuesday
Thailand7 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | CCSA revised color Zones , High tide returns in two weeks | November 12
Thailand7 hours ago

Dogs to help Thailand’s prisoners prepare for reintegration into society
Tourism7 hours ago

Bangkok Airways to resume flights between Suvarnabhumi and Phnom Penh
Bangkok8 hours ago

3 clinics raided with unlicensed South Korean chiropractic doctors
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending