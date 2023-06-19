Increased rainfall lowers vegetable prices in Buriram, boosting local market sales

Photo courtesy of Khaosod

In Buriram, increased rainfall has led to a reduction in vegetable prices, as local farmers can now grow more crops. A drop in price has been observed for several vegetables, resulting in smiles at the local market, despite some imported produce maintaining higher prices.

The survey of fresh vegetable prices at the Buriram market revealed that many types, such as coriander, spring onions, and cucumbers have all seen a drop in prices. For example, coriander previously cost 250 baht per kilogram, but now it only costs 120 baht. Spring onions reduced from 150 baht to 130 baht per kilogram, and cucumber prices have declined from 40 baht to 25 baht per kilogram.

The primary reason for these reductions in cost relates to the increased rainfall, which has allowed local farmers to cultivate their vegetables and sell them in the regional market, without needing to import produce from neighbouring provinces. Consequently, the prices of vegetables have decreased, benefiting both sellers and buyers, reported Khaosod.

However, despite the ongoing price drops for many vegetables, some varieties remain expensive due to sustained importation from other regions. For instance, watercress previously cost 50 baht per kilogram and has increased to 70 baht per kilogram. Another example is red chilli, which once priced at 80 baht per kilogram, now comes at 120 baht.

Arisa Mapharam, a vendor at the Buriram fresh vegetable market, explained that the recent rainfall contributed to the decreased prices as it allowed local farmers to cultivate and sell their crops, unlike the previous dry season. During that hot period, production was hampered, and supplies in the market were limited, resulting in higher prices. These lower vegetable prices have led to a more positive sales experience for vendors and buyers alike, with the market enjoying increased business compared to the more expensive times.