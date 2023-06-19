Bangkok adopts AI-assisted traffic cameras to curb violations, enhance safety

Photo Courtesy of Freepik

Bangkok authorities are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) technology to crack down on traffic violations by installing AI-assisted traffic cameras at over 200 intersections across the city. Wisanu Subsompon, Deputy Governor of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), announced that these cameras will first be installed at 20 major intersections this month as part of a pilot project. Arun Amarin and Wong Sawang Intersections have already implemented the technology since early June, with the rest scheduled to follow by month’s end.

The Traffic and Transport Department is responsible for providing these AI-assisted cameras, which have the capability to capture images of offending vehicles’ number plates and their drivers. Wisanu highlighted that the cameras will be strategically positioned to record various traffic violations effectively. Fines for such offences can range between 2,000 and 5,000 baht, and tickets will be dispatched to the registered address of the offender.

In addition to monitoring road violations, the AI-assisted cameras will also observe nearby footpaths to ensure pedestrian safety. Wisanu mentioned that the BMA is currently in discussions with the Royal Thai Police regarding the possibility of transferring City Hall’s traffic operation centre to the police, with the intention of streamlining enforcement and fine collection, reports Bangkok Post.

Follow us on :













A recent study conducted by the BMA revealed that only a small percentage of offenders issued traffic tickets actually paid the associated fines. The adoption of AI technology in traffic monitoring is expected to enhance the efficiency of identifying and penalising traffic rule violators, thereby promoting a safer and more orderly traffic system within Bangkok.

Recently, several Thai organizations have come together to develop an AI-powered chatbot for the Thai language, designed to provide significant advantages for various sectors within the country, particularly education and business. With the OpenThaiGPT project at its core, this collaborative effort seeks to leverage the capabilities of artificial intelligence to enhance, adapt, and optimize the Thai language for a range of applications. Read more HERE.