PM says government move to digital technology will grow economy

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has called on organisations in Thailand to stay focused on the development of digital technology to grow the economy. The prime minister hosted a ceremony for the Digital Government Awards 2021 this week, bestowing honours on those public agencies that have already adopted digital technology.

At the event, PM Prayut offered praise for the government agencies making progress in adopting new technology. The award ceremony recognised 33 specific awards for public organisations that have gone digital.

The prime minister spoke of the increasing need to move to a more digital lifestyle and stressed how the Covid-19 pandemic encouraged transitioning to more reliance on digital technology for the safety of people in the new normal of life with Covid-19.

PM Prayut said that digital technology is the key to Thailand’s economic recovery after the pandemic and that improving organisations through the use of digital technology will pull the country out of its economic woes.

The future of the Thai government will utilise a central platform that will organise and aggregate data across all government agencies to create a more streamlined and efficient data-driven Thai government, according to PM Prayut.

Since 2015, the government has been surveying the digital governance preparedness of public agencies, according to the Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office. Out of 1,922 agencies looked at, 1,852 have completed the preparedness survey, over 96% in total, showing that Thailand is aware of and preparing for digitalisation as the country moves forward.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand