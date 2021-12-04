Connect with us

Thailand

PM says government move to digital technology will grow economy

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The Digital Government Awards 2021. (via NNT)
image
image

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has called on organisations in Thailand to stay focused on the development of digital technology to grow the economy. The prime minister hosted a ceremony for the Digital Government Awards 2021 this week, bestowing honours on those public agencies that have already adopted digital technology.

At the event, PM Prayut offered praise for the government agencies making progress in adopting new technology. The award ceremony recognised 33 specific awards for public organisations that have gone digital.

The prime minister spoke of the increasing need to move to a more digital lifestyle and stressed how the Covid-19 pandemic encouraged transitioning to more reliance on digital technology for the safety of people in the new normal of life with Covid-19.

PM Prayut said that digital technology is the key to Thailand’s economic recovery after the pandemic and that improving organisations through the use of digital technology will pull the country out of its economic woes.

The future of the Thai government will utilise a central platform that will organise and aggregate data across all government agencies to create a more streamlined and efficient data-driven Thai government, according to PM Prayut.

Since 2015, the government has been surveying the digital governance preparedness of public agencies, according to the Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office. Out of 1,922 agencies looked at, 1,852 have completed the preparedness survey, over 96% in total, showing that Thailand is aware of and preparing for digitalisation as the country moves forward.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

 

image

Recent comments:
image
Faraday
2021-12-04 18:37
Translation: He's bought a 50 baht calculator from his boss...😂😂
image
Rain
2021-12-04 18:39
2 minutes ago, Dedinbed said: If the Thai pass and Immo' online reporting sites are anything to go by they wanna take the blindfold off first .. ....and applies to numerous digital platforms.
image
gummy
2021-12-04 18:43
4 minutes ago, Rain said: ....and applies to numerous digital platforms. I think when this PM and his cronies talk about the digital economy what they only think of is a digital crypto currency, the worlds choice for crooks, scammers…
image
Stardust
2021-12-04 18:57
16 minutes ago, Faraday said: Translation: He's bought a 50 baht calculator from his boss...😂😂 I also was thinking about what is he talking their buerocracy and offices still everything is with tons of papers and stamps like in the…
image
Fanta
2021-12-04 20:24
Digitizing an existing paper based system and workflow is an incredibly big money pit in a first world country. It’s not just more computers and some software. It’s all about the people designing, implementing and using these systems. The Thai…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

